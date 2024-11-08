Pokémon TCG Pocket passes 30m downloads in a week

After earning $12m in its first four days, Pokémon TCG Pocket has now passed 30m downloads after a week.

The smash-hit digital version of Pokémon's trading card game is off to a strong start, then - and at this pace looks set to hit 50m downloads faster than Pokémon Go did back in 2016. Pokémon Go went on to rack up 500m downloads in its first three months, climbing to 1bn downloads by August 2019.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is heavily built around the opening of trading card game packs, something the game's own social media account nodded to when sharing today's news.

"T-t-t-thirty million?! How many packs have been opened, then?" the game's social media account wrote on X. Sadly, it did not provide an answer.

This week, Pokémon TCG Pocket launched its Genetic Apex Emblem Event, adding fresh missions and a smattering of rewards to the game - something it had felt a bit lacking of.

As with the launch of all Pokémon games, TCG Pocket is already playing host to a series of conspiracy theories as to how you can cheat its mechanics. For a more helpful guide to getting started, here's the best starter pack to choose first in Pokémon TCG Pocket.