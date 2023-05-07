Pokémon TCG Live gets a firm release date next month

Good news, Pokémon fans – we finally have a release date for Pokémon TCG Live: 8th June 2023.

That means that we also have a closure date for the app Pokémon TCG Live will supercede, Pokémon TCG Online, which is set to be "sunsetted" on 5th June.

Watch on YouTube Pokémon Trading Card Game Live [SNEAK PEEK] | Official Trailer.

"The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Online app will be removed from the App Store, Google Play, and Pokemon.com on June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. PDT prior to the official global launch of Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Live on June 8, 2023," The Pokémon Company announced earlier this week. "Pokémon TCG Live is currently available in beta to players around the world on iOS and Android devices, as well as PCs and Macs."

Consequently, no new Pokémon TCG "products, cards, or deck accessories have been added to the game since March 1, 2023" to ensure that "more development resources are dedicated to making Pokémon TCG Live the best experience possible for players".

That said, the Pokémon TCG Online "continues to support new Versus Ladder reward tracks (using items that were available in-game prior to March 1, 2023)" and will continue to receive bug fixes "as necessary" leading up to its closure next month (thanks, VG24/7).

Pokémon TCG Live's 8th June release date is also when the Scarlet & Violet-Paldea Evolved expansion will be released, too, "allowing players to experience this latest Pokémon TCG expansion in a digital format".

We found out that the Pokémon Trading Card Game was getting an official free-to-play mobile app, TCG Live, way back in 2021, marking the first time players could play the card game on smartphones. It was supposed to release in 2021 but was "shifted" to 2022 and then delayed again.

As Tom explained at the time, this version of the TCG will let you build decks to take part in daily challenges and online battles against other players, although you won't be able to trade cards with other players.