Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list for the best Pokémon cards, Trainer cards, rental decks and decks

Our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier lists are designed to help you defeat your foes in the competitive side of this mobile game. For this reason we've covered the best Pokémon cards, Trainers cards, Rental decks and even taken a look at some of the best decks you can build yourself.

When building a deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket it's important to understand the power of the cards in your collection. Namely that some are far better than others. (And that these cards are usually the rare ones…) Though it's not just the actual Pokémon cards you need to consider, but the Trainer cards too as they will be the backbone of your deck - ensuring you can get the cards you need, while also providing extra abilities like healing damage.

So take a look at our best Pokémon card tier list for Pokémon TCG Pocket, along with the best Trainer card tier list, best Rental deck tier list and an overview of the best decks. Just keep in mind that these lists are subjective, so you may have different opinions.

On this page:

Best Pokémon card tier list for Pokémon TCG Pocket Pokémon cards are, of course, going to be your main consideration when it comes to building your decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket. There's a wide range to consider with the cards on offer spanning multiple generations, types and evolutions. Not to mention the inclusion of ex cards. Ex cards are more powerful versions of standard Pokémon - offering higher HP, attacks which deal more damage and either have abilities or attacks with abilities which come in very handy during a match. The downside, however, is that they can have high retreat costs, often require a good amount of Energy cards and, if knocked out, result in your opponent gaining two points rather than the standard one. Still, ex cards are a risk worth investing in because, if used at the right time, they can win you the match. Below you'll find our best Pokémon card tier list for Pokémon TCG Pocket. When creating this list, we've taken the HP, attack power, retreat cost and the ease of playing the card into account. Still, it's important to remember that this list is subjective so don't be surprised if you find yourself disagreeing with us. S Rank best Pokémon cards Card Set Reasoning Starmie ex Genetic Apex If you have a Starmie ex then it's an excellent idea to build a deck around it or at least include it in any Water-related decks you might have. What makes Starmie ex so useful is high HP (130) and how it only needs two Water Energy cards to use Hydro Splash, which deals 90 damage. It's an attack which can knock out most stage one Pokémon, put a dent into high HP or evolved Pokémon and will completely destroy any Fire-types. As an added bonus, Starmie has no retreat cost and it's evolution process only involves Staryu. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Articuno ex Genetic Apex What makes Articuno ex stand out is its Blizzard move and how, alongside dealing 80 damage to your opponent's active Pokémon, it will also inflict 10 damage on each of their benched Pokémon. (And even more if one happens to be a Fire-type.) Thanks to this, all of your opponent's Pokémon are subject to Articuno ex and the battle may end very quickly. If you're including an Articuno ex in your deck then having at least one Misty Supporter as she can very quickly stack your Articuno with enough Energy cards. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Mewtwo ex Genetic Apex Of course Mewtwo would be on the tier list. It's Mewtwo. To be specific, Mewtwo ex benefits from 150 HP and being able to deal 50 damage with only two Energy cards; one of those cards can also be any Energy you like, which makes Mewtwo rather flexible. Its second attack can deal an impressive 150 and, while you can only use it once per three turns due to the discarding Energy aspect (if the battle lasts that long), the 50 damage Psychic Sphere will still be able to cause your opponent a good amount of trouble. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company A Rank best Pokémon cards Card Set Reasoning Moltres ex Genetic Apex Moltres ex is a great card to add to any Fire-type based deck thanks to its Inferno Dance move, which can very quickly stock up all of your Pokémon with Fire Energy if you're lucky with the coin tosses. Though you might want to put all of those Energy cards into Moltres so you can start dealing 70 damage with Heat Blast. Alongside this, Moltres ex isn't weak to Water-types, instead you need to watch out for Electric Pokémon, and has 140 HP. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Pikachu ex Genetic Apex Of course Pikachu would make its way onto the tier list and it gets this slot from its Circle Circuit attack. A good tactic in TCG Pocket is to stack your bench with Pokémon, but Circle Circuit turns this plan into a weakness by adding 30 damage for every Pokémon. This means you either deal a lot of damage or force your opponent to avoid powering up Pokémon on their bench. Both of which are excellent outcomes for you. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Charizard ex Genetic Apex Being a stage two evolution and requiring at least three Energy to attack, it can take some work to get Charizard ex into play but it's worth the effort once on the field. The 180 HP means it's incredibly difficult to knock out and Crimson Storm can deal a massive 200 damage, which is very hard for any foe to survive. Sure Crimson Storm will cost you two Energy cards, but you'll still have Slash which deals 60 damage. