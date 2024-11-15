Pokémon TCG Pocket Shinedust explained

Shinedust is an item you can collect through a variety of different activities in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Once you've gathered enough Shinedust, you can use it to get Flairs to your Pokémon TCG Pocket card collection. Though, since certain cards have a higher Shinedust cost than others, it's always a good idea to have a plan in mind when it comes to obtaining Flairs. (No-one really wants to farm Shinedust, do they?)

Below we take a look at how to get Shinedust in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

