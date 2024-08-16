Pokémon World Championships 2024 research tasks, rewards and bonuses in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon World Championships 2024 may be taking place in Honolulu this year, but you can still join in on the fun through Pokémon Go.

During the World Championships 2024 event, you can collect event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. The Go Battle Week: Shared Skies event is also running alongside the World Championships event and a selection of Pokémon can gain featured attacks via catching or evolution.

Let's not forget about the release of shiny Mienfoo and the super cool scuba diving World Championships 2024 Pikachu!

World Championships 2024 field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during the Pokémon Go World Championships 2024 event may result in you collecting an event-exclusive research task. This can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the World Championship 2024 field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Win a raid reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu or Mienfoo encounter

reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu or Mienfoo encounter Battle in the Go Battle League reward - Swablu or Mareanie encounter

reward - Swablu or Mareanie encounter Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu encounter

reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Mienfoo encounter

reward - Mienfoo encounter Power up Pokémon 15 times reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu

reward - World Championships 2024 Pikachu Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 5 Poké Balls, 2 Revives or 3 Super Potions Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Swablu and Mareanie encounters can be earned by finishing these event-exclusive research tasks.

World Championships 2024 featured attacks in Pokémon Go explained Since World Championships 2024 is a battle-focused event, a host of Pokémon will gain featured attacks either when caught or gained via evolution in Pokémon Go. Here are the Pokémon who gain featured attacks when caught: Lickitung - Body Slam (Normal-type Charged attack) Gyms and Raids - 50 Power

- 50 Power Trainer Battles - 60 Power Mienfoo - High Jump Kick (Fighting-type Charged attack) Gyms and Raids - 90 Power

- 90 Power Trainer Battles - 110 Power Below you'll find the Pokémon who gained featured attacks when they're obtained via evolution: Quagmire - Aqua Tail (Water-type Charged attack) Gyms and Raids - 50 Power

- 50 Power Trainer Battles - 55 Power Altaria - Moonblast (Fairy-type Charged attack) Gyms and Raids - 130 Power

- 130 Power Trainer Battles - 110 Power Charjabug - Volt Switch (Electric-type Charged attack) Gyms and Raids - 14 Power

- 14 Power Trainer Battles - 12 Power Talonflame - Incinerate (Fire-type Fast attack) Gyms and Raids - 29 Power

- 29 Power Trainer Battles - 20 Power

Go Battle Week Shared Skies in Pokémon Go explained The Go Battle Week: Shared Skies event is running alongside Pokémon Go World Championships 2024, running until 11:59pm (local time) on Tuesday 20th August. All three main leagues of the Go Battle League are active during this event - Great, Ultra and Master - alongside the Catch Cup: Great League Edition. There's also a host of bonuses you can take advantage of. First off, like any Go Battle event, the number of battle sets you can partake in each day has been increased to 20, meaning you can compete in 100 battles per day. You will also receive x4 Stardust from win rewards, but not from the end-of-set rewards. Meanwhile, any Pokémon you earn from reward encounters will have a wider variance in Attack, Defence and HP stats. Finally, there's a free Timed Research quest running as part of this event which is all about battling. Completing this quest will reward you with the Lana Wig. Here's the challenges and rewards for this Go Battle Week timed research quest: 'Go Battle Week' Step 1 of 1 Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - 7500 XP

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times - 7500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks - 7500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times - 7500 XP Rewards: Three Rare Candies, one Elite Charged TM and the Lana Wig.