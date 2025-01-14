Pokémon TCG Pocket players spot iconic Game Boy game locations in artwork

Pokémon TCG Pocket players have spotted references to the Game Boy games in the background of many cards.

The digital card game launched with unique immersive cards to take players inside the artwork, but it's the more basic cards that have caught the attention of fans.

Over on reddit, user asch_win has used card artwork to spot the exact location of the characters. For instance, the Spearow card has buildings and trees in the background that are likely part of Pokémon Fire Red / Leaf Green's Celadon City, outside of which Spearow can be caught.

Another reddit user, jteede, has also identified specific game locations in card artwork. Shiny Diglett's card is outside a cave near Vermillion City; Haunter is between the notoriously haunted Lavender Town Pokémon Center and Pokémon Tower; and Doduo is along the Route 17 eastern bike path, to name three.

Further, asch_win has located each of the Trainer cards too, from Professor Oak in his research lab, to the likes of Misty and Lt. Surge in their respective Pokémon Gyms.

So while some cards feature standalone artwork, fans are having plenty of fun spotting references throughout the collection.

Have you spotted any other iconic locations?

The Mythical Island set was added back in December, headlined by Mew.

It's unclear when the next set will be released, however, while trading remains 'coming soon'.