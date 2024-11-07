Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 missions and rewards

Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 is the first PvP event running in Pokémon TCG Pocket. While we've already seen a Wonder Pick and player versus AI event, this one will truly test your TCG Pocket skills as you'll have to defeat other players to reap its rewards.

The more matches you win, the more rewards you'll unlock too with both Pack Hourglasses and Shinedust being up for grabs. Best of all, as the name suggests, this event offers you the chance to earn Genetic Apex Emblems which you can proudly display on your Pokémon TCG Pocket profile. (Judging by the number in the title, we wouldn't be surprised if there are similar events on the horizon so don't worry if you're still building your card collection.)

So if you'd like to learn more about this Pokémon TCG Pocket event look below to find the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 missions and rewards, along with how to participate in the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1.

Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 missions and rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 has three different sets of missions running throughout its duration in Pokémon TCG Pocket - one rewarding you with an Emblem, another with Shinedust and a third with Pack Hourglasses. All of these missions - bar the ones for the Emblems - are listed in the 'Missions' menu. Don't worry about the Emblem Missions not being listed though, you'll naturally progress through these said missions and gain their rewards as you win matches as part of this event. We've also listed all of the mission sets and their rewards down below, so you know what's on offer during Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1. Emblem Missions for Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Win 1 match - Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Participation Emblem

Win 5 matches - Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Bronze Emblem

Win 25 matches - Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Silver Emblem

Win 45 matches - Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Gold Emblem Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Winning Matches Missions for Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Win 1 match - 50 Shinedust

Win 3 matches - 100 Shinedust

Win 5 matches - 200 Shinedust

Win 10 matches - 500 Shinedust

Win 25 matches - 1000 Shinedust

Win 50 matches - 2000 Shinedust Participating In Matches Missions for Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Participate in 1 battle - 3 Pack Hourglasses

Participate in 3 battles - 3 Pack Hourglasses

Participate in 5 battles - 6 Pack Hourglasses

Participate in 10 battles - 6 Pack Hourglasses

How to participate in Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 in Pokémon TCG Pocket To participate in the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1, you first need to build your own deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Keep in mind that you can not use Rental Decks. You must instead craft the deck with your own hands, so take a look through your collection and decide which build you want to run. When it comes to the exact deck you should use, it's important to note that both the Starmie ex and Mewtwo ex are two of the strongest builds currently in the game. For that reason, you shouldn't be surprised if you encounter a number of players using these decks and it might be something you want to prepare for by having an Electric-type focused deck. You won't, of course, know what kind of deck you're facing until the match itself actually begins though! (And you can always use a Mewtwo or Starmine ex deck yourself.) Once your deck is built, head over to the 'Battle' screen and select the 'Versus' button. From there you'll need to choose 'Event Match' to begin partaking in the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1. Just remember to choose your preferred deck and select 'Battle!'. On the left-hand side, you'll also notice that there's a progress bar outlining how far you are from earning your next emblem. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company