Pokémon TCG Pocket developer warns it will take action and change your inappropriate player name

Popular mobile card game Pokémon TCG Pocket has warned players it will take action against anyone with a rude, inoffensive or inapproproate username.

After all, Pikachu and friends appeal to players of all ages, and the app is definitely not a place for username gags on Pokéballs.

Load up Pokémon TCG Pocket now and you'll find an in-game notification telling players that the game's developer has had enough of names that "are currently causing discomfort to other users".

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

"In accordance with the Terms of Use, we will change player names of the accounts in question and will warn them, suspend their accounts, or take other action," the statement reads.

"We will continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience. We hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket."

In other words, keep your swears, insults and lewd references to Diglett to yourself.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has found a big audience, and raked in well over $120m since its launch last month. Today brings a selection of fresh cards via a new Venusaur PVE event that's live from now until 13th December.

Keeping on top of the game? Don't forget to spend your Pokémon TCG Pocket Pack Points before they expire.