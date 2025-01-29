Pokémon TCG Pocket Trade Tokens and how to get Trade Tokens
How to trade three Diamond or higher cards in Pokemon Pocket.
Trade Tokens are required for trading three Diamond or rarer cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket and, depending on your trading plans, you may need quite a few.
Before we delve into the world of Trade Tokens, however, it's a good idea to learn how to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Once you understand the basic rules, you'll quickly realise why Trade Tokens are so important and why, unfortunately, they are so expensive.
Luckily we're here to show you how to get Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket and cover a number of the important rules related to them.
On this page:
Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket explained
Trade Tokens are required for trading cards with a three Diamond rarity or higher in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Before I delve into the details, however, it's very important to remember that Trade Tokens are consumed upon offering a trade. This means if you want to trade multiple cards of the rarities we've outlined below, you'll need to collect the required amount multiple times; trading two Four Diamond cards, for example, will cost you 1000 Trade Tokens. Unless the trade is not completed, then the Trade Tokens will be returned to you.
You need the following amount of Trade Tokens to trade each rarity:
- Three Diamond requires 120 Trade Tokens
- One Star requires 400 Trade Tokens
- Four Diamond requires 500 Trade Tokens
As you can see, you need to collect quite the number of Trade Tokens if you want to trade the higher rarity of cards. Again - Trade Tokens are consumed when you begin a trade, so it's worth thinking carefully before you offer one. They will be returned, however, if the trade does not go through. (Honestly, you might be better off just opening booster pack after booster pack…)
How to get Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Trade Tokens can either be earned through in-game events or by exchanging cards with a three Diamond rarity or higher.
Here's a quick run down of how many Trade Tokens you'll receive for each card rarity:
- Three Diamonds - 25 Trade Tokens
- One Star - 100 Trade Tokens
- Four Diamonds - 125 Trade Tokens
Now let's take a look at how you actually exchange cards for Trade Tokens…
To exchange a card in return for Trade Tokens, you first need to find a card with a three Diamond rarity or higher in your collection. Luckily only cards which you have two or duplicates can be exchanged. Thanks to this, there's no need to worry about accidentally losing a rare card. I recommend using the filters, such as three Diamonds, and organising your card collection by duplicates if you're planning on quickly gathering up a load of Trade Tokens. It will certainly save time compared to scrolling through your card collection.
Once you've found the card you finish to exchange, select the 'Obtain Items' option and then the green Trade Tokens icon. You'll also be able to see the number of Trade Tokens you'll receive from this card beneath the icon.
After selecting the 'Trade Token' option, you'll be asked to check whether you actually want to exchange this card. Selecting 'Yes' will complete the exchange and you'll be able to see how close you are to being able to trade cards of a higher rarity. This counter can also be accessed via the main trading screen in the 'Social Hub' menu of the Pokémon TCG Pocket if you ever want to check it.
And, for one final time, Trade Tokens are consumed when starting a trade. These tokens will only be returned if a trade does not go through.
Best of luck trading those rare cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket!