PowerWash Sim kills off VR support in bid to provide "job security" for the team

Powerwash Simulator studio FuturLab "won't be continuing support" of its VR version, PowerWash Simulator VR.

In a statement, FuturLab CEO Kirsty Rigden said that whilst the team "absolutely love and believe in VR", it wasn't "able to continue with support right now".

"We have been faced with a crossroads: we have a truly excellent and kind VR team who were working on a platform which costs us more than it makes, while also having a list of job openings that were looking to be filled on other projects," Rigden said in a statement posted to social media.

The VR team has now been redeployed to "other projects/roles".

"Whilst I would love to live in a world where we could support PowerWash Simulator on every platform going, I will always choose job security for my team. Every time," Rigden concluded.

"While I know that you must be so disappointed, I also know that if you were in my position, you would have made the same decision."

Following a festive bout of generosity with December's free PowerWash Simulator update, FuturLab recently announced the squirt 'em up's next blast of paid DLC, this time themed around Lancashire's premier Wensleydale gobblers, Wallace & Gromit. It doesn't have a release date yet, but FuturLab says it's out this year and "coming soon".