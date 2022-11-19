How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet, including Sinistea locations

Ceruledge is a new dual Fire and Ghost-type who debuted in the Pladea region of Gen 9 that is exclusive to Pokémon Violet, with Pokémon Scarlet getting Armarouge instead.

To evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet, you need to locate Sinistea to complete a special collection challenge first.

Below, we've detailed exactly how to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge, along with where to find Sinistea and Charcadet.

Where to find Charcadet in Pokémon Violet

The Pokédex says that you can find Charcadet in 'many parts of Paldea', which isn't very helpful.

You might be able to locate it somewhere else, but the earliest we were able to find Charcadet in Pokémon Violet was in the West Province (Area One) location, just north of Cortondo.

Follow the main path northwest from Cortondo and you'll see its black-and-red icon pop up on your mini-map when you get close enough to a Charcadet.

The exact location might differ for you, but we found a Charcadet in a dead end corner near the river running through the middle of West Province (Area One).

So if you're struggling to spot one even though you can see it on the mini-map, you might want to search for Charcadet around this area.

How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet

To evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet, you need to collect 10 Sinistea Chips then take them to the town of Zapapico to trade for an 'auspicious curio'.

Once you have 10 Sinistea Chips, take them to the woman by a fountain in Zapapico, who will then give you the curio, which is actually a set of 'Malicious Armor'.

In Violet, it will be a woman by the fountain in Zapapico.

Once you have the Malicious Armor, go to the 'Others' tab in your inventory and use it on Charcadet, who will then evolve into Ceruledge.

Remember, as Ceruledge is a Violet-exclusive Pokémon, you can't get it in Pokémon Scarlet, but you can evolve Charcadet into Armarouge instead.

Sinistea location in Pokémon Violet and how to get Sinistea Chips

To get the 10 Sinistea Chips required to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge, you need to locate Sinistea in the wild first, then either fight them or use the 'Let's Go' feature to auto-battle them. When you defeat a Sinistea, you'll then get a Sinistea Chip.

As detailed in their Pokédex entry, you can find Sinistea north of Zapapico in East Province (Area Three) and around Anornada in South Province (Area Six). They like appearing among ruins and near towns and cities.

You can't just make your way to a Sinistea location at the beginning of the game, however, as you'll need to unlock the way to either area by unlocking abilities during the Path of Legends story, or clearing obstacles like Team Star bases as part of the Starfall Street story.

To get Sinistea and its chips to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Violet, we recommend pregressing with the story content in the east of Paldea, and working your way towards Zapapico. This means you'll be forging a path to both Sinistea locations, and the Malicious Armor needed to evolve Charcadet.

You might come across a few Gyms on the way there too, so check out our Victory Road page if you need helping passing their Gym Tests, or for a sneak peak at the Gym Leaders' lineup to get prepared.