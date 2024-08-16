Pokémon World Championships 2024 research tasks, rewards and bonuses in Pokémon Go
Including a look at Go Battle Week: Shared Skies!
The Pokémon World Championships 2024 may be taking place in Honolulu this year, but you can still join in on the fun through Pokémon Go.
During the World Championships 2024 event, you can collect event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. The Go Battle Week: Shared Skies event is also running alongside the World Championships event and a selection of Pokémon can gain featured attacks via catching or evolution.
Let's not forget about the release of shiny Mienfoo and the super cool scuba diving World Championships 2024 Pikachu!
On this page:
World Championships 2024 field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during the Pokémon Go World Championships 2024 event may result in you collecting an event-exclusive research task. This can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the World Championship 2024 field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Win a raid reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu or Mienfoo encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League reward - Swablu or Mareanie encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Mienfoo encounter
- Power up Pokémon 15 times reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 5 Poké Balls, 2 Revives or 3 Super Potions
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
World Championships 2024 featured attacks in Pokémon Go explained
Since World Championships 2024 is a battle-focused event, a host of Pokémon will gain featured attacks either when caught or gained via evolution in Pokémon Go.
Here are the Pokémon who gain featured attacks when caught:
Lickitung - Body Slam (Normal-type Charged attack)
- Gyms and Raids - 50 Power
- Trainer Battles - 60 Power
Mienfoo - High Jump Kick (Fighting-type Charged attack)
- Gyms and Raids - 90 Power
- Trainer Battles - 110 Power
Below you'll find the Pokémon who gained featured attacks when they're obtained via evolution:
Quagmire - Aqua Tail (Water-type Charged attack)
- Gyms and Raids - 50 Power
- Trainer Battles - 55 Power
Altaria - Moonblast (Fairy-type Charged attack)
- Gyms and Raids - 130 Power
- Trainer Battles - 110 Power
Charjabug - Volt Switch (Electric-type Charged attack)
- Gyms and Raids - 14 Power
- Trainer Battles - 12 Power
Talonflame - Incinerate (Fire-type Fast attack)
- Gyms and Raids - 29 Power
- Trainer Battles - 20 Power
Go Battle Week Shared Skies in Pokémon Go explained
The Go Battle Week: Shared Skies event is running alongside Pokémon Go World Championships 2024, running until 11:59pm (local time) on Tuesday 20th August. All three main leagues of the Go Battle League are active during this event - Great, Ultra and Master - alongside the Catch Cup: Great League Edition. There's also a host of bonuses you can take advantage of.
First off, like any Go Battle event, the number of battle sets you can partake in each day has been increased to 20, meaning you can compete in 100 battles per day. You will also receive x4 Stardust from win rewards, but not from the end-of-set rewards. Meanwhile, any Pokémon you earn from reward encounters will have a wider variance in Attack, Defence and HP stats.
Finally, there's a free Timed Research quest running as part of this event which is all about battling. Completing this quest will reward you with the Lana Wig.
Here's the challenges and rewards for this Go Battle Week timed research quest:
'Go Battle Week' Step 1 of 1
- Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - 7500 XP
- Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times - 7500 XP
- Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks - 7500 XP
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 7500 XP
Rewards: Three Rare Candies, one Elite Charged TM and the Lana Wig.
Everything we know about the Pokémon Go World Championships 2024
The Pokémon Go World Championships 2024 event is running until Tuesday 20th August at 8pm (local time). During this time you can also partake in the Go Battle Week: Shared Skies event, which we've outlined in more detail above,until 11:59pm (local time) on Tuesday 20th August.
If you're planning to watch the actual World Championships via Twitch, then you'll have the chance to obtain three free Timed Research quests. The first two are obtained by watching 30 minutes of the Pokémon Go Twitch livestream on Friday 16th August and Saturday 17th August. (One for each day.) The third code, meanwhile, can be obtained by watching one of the official Pokémon Go co-streamers on Twitch throughout the duration of the event. You can find the co-streamers listed here. All of these codes are valid until Monday 26th August, but you can only redeem them once.
You can also get the 2024 Worlds Tee White via code shared during the Worlds Championships stream.
Back to the World Championships 2024 event itself, however, and let's start with the two bonuses running throughout the event. First off we see a return of a Team Rocket bonus as you can use a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack, Frustration. Secondly, you can make up to five Special Trades per day during the event. This tallies to a total of 25 Special Trades across the full event - just remember that they're divided into five for each day.
The World Championships 2024 event also sees the release of shiny Mienfoo and Mienshao, its evolution, in Pokémon Go. Some may say, however, that the more exciting news is the release of a new costume Pokémon - World Championships 2024 Pikachu. I'll admit to being slightly excited myself as, rather than just a single flower or another party hat, Pikachu has been given a full scuba diving outfit. Will I be desperately searching for the shiny version? Probably yes. It might be quite a task though since World Championship 2024 Pikachu can only be found through event-exclusive research tasks and in one-star raids.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild during the Pokémon Go World Championships 2024 event:
- Mankey
- Lickitung
- Marill
- Paldean Wooper
- Skarmory
- Swablu
- Fletchling
- Carbink
- Grubbin
- Mareanie
You'll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids during the event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|World Championships 2024 Pikachu
|Lickitung
|Thundurus Incarnate Forme
|Mega Kangaskhan
|Mienfoo
|Galarian Stunfisk
|one
|Diggersby
Shadow Raids don't want to leave left out either and here's who you can battle:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Shadow Magnemite
|Shadow Wobbuffet
|Shadow Suicune
(Saturday 17th August and Sunday 18th August)
|Shadow Dratini
|Shadow Kirlia
|Shadow Wooper
|Shadow Sableye
|Shadow Gligar
If raiding isn't your style, however, then PokéStop Showcases are also running throughout the Pokémon Go World Championships 2024 event.
The last part of this event available to all players is the new selection of avatar items for sale in the in-game shop. You can now purchase a 2024 Worlds Ukulele Pose, 2024 Worlds Bucket Hat and 2024 Worlds Aloha Shirt.
Now onto the prize only a select group of Pokémon Go players will get during this event. If you become one of the top qualifying Pokémon Go players in this year's World Championships in Honolulu, then you will receive the World Championships 2024 outfit and pose. (Along with some real world prizes as well I hope!) This special outfit and pose will really make you stand out amongst the other Pokémon Go players. Best of luck to all those competing in the World Championships!
Finally, there is a pay-to-play timed research quest running throughout the World Championships event - if you pay $5 or the equivalent in your local currency of course.This fee is nonrefundable nor can Poké Coin be used. You must also complete the quest before 8pm (local time) on Tuesday 20th August if you want to complete it or risk losing the rewards it offers. These rewards include 25,000 Stardust, a Premium Battle Pass and encounters with Pokémon who do traditionally do well in the Go Battle League like Azumarill and Cresselia.
Hope you enjoy this year's World Championships event in Pokémon Go!