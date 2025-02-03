Pokémon TCG Pocket set to celebrate Pokémon Day by giving away rare freebies

It looks like Pokémon TCG Pocket will offer all players a guaranteed rare card for the franchise's annual Pokémon Day.

Though not formally confirmed as yet, it's expected that a Pokémon Presents 2025 livestream will debut on or around 27th February (the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Green's Japanese launch), and with it comes a few gifts for players, including three "special booster packs from Genetic Apex" - a Mewtwo pack, Charizard pack, and Pikachu pack.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Xbox Developer Direct - four promising games also coming to PlayStation.Watch on YouTube

Whilst these packs broadly contain the same cards as usual, a new datamine suggests the fifth card is guaranteed to be of at least four diamonds or higher rarity, including one star or higher cards.

Again, whilst not confirmed just yet, it's thought the promotion will kick off on Pokémon Day, with players getting until 30th April to claim their freebies (thanks, TheGamer).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Within days of launching a controversial new update that added the ability to trade cards, Pokémon TCG Pocket has acknowledged the community's backlash, saying it was "actively investigating" ways to improve.

A statement posted to social media over the weekend stopped short of apologising to unhappy players, but did admit some of the new feature's restrictions were actively "preventing players from being able to casually enjoy" the card game.

If you're trying to navigate the new update, we can help out with Eurogamer's guide to Pokémon TCG Pocket trading and how to trade cards, as well as a deeper dive into Pokémon TCG Pocket Trade Tokens and how to get them.