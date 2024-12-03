Pokémon TCG Pocket reportedly surpassed $200m in first month

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket raked in over $200m during its first month of launch, according to recent estimates by AppMagic.

As reported by PocketGamer, the mobile card game managed to reach $208m in gross revenue on 29th November. That's roughly £164m for those of us here in the UK, with that figure being across both the App Store and Google Play.

The report added Pokémon TCG Pocket's average daily player spending was $6.5m during its first month.

The game saw a boost on 22nd November, when it recorded $8.4m thanks to the start of the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event. A comparatively reserved $2.7m was spent in the game on its first day, 30th October, which remains its lowest level of player spending as its success has soared.

Pokémon TCG Pocket reached its highest weekly earnings on its third week post launch, with $51.1m. This declined by three percent the following week, to $49.7m.

Pokémon TCG Pocket arrived at the end of October, and within its first four days reportedly earned $12.1m. That number of course soon swelled even more, and Pokémon TCG Pocket surpassed $120m in total earnings in its first three weeks.

"While the invisible hand of compulsion and in-game spending lingers, Pokémon TCG Pocket benefits from smartly interwoven systems and, crucially, just a darn good underlying card game," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Pokémon TCG Pocket review, awarding the game four out of five stars.

Elsewhere in related news, Pokémon Go has begun testing Reward Road, a new in-game scheme to provide additional bonuses when players spend real-world money on virtual items.