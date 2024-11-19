Pokémon TCG Pocket has already surpassed $120m since release

Pokémon TCG Pocket has now surpassed $120m in total earnings since its release three weeks ago.

The mobile game reached $100m on 15th November, 17 days after release. This was also its highest-earning day yet, earning $8.2m from player spending according to data from AppMagic (shared by PocketGamer.biz).

As of 17th November, the game has generated $120.8m. On average, it's made almost $6.4m each day since release.

In its first week, Pokémon TCG Pocket made $35.8m. Then it made a further $48.5m in its second week. For its third week, the game has so far generated $37.2m.

Unsurprisingly, 42 percent of global spending has been in Japan, with the US in second place generating 28 percent of revenue.

As we previously reported, the game reportedly earned $12.1m in its first four days.

However, Pokémon GO had a bigger launch, with $58m earned in its first week. It remains the most popular Pokémon mobile game.

The Pokémon Company announced more will be coming to TCG Pocket soon, with new booster packs due "by the end of the year" and card trading arriving early next year.

It also looks like its next events will be Bulbasaur themed, according to a datamine.