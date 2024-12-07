Pokémon TV is back in time for the holidays

Good news, Pokémon fans - Pokémon TV is back.

Pokémon TV, the app and website that let you watch episodes from the long-running Pokémon anime for free, was removed from app stores earlier this year, but now it's returned, albeit in a new home on YouTube and with a truncated library.

"Welcome to the official Pokémon TV YouTube channel, where you can explore the world of Pokémon with Ash & Pikachu!" announces the channel description. "Experience some of the most iconic moments from their adventure with our full episodes, live streams, compilations, and so much more!"

Right now only nine episodes from the first season are available, but the playlist itself seemingly contains another 16 unpublished videos, so it looks like more episodes are on the way.

The app's removal in March was especially upsetting given after that point, Pokéfans were unable to follow the saga of Ash Ketchum - and beyond - without needing to subscribe to a streaming service.

Now, however, it looks as though Pokémon has found a new home where fans can once again follow Ash for free.

In related Pokémon news, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is thought to have raked in over $200m during its first month of launch.

The mobile card game managed to reach $208m in gross revenue on 29th November. That's roughly £164m for those of us here in the UK, with that figure being across both the App Store and Google Play. The report also said Pokémon TCG Pocket's average daily player spending was $6.5m during its first month.