Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version exclusive Pokémon and other differences

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, in keeping with Pokémon tradition, have a list of version exclusive Pokémon.

These are the Pokémon which can only be caught in a specific version - either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet - and, if you’re a Pokédex completionist, the only way to get these Pokémon is to trade with someone who’s playing the opposite version to you.

At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether travelling to the opposite version using Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s co-op mode will grant you the chance to catch exclusive Pokémon. Sadly, we’ll have to wait for the game’s launch to test it.

Pokémon are not, however, the only difference between the versions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet exclusive Pokémon Below you’ll find all of the currently confirmed Pokémon which will be appearing exclusively in Pokémon Scarlet and we’ll add more as they’re announced: No. Pokémon Type 246 Larvitar Rock / Ground 247 Pupitar Rock / Ground 248 Tyranitar Rock / Dark 874 Stonjourner Rock TBC Armarouge Fire / Psychic TBC Koraidon TBC

Pokémon Violet exclusive Pokémon Here are all of the currently confirmed exclusive Pokémon for Pokémon Violet, which we’ll add to as more are announced: No. Pokémon Type 371 Bagon Dragon 372 Shelgon Dragon 373 Salamence Dragon / Flying 875 Eiscue Ice TBC Ceruledge Fire / Ghost TBC Miraidon TBC