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Gengar ex Genetic Apex Like all stage two evolutions, Gengar ex takes a bit of work to get it in play. Once it's on the field, however, you'll have a Pokémon with 170 HP and an attack that deals a solid 100 damage. Its ability, Shadowy Spellbind, will also prevent your opponent from using any Supporter cards as long as Gengar ex is your active Pokémon. This has the potential to destroy your foe's tactics and could lead to a quick win. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Alakazam Genetic Apex Another two stage evolution, Alakazam will take some time to put on the field. Yet, when it's there, it can cause a lot of trouble for your opponent since Psychic can deal an additional 30 damage for each Energy card attached to their active Pokémon alongside its 60 base damage. So, if you're facing a Pokémon with four Energy, Alakazam can deal 180 damage in total - an amount that can easily knock out an ex card. Still, with the amount of set required, you may want to build up to this Pokémon on your bench rather than starting off with an Abra. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company B Rank best Pokémon cards Card Set Reasoning Venusaur ex Genetic Apex Venusaur ex sits here for three reasons - it's 190 HP, Giant Bloom dealing 100 damage and healing 30 damage every time it's used. Thanks to this fact, Venusaur ex can be near undefeatable if your foe isn't prepared for it. Especially if you've kept it on the bench during the evolution process. Just make sure you don't use it against a Fire-type or else Venusaur is toast! Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Pidgeot Genetic Apex The reason why Pidgeot sits above Dragonite is because I love its Drive Off ability as it grants you control over your opponent's side of the field. It also negates the need for a Sabrina Supporter card in your deck, freeing up space for other Trainer cards. Pidgeot's 130 HP, one Retreat cost and Wing Attack dealing 70 damage are also incredibly useful since, combined, it means Pidgeot can stay in battle for longer, deal a good amount of damage and quickly escape if needed. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Dragonite Genetic Apex Let's start with the bad - Dragonite can take some time to set up. Not only is it a stage three evolution, but you need both a Water and Electric-type Energy to get Draco Meteor working. When it is working, however, Draco Meteor can easily sweep the field and, depending on how your opponent is fairing, easily win you the match. Sure the randomness of the attack makes it unpredictable, but the ability to deal 200 damage in one move, even if it's divided across multiple Pokés, is quite a feat. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Zapdos ex Genetic Apex Zapdos ex is a solid card to add if you want your deck to include a strong Electric-type Pokémon. Its 130 HP means it will most likely take some time to defeat, the one Energy card Retreat cost means it can be easily moved about the field and it only needs one Electric-type Energy card to deal 40 damage. Investing more Energy cards can cause it to deal up to 200 damage if the coin flips are on your side. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Kabutops Genetic Apex Kabutops makes its way onto this tier list thanks to Leech Life making it very hard to defeat. Not only does this attack deal 50 damage, but it heals Kabutops. This means Kabutops can easily regain 50 health or possibly more if you're facing a Pokémon weak to Fighting-types. Best of all, you only need one Energy card to use Leech Life! The only disadvantage is that getting Kabutops on the field takes some work - with it requiring a Dome Fossil and then evolving from Kabuto - but, once there, it could be all you need. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Gyarados Genetic Apex Required four Water Energy cards, Gyarados is a Pokémon which requires a good amount of set up. (Including keeping Magikarp alive.) But once it's prepared, you can easily use it to smash your opponent. Not only does Hyper Beam deal 100 damage (more if Gyarados has an advantage), but it forces your opponent to discard an Energy card meaning, if they're still building up to an attack, you've essentially robbed them of a turn. The 150 HP is quite nice too. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company C Rank best Pokémon cards Card Set Reasoning Arbok Genetic Apex Arbok may seem like a strange addition here, but its ability to prevent your foe from retreating their Pokémon can come in quite handy. Since Corner also deals 60 damage, this is especially the case if you get Arbok onto the field early when they're still setting up their Pokémon. Arbok's 100 HP can come in handy too. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Marowak ex Genetic Apex Marowak ex benefits from 140 HP and a one Energy retreat cost, meaning it can escape defeat pretty easily when needed. Its main bonus, however, can also be a disadvantage if luck isn't on your side for, while Bonemerang can deal 80 or even 160 damage, it can also deal zero. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Exeggutor ex Genetic Apex Exeggutor ex is another Grass-type which has made this list thanks to its high HP (160 in this case) and its strong attack. While it can deal 80 damage, to enjoy this full amount you do need to get heads when flipping a coin. Thankfully, if lady luck has abandoned you, Exeggutor can still do 40 damage. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Electrode Genetic Apex Electrode has quickly become one of my essential picks for any deck which includes Electric-type Pokémon. Requiring only two Electric-type Energy cards and dealing 70 base damage, Electro Ball can easily knock weak Pokémon out. Its main advantage, however, is the zero Retreat cost, which means you can easily zip Electrode out of trouble whenever you like. