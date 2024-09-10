Poppy Playtime's second and third chapters will arrive on Xbox later this month

The second and third chapters of cult horror game Poppy Playtime will arrive on Xbox later this month, ahead of other consoles.

The first chapter was released on Xbox back in July and now the story will continue on 20th September. The new chapters will be available to pre-order just beforehand from 13th September.

Chapter Two: Fly in a Web will cost £8.39 and Chapter Three: Deep Sleep will cost £12.49. Both will be available in nine different languages.

Poppy Playtime first released on PC in 2021, but it's taken some time for consoles to follow suit.

The first chapter arrived on PS4, PS5, and Switch last December, but the latest chapters are yet to be released on these consoles.

That means Xbox will be in-line with PC by the end of September, but PlayStation and Switch players are still without the complete experience.

The third chapter released on PC at the start of this year as the scariest and longest chapter of all. The varied pricing of all three chapters on Xbox is reflected on PC too.

What's more, there's plenty of speculation about a potential Poppy Playtime Chapter Four, though developer Mob Entertainment is yet to confirm any release details.

Poppy Playtime proved popular with Eurogamer's video team, you can check out their playthrough below.