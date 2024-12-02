Pokémon TCG Pocket unlocks Mewtwo promo card for Premium Pass subscribers

December brings a shiny new Mewtwo card to Pokémon TCG Pocket, if you're a subscriber to to the game's Premium Pass.

The Pokémon TCG Pocket Premium pass costs £7.99 ($9.99) and allows you to open an extra card pack per day, as well as gain access to exclusive premium missions and rewards.

The latest of these rewards are now live, as of 1st December - perhaps suggesting a monthly addition going forwards. Subscribers can simply log in to claim their Mewtwo promo, plus some cute Pikachu card accessories, anytime from now until 31st December.

For those who aren't subscribers, you're not missing a card that's going to change the game's meta. This is the same Mewtwo with the same stats and attack as in the game already, albeit with different card artwork. It looks snazzy, though.

Pokémon TCG Pocket's regular Mewtwo card (left) and its snazzy new promo version (right). | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Fancy a promo card but aren't a subscriber? Well, the game's ongoing Venusaur drop event is live now until 13th December. You'll need to participate in solo AI battles for a chance at promo cards including a special version of Venusaur that does look rather lovely indeed.

Pokémon TCG Pocket's Venusaur promo card. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Of the two dozen promo cards currently in the game's files, only two remain unreleased. Promo versions of Bulbasaur and Magnemite are expected by fans to become available from a Wonder Pick event beginning next week.

Pokémon TCG Pocket will add the ability to trade cards with other players at the start of 2025, its developer has confirmed. Before then, the game will also be refreshed with the launch of new booster packs due "by the end of the year".