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Kangaskhan Genetic Apex If you've got a spare spot in your deck and don't know what to put in there, then consider Kangaskhan. Thanks to Dizzy Punch only requiring one of any Energy and having 100 HP, it can be a good Pokémon to open a battle with since you can deal damage while also absorbing hits as you plan out your strategy. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Lapras ex Promo-A Lapras ex makes it to this list thanks to its 140 HP and the fact its attack not only deals 80 damage, but heals Lapras of 20 damage. This little bonus can easily keep Lapras in play a lot longer and can make it a tricky Pokémon to defeat. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Omastar Genetic Apex Requiring a Helix Fossil, evolving from Omanyte and three Energy cards for its attack, Omastar does take quite a bit of work to get prepared on the field. Yet, once it's there, you'll benefit from 140 HP and an attack which will deal 70 damage with an added bonus. This bonus being that your opponent's Pokémon can't attack! So, if they're unable to retreat said Pokémon, you've essentially trapped them on the field. If you're planning on using Omastar, it's worth including a Misty Supporter card in your deck so you can quickly get those Water energy cards in place. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

Best Trainer card tier list for Pokémon TCG Pocket The Trainer card category includes both the Item and Supporter cards, which can provide useful boosts or abilities during a TCG Pocket match. Ignoring Trainer cards can be your downfall, so always include a couple rather than stacking your deck completely with Pokémon. Just remember, like with Pokémon cards, you can only place two of each Trainer card in your deck. Personally I've been including at least five Trainer cards in each deck I've been running as I like having access to the extra bonuses they offer, but you're free to add as many or as little as you like. Our Trainer card tier list down below has been decided upon the ability the card offers and its flexibility. By that last one, we mean whether you need any specific cards within your card to actually use the card. This can be fine if said cards are part of your build, but, on the other hand, makes the Trainer card useless if not. This list is subjective though, so your opinions may differ. We've also omitted the Fossil Trainer cards (Helix Fossil, Dome Fossil and Old Amber) since the inclusion of these decks completely depends on whether you want to include the Pokémon they transform into in your deck. Though, when it comes to these cards, I personally advise placing a Fossil card on your bench since this should hopefully let them avoid your opponents attacks. After all, they only have 40 HP and must survive till the next turn if they're to become a Pokémon. S Rank best Trainer cards Card Set Reasoning Sabrina Genetic Apex Granting you some control over your opponent's Pokémon, Sabrina is the best Gym Leader Supporter card currently in TCG Pocket. Your opponent may have thought they had just saved their Pokémon from fainting and themselves from stepping closer to defeat, but with Sabrina you can change that. Even having just one Sabrina card in your deck is a useful trump card to have ready to go. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Professor's Research Promo-A The deck size in TCG Pocket may have been reduced to 20, but that still means you might not pull the cards you want when you want. Thankfully Professor's Research allows you to take two more cards from your deck and, who knows, maybe it will be the one you're looking for. This is a very useful card to play at the opening of a match when you're still deciding upon a strategy and setting up your Pokémon line up. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Poké Ball Promo-A Much like Professor's Research, Poké Ball allows you to find a card from your deck - specifically a base Pokémon. It can come in handy at the beginning of a match if you pull mostly evolutions or later on if you're running low on Pokémon. The only downside is that the base Pokémon is selected randomly. Though you can somewhat circumvent this slightly by keeping an eye on which cards you've pulled and how many remain in your deck - a well timed Poké Ball could result in the Pokémon you're looking for. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Potion Promo-A You're free to disagree with me, but I've always found having at least one Potion card in my deck to be incredibly useful. Even if it's only reducing 20 damage, this amount can be all you need to turn a loss into a win by keeping your active Pokémon alive for just a little longer. This card is also the only healing item TCG Pokémon currently has, so it's worth including if you want some extra back up. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company A Rank best Trainer cards Card Set Reasoning X Speed Promo-A Need to get a Pokémon out of trouble quickly but it has a high retreat cost? Then use an X Speed to reduce it by one. X Speed is a great card to include in your card if you're planning on using ex cards with high retreat costs. If played correctly, you might even be able to avoid powering your Pokémon down and, effectively, keep them in play or at least still acting as a threat to your opponent. