Pokémon Sword and Shield will receive final update next month

Pokémon Sword and Shield are set to receive their final update ahead of the launch of Scarlet and Violet.

As Serebii.net reports, the Wild Area News will receive a final update on 1st November to add Pokémon not usually available, such as Gigantamax Snorlax.

Also, from this date the Battle Stadium will no longer update with a ranked season and results will not appear in Pokémon Home.

While online competitions will cease, friendly competitions can still be run.

All other online features will remain accessible, such as online battles and Pokémon trading.

The news comes just ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new mainline adventures in the series.

The Pokémon Company has just announced its latest addition: the electric frog Bellibolt.

It joins the likes of Fidough, Grafaiai, and Wiglett as new Pokémon, along with an open world with three distinct quests to follow. Seems like a step up from the open Wild Area of Sword and Shield.