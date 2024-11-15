Pokémon TCG Pocket Pack Points, including how to get Pack Points, Pack Points cost and pity system explained

Pack Points can be used to purchase individual Pokémon cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

So, if you're having trouble finding a specific card, you can always purchase it with Pack Points rather than continuing to open Pokémon TCG Pocket booster packs. Well, if you have enough Pack Points that is, which is why it's a good idea to understand how the Pack Points cost system works.

First, however, you'll most likely want to know how to get Pack Points in Pokémon TCG Pocket and whether they count as the game's pity system.

Pack Points explained: How to get Pack Points in Pokémon TCG Pocket To get Pack Points in Pokémon TCG Pocket you simply need to open booster packs. Every booster pack you open rewards you with five Pack Points. The number of Pack Points you can have at one time is limited to 2,500. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company From what we can tell, the only pack which doesn't reward you with Pack Points is the very first booster pack you'll ever open when you first start playing the game. This could be because, unlike every other pack, the cards you receive here are set depending on whether you select the Charizard, Pikachu or Mewtwo booster pack. Visit our best starter pack to pick first in Pokémon TCG Pocket guide if you'd like to learn what these cards are. Your current Pack Point total can be found in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen where you choose which type of booster pack you wish to open. Selecting this button will also take you to the menu where you can exchange Pack Points for specific Pokémon cards. How many Pack Points you need to spend on each card is tied to its rarity and we cover this in the next section. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company For now, it's important to note that Pack Points accumulate at a slow rate due to being tied to opening the packs themselves. This means a typical player will earn 10 Pack Points per day from opening the two free booster packs. It's a number that can obviously increase by using Pack Hourglasses or spending real money on Poké Gold to reduce the timer. Even if you did decide to spend cold hard cash on Pokémon Pocket, you'll still have to open 500 booster packs to reach the 2,500 Pack Point limit. (Which is also how many Pack Points you need to spend on the rarest of cards.) For this reason, it's a good idea to spend your Pack Points wisely by considering what you want to use them for. Do you want to use them to ensure you can eventually add a super rare card to your collection? Or would you prefer to spend them on cards for your cards or duplicates for Flairs?

Pack Point cost listed: How many Pack Points does each card rarity cost in Pokémon TCG Pocket? The amount of Pack Point each card costs is tied to its rarity, meaning, just like with the physical ones, Pokémon TCG Pocket cards follow the rule of - the rarer it is, the more it will hurt your bank account. Due to this, many cards share the same Pack Point price since they sit at the same rarity. Here's how much Pack Points each rarity costs, along with how many booster packs you need to open, going from Common to the rarest: Rarity Pack Points Cost How many packs do you need to open? One Grey Diamond

Common 35 7 Two Grey Diamonds

Uncommon 70 14 Three Grey Diamonds

Rare 150 30 Four Grey Diamonds

Double Rare / Ultra Rare 500 100 One Gold Star

Illustration Rare 400 80 Two Gold Stars

Special Illustration Rare 1,250 250 Three Gold Stars

Immersive Cards 1,500 300 Crown

Hyper Rare 2,500 500