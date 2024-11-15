Pokémon TCG Pocket Shinedust explained
How to get Shinedust in Pokémon Pocket.
Shinedust is an item you can collect through a variety of different activities in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Once you've gathered enough Shinedust, you can use it to get Flairs to your Pokémon TCG Pocket card collection. Though, since certain cards have a higher Shinedust cost than others, it's always a good idea to have a plan in mind when it comes to obtaining Flairs. (No-one really wants to farm Shinedust, do they?)
Below we take a look at how to get Shinedust in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
How to get Shinedust in Pokémon TCG Pocket
There are multiple ways to get Shinedust in Pokémon TCG Pocket, which, in turn, will help you obtain Flairs for your cards. Let's take a look…
Duplicate Cards
The main way you'll obtain Shinedust is by obtaining duplicate cards either from opening booster packs, Wonder Pick or purchasing Trainer Cards from the in-game shop. Every time you obtain a duplicate card, you'll obtain a small amount of Shinedust. This will feel like a small amount at first, but, as your card collection grows, the more likely you are to obtain duplicate cards and the more Shinedust you'll collect.
We do not recommend purchasing Trainer Cards as a Shinedust farming method by the way. That's just wasting your Shop Tickets since, unless you want to add a Flair to them, you only ever need a maximum of two as every card can be reused in multiple decks.
Achievements
There are achievements in Pokémon TCG Pocket and they can be found by selecting your profile before scrolling down. These achievements range from celebrating the number of booster packs you've opened to how many cards of a specific Pokémon type you've collected. Other than being a record of your time in Pokémon TCG Pocket, these achievements will also reward you with Shinedust every time you reach a new rank.
The only exception is the achievement for how many cards you have registered in your card dex, which only has a trophy.
The amount of Shinedust you'll earn by rank is:
- Bronze - 30 Shinedust
- Silver - 50 Shinedust
- Gold - 70 Shinedust
- Platinum - 100 Shinedust
A nice little reward to go along with the trophy you'll unlock too!
Events
Certain in-game events will also offer you the chance to earn Shinedust. Though it's important to note that not all events will have Shinedust as reward and, if they do, then you must collect the Shinedust before the event ends or else you'll be getting nothing.
An example of a Pokémon TCG Pocket event which offered Shinedust as a reward is the Meowth Wonder Pick Event Part 2. Here you could exchange Event Shop Tickets for 50 Shinedust up to 20 times, which means the event offered you the chance to earn 1,000 Shinedust. The Lapras ex Drop Event also gave players the opportunity to earn Shinedust, but there it was a reward given randomly after you won a match.
Good luck collecting Shinedust and, if you'd like to learn more about the game's competitive side, check out our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list.