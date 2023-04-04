Pokémon Stadium joins Nintendo Switch Online N64 library next week

N64 classic Pokémon Stadium will soon be playable via the Nintendo Switch Online game catalogue.

Pokémon Stadium is most famous for its ability to feature your hard-fought and caught creatures from the Game Boy's Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow, which could originally be transferred over for you to play with on your telly.

However, sadly, there's no method for this (yet) on Nintendo Switch. Despite the console now featuring both Game Boy and N64 titles, Red, Blue and Yellow are yet to be made available.

Here's a look at Pokémon Stadium on Nintendo Switch.

Without this, you can use random creatures to compete in the game's various tournament battles. And there's also the collection of nine mini-games to try out, such as Magikarp's Splash.

Pokémon Stadium joins the Switch's N64 catalogue on 12th April. As with all N64 games, you'll need a subscription to the pricier Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.

Other N64 games already on offer include Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. If you fancy some more Pokémon, then the cult classic Pokémon Snap is also available.

Nintendo has several more on the way - such as Mario Party 3, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64, plus Pokémon Stadium 2.