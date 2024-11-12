All Pokémon TCG Pocket Secret Missions listed
How to complete every Secret Mission in Pokémon Pocket.
Secret Missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket are exactly what they sound like - missions which you won't know exist when you first start Pokémon Pocket. In fact, the game will only let you know they exist when you collect all of the required cards for said Secret Mission.
Still, it's worth knowing what the Secret Missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket actually are since the rewards include free Pack Hourglasses. One Secret Mission also rewards you with a very special Pokémon. Just remember that the Secret Missions will take you a while to complete as many involve collecting the rarest cards in the game!
To help you out, we've listed every Secret Mission in Pokémon TCG Pocket down below including details on how to complete each Secret Mission.
How to complete Secret Missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket: Every Secret Mission listed
Below you'll find every Secret Mission currently in Pokémon TCG Pocket and the cards you'll need to complete it:
Remember - these missions will only appear in-game once you complete them.
Complete the Kanto Pokédex!
As the name suggests, 'Complete the Kanto Pokédex!' requires you to collect one card for every Pokémon in the Kanto Pokédex in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Well apart from Mew, but we'll get to Mew.
This means you need 150 cards to complete this Secret Missions and, if you want to check which Pokémon you're missing, take a look at our Gen 1 Pokémon list where we've listed all of the Kanto Pokémon by National Pokédex order.
For completing this Secret Mission, you'll receive the Immersive Mew card to truly ensure you have one card for every Pokémon in the Kanto region.
The Immersive 4
'The Immersive 4' Secret Mission is completed by obtaining all four of the Immersive ex cards in Pokémon Pocket. Due to this, you must first finish 'Complete the Kanto Pokédex!' Secret Mission if you want to complete 'The Immersive 4' is, at the time of writing, the only way to obtain the Immersive Mew card. Couple this with the rarity of the other three Immersive cards, this challenge will most likely take you a while to complete.
Here's the full list of the cards you need for 'The Immersive 4':
- Charizard ex - Charizard Genetic Apex booster packs
- Pikachu ex - Pikachu Genetic Apex booster packs
- Mew - Finish 'Complete the Kanto Pokédex!' Secret Mission
- Mewtwo ex - Mewtwo Genetic Apex booster packs
Rewards: 12 Pack Hourglasses, 48 Wonder Hourglasses and 20 Shop Tickets.
The Gym Leader of the Kanto Region 2
'The Gym Leader of the Kanto Region 2' is the Secret Mission version of the 'The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region' Themed Collection. For this Secret Mission, you'll need to collect the full artwork version for each of the Gym Leader cards. These cards are incredibly rare, so don't be surprised if this Secret Mission takes you a while to complete.
The cards you need and their booster packs are:
- Brock - Pikachu Genetic Apex
- Misty - Pikachu Genetic Apex
- Lt. Surge - Pikachu Genetic Apex
- Erika - Charizard Genetic Apex
- Sabrina - Charizard Genetic Apex
- Koga - Mewtwo Genetic Apex
- Blaine - Charizard Genetic Apex
- Giovanni - Mewtwo Genetic Apex
Rewards: 12 Pack Hourglasses, 48 Wonder Hourglasses and 10 Shop Tickets.
Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)
'Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)' challenges you to collect all of the full artwork Pokémon cards - not counting Immersive Charizard ex - available in the Genetic Apex Charizard booster packs.
These cards are:
- Alakazam
- Charmander
- Gloom
- Lapras
- Meowth
- Pinsir
- Rapidash
- Slowpoke
Rewards: 12 Pack Hourglasses, 36 Wonder Hourglasses and 10 Shop Tickets.
Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo)
'Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo)' is the Mewtwo Genetic Apex booster pack version of the above Secret Mission. It does not require the Immersive Mewtwo ex card. All you have to do is collect the full artwork Pokemon cards of the following Pokémon cards for the Mewtwo packs:
- Bulbasaur
- Cubone
- Ditto
- Dragonite
- Golbat
- Pidgeot
- Porygon
- Weezing
Rewards: 12 Pack Hourglasses, 36 Wonder Hourglasses and 10 Shop Tickets.
Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)
'Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)' requires you to collect all of the full Pokémon artwork cards from the Pikachu Genetic Apex booster packs. (Who would have thought it after the previous two Secret Missions…) This mission does not include the Immersive Pikachu ex card.
You will need to collect the following full artwork versions of:
- Diglett
- Electrode
- Eevee
- Gyarados
- Nidoking
- Nidoqueen
- Snorlax
- Squirtle
Rewards: 12 Pack Hourglasses, 36 Wonder Hourglasses and 10 Shop Tickets.
The Legendary Flight Continues
'The Legendary Flight Continues' is an alternative Secret Mission version of 'The Legendary Flight' Themed Collection. Unlike the original version, 'The Legendary Flight Continues' Secret Mission can only be obtained by collecting the full artwork cards for each of the Legendary Bird cards.
Here are the cards you need to find:
- Articuno ex - Mewtwo Genetic Apex booster packs
- Moltres ex - Charizard Genetic Apex booster packs
- Zapdos ex - Pikachu Genetic Apex booster packs
Rewards: 12 Pack Hourglasses, 48 Wonder Hourglasses and Legendary Bird Emblem.
Good luck completing the Secret Missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket! If you'd like to learn more about the competitive side of the game, check out our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list.