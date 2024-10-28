Poppy Playtime Chapter Four's new villain revealed

The new villain for Poppy Playtime Chapter Four has been revealed.

Yarnaby, as the name suggests, is a toy made of yarn. Adorable right?

Wrong. This being Poppy Playtime, the little doll is far from cuddly. It scuttles around in the dark and, as the below trailer shows, it gazes with giant, inky black eyes and then splits its head open. Yikes.

The reveal of Yarnaby follows iconic villains from the previous games, like Huggy Wuggy, CatNap, and Mommy Long Legs, all terrifying in their own way as part of the series' haunted toy factory come to life aesthetic.

Poppy Playtime Chapter Four was teased by developer Mob Entertainment earlier this month, and has a PC release month of January next year. Presumably console releases will follow.

All three chapters are now available on both PlayStation and Xbox, for instance, after years following PC.

However, Mob Entertainment has announced Chapter Two and Chapter Three will also be available on Switch, mobile and the Epic Game Store from 31st October and are available to pre-order now.

That means, ahead of Chapter Four launching, all current chapters will finally be available on all current platforms. Phew!

"As we continue the epic story of Poppy Playtime, our lore goes deeper, introducing both helpful and harmful characters, greater risks as players uncover more of Playtime Co., and more extreme horror elements that create new scenarios players must survive making Chapter Four the scariest of the franchise," said Seth Belanger co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment.

"We've really pushed the boundaries with this chapter in terms of making the lore even darker and the environments more dangerous. Simply exploring these locations will give you goosebumps.

"Our team has poured a lot into crafting an experience that is as terrifying as it is engaging, and we can't wait for players to get their hands on it."