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Giovanni Genetic Apex An added 10 damage might not seem like a lot at first glance, but, when played correctly, this could easily break an opponent's strategy by knocking out a Pokémon earlier than expected. So, while we do recommend including a Giovanni card in your deck, we also make sure you're careful when you use it. That 10 damage could be the difference between a win or a loss. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Misty Genetic Apex If you're running a Water-type based deck, then having at least one Misty Supporter card is essential. If luck is on your side, you can easily completely stack a Pokémon with Water-type Energy in one turn - a move which can turn the tide of a battle. We recommend using this card on ex cards or a Pokémon you're planning to evolve into an ex Pokémon. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Red Card Promo-A Want to annoy your foe? Then the Red Card is for you. Not only does this reduce their hand size to three, but, if played during the early or late game, it can effectively ruin their strategy and might even win you the match. Just be warned - it also runs the risk of having the complete opposite effect. You won't know what cards they'll pull after all. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company B Rank best Trainer cards Before we get into the B Rank trainer cards, it's very important to note that the majority of these Supporter cards are tied to either specific Pokémon or types. For this reason, you must make sure that you use these cards in the correct deck or else you'll have just wasted a card. Card Set Reasoning Erika Genetic Apex If you're running a pure Grass-type deck, then it's a good idea to include at least one Erika Supporter card. The 50 HP she offers can easily keep a Pokémon in play and is far better than the 20 HP offered by the Potion card. TBA Blaine Genetic Apex If you're including either Magma, Rapidash or Ninetails in your deck then you should definitely consider adding a Blaine Supporter card thanks to the 30 damage it will add to their attacks. This could easily knock a Pokémon out, especially if they're weak to Fire. It's just a shame Blaine only extends this bonus to three Fire-types… Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Lt. Surge Genetic Apex Lt. Surge is a good Supporter card to include if you're planning on using either Raichu, Electrode or Electabuzz as an attacker since it allows you to quickly power them. It does this, however, by taking the Energy cards from your Active Pokémon. For this reason, it's a good idea to wait until said Pokémon is about to be knocked out or, if they have a one retreat cost, you're planning to move them. Otherwise, you could miss out on an attack opportunity… Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Koga Genetic Apex Using a Koga card can save your Weezing or Muk from defeat as they'll be healed when returned to your hand. Yet, make sure you can actually use these Pokémon again if you include a Koga Supporter in your deck. There's no point in having it if your one Grimer or Koffing card is knocked out. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Brock Genetic Apex Like many of the other Supporter cards in this rank, Brock is only useful if you're planning on using specific Pokémon - in case, Onix or Golem. The added Energy Card is nice, especially since Onix requires quite a few to be useful. Yet, when it comes to Golem, remember that you'll need to get one in play first for Brock to be useful. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Pokédex Promo-A Allowing you to look at the top three cards in your deck, the Pokédex card is one you'll want to ideally use in the early game as it can be fundamental to establishing your strategy. Keep in mind, however, that including it in your deck is running the risk of wasting a card slot since you will need it early and, once played, you may want to avoid any action which involves shuffling your deck since you'll lose the knowledge you've gained. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Hand Scope Promo-A Hand Scope is a card that can be played at any point during a match, but is best used when you want to confirm something about your opponent's strategy. (Especially if you think they're planning to play an ex card.) Still, whether you'll be able to do anything with the knowledge you've gained is all up to what cards you hold in your hand. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

Best rental decks tier list for Pokémon TCG Pocket Rental decks refer to the pre-made decks you can use in Pokémon TCG Pocket. The majority of these decks are unlocked by pulling a specific card from the booster packs you open, so you might not have unlocked them all yet. If you've never played the Pokémon TCG before or a lapsed player, then using a rental deck is a great way to learn how the game works. Looking at one is also a good method for learning some deck building tips. It's also important to keep in mind that you can only use Rental Decks 10 times before you have all of the cards. Once you've collected all of the cards in a rental deck, you can use it however many times you like. Just make sure you're opening the right booster pack for the card you're looking for and are prepared for the process to possibly take a while! It's also important to note that the name of the deck also signals which card you need to unlock a rental deck. The Pikachu ex card, for example, unlocks the Pikachu ex deck. If you've already collected a number of cards in a rental deck before unlocking it, these will already be applied for the deck, so you don't need to worry about pulling them again. A few rental decks, however, do require multiple cards before they're unlocked such as the Kanto Fossils Deck. Below you'll find our best rental decks tier list for Pokémon TCG