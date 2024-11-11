Pokémon TCG Pocket first expansion due late January, leak suggests
Packed schedule.
Smash hit smartphone app Pokémon TCG Pocket will add its first big expansion of fresh cards in late January, according to a new leak.
A datamine of the game's event schedule posted by Centro Leaks suggests the game's currently-untitled first expansion will arrive on 29th January - with the caveats that final dates are still subject to change.
That current plan would mean a roughly three-month window between the launch of Pokémon TCG Pocket and the arrival of a flurry of new cards - which feels about right?
That said, there's also suggestion of a special booster pack due for launch in December - which points to a smattering of extra cards arriving slightly sooner to tide fans over.
Other upcoming additions to Pokémon TCG Pocket spotted in the datamine include a new card rarity, and rare picks being added to the Wonder Pick mechanic.
Pokémon TCG Pocket looks to be off to a great start, with $12m earned over the game's first four days and more than 30m downloads after a week.
Pokémon TCG Pocket is heavily built around the opening of trading card game packs, though you can also play a simplified version of the classic trading card game via the app as well.
Last week, Pokémon TCG Pocket launched its Genetic Apex Emblem Event, adding fresh missions and a smattering of rewards. Looking to get ahead? Here's our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list for the best Pokémon cards, Trainer cards, rental decks and decks.