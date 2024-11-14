Pokémon TCG Pocket new booster packs available before end of year

Pokémon TCG Pocket will add the ability to trade cards with other players at the start of 2025, the smash hit smartphone game's development team has confirmed.

Before then, the game will also be refreshed with the launch of new booster packs due "by the end of the year".

In a development update posted to X, the Pokémon TCG Pocket team said it was "aiming to add a feature that allows certain cards to be traded starting in January 2025". It's unclear, however, which cards these might be limited to, and what other costs or limitations might be involved.

Pokémon TCG Pocket's plan to add fresh booster packs before the end of 2024 lines up with a recent datamine which suggested at least one additional pack would arrive in December, before a fully-fledged new expansion due on 29th January next year.

That datamine also highlighted in-progress work on a new card rarity and rare card picks being added to the Wonder Pick mechanic. As ever, however, datamined details are subject to change.

"We have other new features in development outside of the trade feature," the Pokémon TCG Pocket team wrote. "We plan to announce more details about the update as the dates for the addition of these features are finalised, so please look forward to it.

"We hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Don't forget to open your packs each day!"

Pokémon TCG Pocket launched just over two weeks ago and immediately found a huge audience. The smartphone game earned more than 30m downloads during its first seven days, and reportedly raked in $12m over its first four days.

Last week, Pokémon TCG Pocket launched its Genetic Apex Emblem Event, adding fresh missions and a smattering of rewards. Looking to get ahead? Here's our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list for the best Pokémon cards, Trainer cards, rental decks and decks.