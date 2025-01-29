Pokémon TCG Pocket Trade Tokens and how to get Trade Tokens

Trade Tokens are required for trading three Diamond or rarer cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket and, depending on your trading plans, you may need quite a few.

Before we delve into the world of Trade Tokens, however, it's a good idea to learn how to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Once you understand the basic rules, you'll quickly realise why Trade Tokens are so important and why, unfortunately, they are so expensive.

Luckily we're here to show you how to get Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket and cover a number of the important rules related to them.

On this page:

Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket explained Trade Tokens are required for trading cards with a three Diamond rarity or higher in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Before I delve into the details, however, it's very important to remember that Trade Tokens are consumed upon offering a trade. This means if you want to trade multiple cards of the rarities we've outlined below, you'll need to collect the required amount multiple times; trading two Four Diamond cards, for example, will cost you 1000 Trade Tokens. Unless the trade is not completed, then the Trade Tokens will be returned to you. You need the following amount of Trade Tokens to trade each rarity: Three Diamond requires 120 Trade Tokens

One Star requires 400 Trade Tokens

Four Diamond requires 500 Trade Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company As you can see, you need to collect quite the number of Trade Tokens if you want to trade the higher rarity of cards. Again - Trade Tokens are consumed when you begin a trade, so it's worth thinking carefully before you offer one. They will be returned, however, if the trade does not go through. (Honestly, you might be better off just opening booster pack after booster pack…)