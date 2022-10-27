Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version exclusive Pokémon and other differences

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version exclusive Pokémon and other differencesAll of the currently confirmed version exclusive Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet listed.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, in keeping with Pokémon tradition, have a list of version exclusive Pokémon.
These are the Pokémon which can only be caught in a specific version - either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet - and, if you’re a Pokédex completionist, the only way to get these Pokémon is to trade with someone who’s playing the opposite version to you.
At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether travelling to the opposite version using Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s co-op mode will grant you the chance to catch exclusive Pokémon. Sadly, we’ll have to wait for the game’s launch to test it.
Pokémon are not, however, the only difference between the versions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
On this page:
Pokémon Scarlet exclusive Pokémon
Below you’ll find all of the currently confirmed Pokémon which will be appearing exclusively in Pokémon Scarlet and we’ll add more as they’re announced:
|No.
|Pokémon
|Type
|246
|Larvitar
|Rock / Ground
|247
|Pupitar
|Rock / Ground
|248
|Tyranitar
|Rock / Dark
|874
|Stonjourner
|Rock
|TBC
|Armarouge
|Fire / Psychic
|TBC
|Koraidon
|TBC
Pokémon Violet exclusive Pokémon
Here are all of the currently confirmed exclusive Pokémon for Pokémon Violet, which we’ll add to as more are announced:
|No.
|Pokémon
|Type
|371
|Bagon
|Dragon
|372
|Shelgon
|Dragon
|373
|Salamence
|Dragon / Flying
|875
|Eiscue
|Ice
|TBC
|Ceruledge
|Fire / Ghost
|TBC
|Miraidon
|TBC
Other version differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Exclusive Pokémon are not the only version differences you’ll find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
One such difference is the Pokémon Professor you’ll befriend - you’ll meet Professor Sada in Pokémon Scarlet, meanwhile, in Pokémon Violet, you’ll meet Professor Turo.
Both professors are researching the lore of the Paldea region, but their choice of clothing is quite different. Sada favours a prehistoric look, with a fur trim on her lab coat, and Turo wears a futuristic jumpsuit, which looks like it was inspired by Tron Legacy. These clothing choices reflect how both game’s are themed are a different period of time; for Pokémon Scarlet, it’s the past, and, for Violet, the future.
Certain details about the Pokémon Academy you attend will also differ depending on the version you’re playing. Amongst these differences includes the emblem, the uniforms and the name - either Naranja Academy or Uva Academy.
Even Calvell, the academy’s director, will have a different coloured uniform depending on which version you’re playing!
Have fun during Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!