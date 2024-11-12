All Pokémon TCG Pocket Secret Missions listed

Secret Missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket are exactly what they sound like - missions which you won't know exist when you first start Pokémon Pocket. In fact, the game will only let you know they exist when you collect all of the required cards for said Secret Mission.

Still, it's worth knowing what the Secret Missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket actually are since the rewards include free Pack Hourglasses. One Secret Mission also rewards you with a very special Pokémon. Just remember that the Secret Missions will take you a while to complete as many involve collecting the rarest cards in the game!

To help you out, we've listed every Secret Mission in Pokémon TCG Pocket down below including details on how to complete each Secret Mission.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings