Pokémon TCG Pocket trading and how to trade cards

Trading has arrived in Pokémon TCG Pocket, letting you fill in those annoying gaps in your card collection by swapping cards with other players. Though, like with anything, there are some rules you need to follow.

Namely if you're planning on trading any three Diamond or rarer cards, then you're going to need some Trade Tokens. Though, even trades without these tokens, still have to follow the trading restrictions in Pokémon TCG Pocket. (Hopefully you'll be able to get at least one good card via a trade.)

Let's take a look at how to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket, so you can start trading cards as quickly as possible.

On this page:

How to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket

To trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket you need to visit the 'Social Hub', which is the middle icon in the row at the bottom of your screen in-game. Here you'll find the 'Trade' icon that, when selected, will send you to the trading screen.

Before I walk you through exactly how to conduct a trade, however, there's some quick rules I want to cover. The first is that you only trade with players you're friends with in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Sadly, this means you can't scroll through a list of random players searching for specific cards to trade with.

Secondly, you can only conduct one trade at a time. If you wish to trade with a different card, you either have to wait for your current trade to be completed or terminate the one you're currently doing. (More on that later.)

Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

Thirdly, there's a number of trading restrictions which you must abide by, such as only trading cards of the same rarity (one Diamond cards can only be traded for other one Diamond cards etc). We've outlined the full trading restrictions in Pokémon TCG Pocket further along in this guide.

Fourth, you will need Trade Stamina to conduct a trade. Like with Wonder Pick, you have five blocks of Trade Stamina which reduce as you use the trade function. Trade Stamina naturally restores over time (24 hours for each block) or can be increased using Trade Hourglasses, which can be earned via in-game missions.

The final rule you need to pay attention to relates to Trade Tokens. These are required for trading cards with a three Diamond or rarity and must be earned in-game. Trade Tokens are also consumed after a trade is offered, so, if you want to trade multiple cards of these rarities, you have to collect multiple batches of Trade Tokens. If you want to learn more about this mechanic, visit our Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket guide.

Your Trade Stamina and Tokens can be found at the top of the screen. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

With that done and dusted, let's take a look at how you actually trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket. (If you still want to you.)

Once you're in the 'Trade' screen, you need to select the 'Trade' option to begin, well, a trade. This will take you to your friends list where you need to select the player you wish to trade with.

Head to the Social Hub, then select Trade followed by... Trade. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

After doing so, you'll be sent to your card collection to pick the card for trading. This will contain all of the cards in your current collection and any which you're unable to trade will have a big red 'Stop Sign' over them. Cards requiring Trade Tokens will not have this 'Stop Sign', but you will be prompted about the Trade Tokens you'll have to spend to conduct this trade - whether you have them or not.

The Stop Sign means you can't trade this card. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

Once you've selected your chosen card, you'll be asked to confirm your choice. Along with being shown how many Trade Tokens and Trade Stamina will be consumed by this trade. Your chosen card will also no longer be shown in your collection nor can you use it in a card match while being offered as a trade.

Upon confirming that you do actually want to do this trade, you're left with nothing to do. Seriously, feel free to walk away and do something else. Instead, you have to wait for the other player to see the trade. It's then up to them whether they one) want this card and two) which card they'll offer in return.

A trade offer lasts for two days after the point it's being offered. You do have the ability to terminate trade at any point by selecting 'View' on the 'Trade' screen and then the red 'Terminate Trade' option in the bottom left-hand corner.

Left: The game will remind you about what happens to your card when it's waiting to be traded. | Right: You can always cancel a trade. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

If the player does offer a trade in return, you'll be notified both in the 'Trade' menu itself and by a green notification above the 'Social Hub' icon in any other part of TCG Pocket. When you see this icon, return to the 'Trade' menu and select 'View' once again.

You'll now be able to see the card they wish to offer you in return and can decide whether you want to 'Trade' or 'Decline' the offer by selecting the relevant option. Like the card? Well then now all you have to do is select 'Trade' to receive your new card. If you don't, then you can always cancel the trade.