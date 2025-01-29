Pokémon TCG Pocket trading and how to trade cards
Including trading restrictions explained.
Trading has arrived in Pokémon TCG Pocket, letting you fill in those annoying gaps in your card collection by swapping cards with other players. Though, like with anything, there are some rules you need to follow.
Namely if you're planning on trading any three Diamond or rarer cards, then you're going to need some Trade Tokens. Though, even trades without these tokens, still have to follow the trading restrictions in Pokémon TCG Pocket. (Hopefully you'll be able to get at least one good card via a trade.)
Let's take a look at how to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket, so you can start trading cards as quickly as possible.
On this page:
How to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket
To trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket you need to visit the 'Social Hub', which is the middle icon in the row at the bottom of your screen in-game. Here you'll find the 'Trade' icon that, when selected, will send you to the trading screen.
Before I walk you through exactly how to conduct a trade, however, there's some quick rules I want to cover. The first is that you only trade with players you're friends with in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Sadly, this means you can't scroll through a list of random players searching for specific cards to trade with.
Secondly, you can only conduct one trade at a time. If you wish to trade with a different card, you either have to wait for your current trade to be completed or terminate the one you're currently doing. (More on that later.)
Thirdly, there's a number of trading restrictions which you must abide by, such as only trading cards of the same rarity (one Diamond cards can only be traded for other one Diamond cards etc). We've outlined the full trading restrictions in Pokémon TCG Pocket further along in this guide.
Fourth, you will need Trade Stamina to conduct a trade. Like with Wonder Pick, you have five blocks of Trade Stamina which reduce as you use the trade function. Trade Stamina naturally restores over time (24 hours for each block) or can be increased using Trade Hourglasses, which can be earned via in-game missions.
The final rule you need to pay attention to relates to Trade Tokens. These are required for trading cards with a three Diamond or rarity and must be earned in-game. Trade Tokens are also consumed after a trade is offered, so, if you want to trade multiple cards of these rarities, you have to collect multiple batches of Trade Tokens. If you want to learn more about this mechanic, visit our Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket guide.
With that done and dusted, let's take a look at how you actually trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket. (If you still want to you.)
Once you're in the 'Trade' screen, you need to select the 'Trade' option to begin, well, a trade. This will take you to your friends list where you need to select the player you wish to trade with.
After doing so, you'll be sent to your card collection to pick the card for trading. This will contain all of the cards in your current collection and any which you're unable to trade will have a big red 'Stop Sign' over them. Cards requiring Trade Tokens will not have this 'Stop Sign', but you will be prompted about the Trade Tokens you'll have to spend to conduct this trade - whether you have them or not.
Once you've selected your chosen card, you'll be asked to confirm your choice. Along with being shown how many Trade Tokens and Trade Stamina will be consumed by this trade. Your chosen card will also no longer be shown in your collection nor can you use it in a card match while being offered as a trade.
Upon confirming that you do actually want to do this trade, you're left with nothing to do. Seriously, feel free to walk away and do something else. Instead, you have to wait for the other player to see the trade. It's then up to them whether they one) want this card and two) which card they'll offer in return.
A trade offer lasts for two days after the point it's being offered. You do have the ability to terminate trade at any point by selecting 'View' on the 'Trade' screen and then the red 'Terminate Trade' option in the bottom left-hand corner.
If the player does offer a trade in return, you'll be notified both in the 'Trade' menu itself and by a green notification above the 'Social Hub' icon in any other part of TCG Pocket. When you see this icon, return to the 'Trade' menu and select 'View' once again.
You'll now be able to see the card they wish to offer you in return and can decide whether you want to 'Trade' or 'Decline' the offer by selecting the relevant option. Like the card? Well then now all you have to do is select 'Trade' to receive your new card. If you don't, then you can always cancel the trade.
Trading restrictions in Pokémon TCG Pocket
There are a number of restrictions you need to be aware of before you start trading cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Firstly, you can currently only trade cards of a one Diamond, two Diamond, three Diamond, one Star and four Diamond rarity. It means you can not trade cards of a two Star, three Star or one Crown rarity.
Secondly, the cards being traded must also match in rarity, meaning you can't, for example, trade a one Star rarity card for a one Diamond. This is quite a useful rule when you think about it, because it prevents anyone from being tricked into trading a rare card for a common one. (Anyone else's school ban Pokémon cards after fights broke out because of this?)
Thirdly, cards with a Flair can only be traded for other Flair cards. This means you technically don't waste the Shinedust you spent adding this Flair. Depending on how you've added Flairs, however, this rule can further restrict the cards you can trade.
Fourthly, the booster packs you can trade cards from are currently restricted to Genetic Apex and Mythical Island.
New booster packs will eventually gain the ability to have their cards traded, but, at the time of writing, we don't know when this will be. If I was to hazard a guess though, I wouldn't be surprised if this occurs close to when another booster pack is being released - this ensures everyone has had a good amount of time to earn the cards via the booster packs.
Fifth and finally, you can also not trade Promo Cards. This means if you've missed a limited-release Promo card, you can not earn it via a trade. Instead, you'll have to hope that this card becomes available later on.
Hope you have some good trades in Pokémon TCG Pocket!