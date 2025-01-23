Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion announced, launches this month

Pokémon TCG Pocket will launch a major new expansion later this month named Space-Time Smackdown, featuring Legendary Pokémon fan-favourites Dialga and Palkia.

Space-Time Smackdown is set to launch within the hit smartphone game at the end of the month, after the app's card trading feature launches on 28th January.

Somewhat confusingly, a social media post states the expansion will arrive on 30th January, though an attached trailer states it will launch on 29th January.

As you might expect, the expansion looks like it'll feature snazzy 3D cards for both Dialga and Palkia - both look to be hanging out on Spear Pillar, from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl and the more recent Pokémon Legends: Arceus. After previous nods to the main-series Pokémon games, it's a nice touch.

🎤 Are. You. Ready?.... LET'S GET READY TO RUUUUUUUMBLEEEEEEE! 🎤



🎤 Are. You. Ready?.... LET'S GET READY TO RUUUUUUUMBLEEEEEEE! 🎤



Making its way to your phones everywhere on January 30, #PokemonTCGPocket's NEWEST digital expansion. Space-Time Smackdown! 🌌 ⏳ pic.twitter.com/t8qCurBB9i — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) January 23, 2025

Dialga and Palkia-branded card packs will add the Sinnoh region's Starter Pokémon Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup, plus Lucario, Pachirisu, Leafeon, Honchkrow, Gible, Cresselia, and a Supporter card for Cynthia.

If you fancy customising your game further, there will be new binder and display board covers featuring Dialga and Palkia plus the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai.

Earlier this month, Pokémon TCG Pocket announced it was adding the ability to trade in-game cards, though a list of rules will limit what you can swap.

Launched late last year, the app has been hugely successful and raked in over $200m during its first month of launch.