Pocket. When it came to creating this list, we took the power of the Pokémon included and the ease of using the deck into consideration. We have also omitted any of the pre-made starter decks for this list as they are considerably less powerful than the other rental decks. Please keep in mind that this list is subjective to our opinions and that yours might differ. S Rank best rental decks Card Reasoning Mewtwo ex This deck is based around high hitting Psychic-types - even Clefable and Gengar can deal a good amount of damage with only one Energy card. The main focus, however, is getting Mewtwo ex on the field so it can deal 150 damage. The downside is actually getting these Pokémon into play since you'll want to pull them early, so you can start adding Energy cards. (Seriously - you'll want to be playing second.) Pikachu ex The first advantage of the Pikachu ex deck is how many of the cards have low Energy requirements, which means you can start dealing good damage early on. The second is how Pikachu ex's Circle Circuit punishes your opponent for placing Pokémon on their bench - an act which causes damage and can destroy their strategy. It is another deck which is best suited for playing second though. A Rank best rental decks Unlocking the Kanto Fossils deck requiring the Aerodactyl (Mewtwo Genetic Apex), Kabutops (Charizard Genetic Apex) and Omastar (Pikachu Genetic Apex). Card Reasoning Charizard ex Let's start with the bad - the stage one Pokémon in this deck don't deal that much damage, so you will need to play it safe to begin with. Once Charizard ex is on the field, however, you'll be able to deal an immersive 200 damage with Crimson Storm every few turns. It's just a shame that this powerful deck is so focused around getting a single Pokémon on the field. Venusaur ex The Venusaur ex deck benefits from a selection of Pokémon with HPs and multiple ways to restore health. This gives you multiple ways to keep your Pokémon in play and prevent your foe from gaining any precious points. Still, this doesn't mean you can sit back - attacks regain a good number of Energy cards and the stage one Pokémon lack the power to cause trouble in the early game. Blastoise ex The Blastoise ex deck benefits from having a strong selection of basic Pokémon, which you can use from the very start of the battle. Like any ex-focused decks, however, the tricky part is getting the Blastoise ex into play. For this reason you need to hope that your coin flips with the Misty Supporter card are successful or else you may find the road ahead difficult. Kanto Fossils While the Kanto Fossil deck does take some setting up - you're not just dealing with evolutions and Energy card assignment, but evolving Pokémon from Fossils - it can be a force to be feared when properly in plan. Kabutops can continuously heal itself with every attack, making it difficult to remove from play, and Omastar has the power to prevent attacks. You just need to get them in play first… Koga Don't expect to be dealing large amounts of damage if you're playing with the Koga deck. This is a deck based around using abilities to cause problems with your opponent, often causing them to play safe by poisoning their Pokémon or restricting their movements. It does have the added bonus that the Koga Supporter card can get your main players - Muk and Weezing - out of danger quickly. Lt.Surge The Lt. Surge deck benefits from strong stage one Pokémon whose power follows through into their evolutions. Though you need to make sure you maintain this power throughout the battle, especially towards the middle, or you may find yourself losing. Since this deck is based around the Lt. Surge Supporter card's ability to move Energy cards, you also need to make sure you're using that effectively. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company B Rank best rental decks Nidoqueen and Nidoking deck is unlocked after collecting the Nidoqueen (Pikachu Genetic Apex) and Nidoking (Pikachu Genetic Apex) cards. Card Reasoning Blaine Blaine is a deck which is all about starting the battle dealing damage and continuing to do so. For this reason, you'll really want to be playing second to make the most of his deck. You'll also need to make sure you're using the Blaine Supporter card effectively to max out the amount of damage the evolutions deal with. (And really hope you're not facing a Water based deck or else a win is very unlikely.) Nidoqueen and Nidoking The Nidoqueen and Nidoking rental deck is another that requires a good amount of set up since it relies on Pokémon being in final forms for the majority of its power to come into play. Once you've reached that stage, however, it can be near unstoppable in part due to the number of Trainer cards it uses for support. It's a deck that requires a careful dance between using Trainer cards to find the Pokémon you need and keep them in play. Machamp ex The main problem with the Machamp ex deck is actually finding this card in your deck to begin with. You may have Professor's Research to help you out, but it's still a hard find. This is a problem because the whole deck is centred around using this card and, while the other Pokémon are good, you need Machamp ex in play to properly enjoy the amount of damage you can unleash. Brock While Brock's deck benefits from Pokémon with strong moves, the Energy required is quite high. (Especially if you're planning on using Onix.) The same goes for the retreat cost on some Pokémon, so you can easily find yourself stuck. The Brock Supporter card can somewhat fix these issues, but you'll still need it in your hand. This is another deck which really benefits from playing second to ensure you have access to Energy cards from the moment you start playing.