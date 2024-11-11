Skip to main content

Pokémon TCG Pocket first expansion due late January, leak suggests

Packed schedule.

Pokémon TCG Jungle expansion artwork.
Image credit: Nintendo
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Smash hit smartphone app Pokémon TCG Pocket will add its first big expansion of fresh cards in late January, according to a new leak.

A datamine of the game's event schedule posted by Centro Leaks suggests the game's currently-untitled first expansion will arrive on 29th January - with the caveats that final dates are still subject to change.

That current plan would mean a roughly three-month window between the launch of Pokémon TCG Pocket and the arrival of a flurry of new cards - which feels about right?

Watch on YouTube

That said, there's also suggestion of a special booster pack due for launch in December - which points to a smattering of extra cards arriving slightly sooner to tide fans over.

Other upcoming additions to Pokémon TCG Pocket spotted in the datamine include a new card rarity, and rare picks being added to the Wonder Pick mechanic.

Pokémon TCG Pocket looks to be off to a great start, with $12m earned over the game's first four days and more than 30m downloads after a week.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is heavily built around the opening of trading card game packs, though you can also play a simplified version of the classic trading card game via the app as well.

Last week, Pokémon TCG Pocket launched its Genetic Apex Emblem Event, adding fresh missions and a smattering of rewards. Looking to get ahead? Here's our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list for the best Pokémon cards, Trainer cards, rental decks and decks.

