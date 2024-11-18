Pokémon TCG Pocket's next events revealed in datamine

Pokémon TCG Pocket's next events have been revealed following recent datamines.

As leaked on reddit (and reported by The Gamer), the next round of events due in December will include new battle, emblem, and Wonder Pick events.

And it looks like gen one starter Bulbasaur and its evolutions will be the focus.

Currently, players can battle four Lapras ex decks for various rewards, including a special Lapras ex card.

It appears December will have a similar event but with players facing Bulbasaur, Ivysaur and Venusaur.

The rewards are as follows:

First Clear Rewards Drop Rewards Ivysaur Deck 2 Pack Hourglass, 50 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 XP Promo Pack A Series 2, 25 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket (39 percent chance) Venusaur & Scyther Deck 4 Pack Hourglass, 100 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 XP Promo Pack A Series 2, 25 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket (39 percent chance) Venusaur ex Deck 6 Pack Hourglass, 150 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket, 75 XP Promo Pack A Series 2, 25 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket (39 percent chance) Venusaur ex & Lilligant Deck 8 Pack Hourglass, 200 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 XP Promo Pack A Series 2, 25 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket (39 percent chance)

The Wonder Pick event, meanwhile, will begin on 6th December and focus on both Bulbasaur and Magnemite - much like the current Meowth and Chansey event.

The third event will be another Genetic Apex Emblem Event and while the rewards were not part of the datamine, it seems likely more emblems will be awarded for players to display on their profiles. Considering the other events, my money's on Bulbasaur making another appearance.

More new items - coins, icons, backdrops, and sleeves - will also be added to the shop.

The Pokémon Company revealed last week that new booster packs will be added to the mobile game "by the end of the year", though it's unknown who the cover stars will be.

Trading will also begin in January 2025, though only with certain cards.

The card collecting and battling game has already proven incredibly popular, reportedly earning $12m in its first four days.