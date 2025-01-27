Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is onto you, cheaters and profiteers

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is ramping up penalties for "inappropriate conduct", revealing it is "aware" some players "have engaged in data tampering, real money trading, and other behaviours that violate the terms of service".

In a message to all players entitled "taking action in response to inappropriate conduct" and seen by Eurogamer, The Pokémon Company confirmed that if it suspects a player has indulged in any such behaviour, they will be warned, suspended, and have "other action" taken against them.

"We will continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience," the team added.

The message then politely suggests players familiarise themselves with the rules - to find the terms of service, head to Home screen > Menu > Other > Terms of Use.

The statement did not affirm if any players have already been suspended or warned for such conduct, or exactly what The Pokémon Company means when it says "take other action".

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, which released last October, is available on both iOS and the Google Play stores. It's the digital version of a trading card game that has been around for almost 30 years.