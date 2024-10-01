Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 release announced for PC

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 will arrive in January and promises to be the most terrifying chapter yet, obviously.

Though previous chapters are available on consoles too, this fourth chapter has so far only been announced for Steam where pre-orders are now live.

The third chapter was the largest to date, but developer Mob Entertainment is making Chapter Four the darkest and most intense yet, with new levels and characters and "unexpected twists" to expand on franchise lore.

"As we continue the epic story of Poppy Playtime, our lore goes deeper, introducing both helpful and harmful characters, greater risks as players uncover more of Playtime Co., and more extreme horror elements that create new scenarios players must survive making Chapter Four the scariest of the franchise," said Seth Belanger co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment.

"We've really pushed the boundaries with this chapter in terms of making the lore even darker and the environments more dangerous. Simply exploring these locations will give you goosebumps.

"Our team has poured a lot into crafting an experience that is as terrifying as it is engaging, and we can't wait for players to get their hands on it."

Co-founder Zach Belanger added: "We're excited to introduce new, spine-chilling characters and environments that expand on our ever-evolving story, while also delivering the biggest shocks and thrills in the series yet."

Last month, Mob Entertainment released the second and third chapters of Poppy Playtime on Xbox, matching the PC release.

The first chapter is available on PS4, PS5, and Switch, with the remaining two yet to follow.

Collectively, Poppy Playtime has become a hugely successful horror franchise, following the antics of scary toys like Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, and CatNap.

Further, earlier this year the studio announced a Poppy Playtime film adaptation is in the works with Legendary Entertainment and Angry Films.

"This movie deal is a great logical next step in the growth of our transmedia entertainment company," said the co-founders at the time.