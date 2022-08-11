Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, including every returning Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex confirmed so far

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, including every returning Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex confirmed so farEvery confirmed Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Pokédex.
The Paldea Pokédex is slowly taking shape as the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws near.
While the full Paldea Pokédex is yet to be revealed, we do know it will feature at least 164 Pokémon. This number includes the 10 confirmed Gen 9 Pokémon and 154 Pokémon returning from past generations.
Since we don’t currently know the order in which these Pokémon will appear in the Paldea Pokédex, we’ve divided this page into two sections - the first covers the confirmed Gen 9 Pokémon, while the second lists all of the returning Pokémon from past generations.
We’ll update this page whenever more Pokémon are revealed and, when the time comes, it will transform into the Paldea Pokédex.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex: All confirmed Pokémon
Below you’ll find all of the currently confirmed Gen 9 Pokémon who will be appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you’d like to learn more about these Pokémon, check out our Gen 9 Pokémon and starter Pokémon pages.
Visit the section below for a list of currently confirmed returning Pokémon from past generations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Since the exact order of the Paldea Pokédex is still a mystery, we’ve used the traditional Pokédex ordering system to organise the currently confirmed Gen 9 Pokémon - starting with the starter Pokémon, ending with the legendaries and the rest hanging out in the middle.
So here are all the Gen 9 Pokémon which have been revealed so far:
|Pokémon
|Type
|Sprigatito
|Grass
|Fuecoco
|Fire
|Quaxly
|Water
|Lechonk
|Normal
|Smoliv
|Grass / Normal
|Pawmi
|Electric
|Cetitan
|Ice
|Fidough
|Fairy
|Koraidon
|Currently known
|Miraidon
|Currently known
Returning Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet confirmed so far
The trailers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet grant us insight into which Pokémon, both from Gen 9 and past generations, inhabit the Paldea region.
While not all of the Pokémon listed below have physically appeared in the trailers, at least one of their evolutions has and, in doing so, has confirmed their inclusion - you can’t have a Gyarados without a Magikarp after all.
As of August 2022, we know of 154 Pokémon from past generations will be returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We most likely will have to wait until the game’s launch for the true total of returning Pokémon.
There’s also a chance that, like Paldean Wooper, a number of past Pokémon will return as regional Paldean variants. We’ll just have to wait and see which ones are revealed!
For now, however, you can find all of the confirmed returning Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet listed in National Pokédex order below:
|No.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Gen
|25
|Pikachu
|Electric
|1
|26
|Raichu
|Electric
|1
|48
|Venonat
|Bug / Poison
|1
|49
|Venomoth
|Bug / Poison
|1
|52
|Meowth
|Normal
|1
|53
|Persian
|Normal
|1
|54
|Psyduck
|Water
|1
|55
|Golduck
|Water
|1
|58
|Growlithe
|Fire
|1
|59
|Arcanine
|Fire
|1
|79
|Slowpoke
|Water / Psychic
|1
|80
|Slowbro
|Water / Psychic
|1
|81
|Magnemite
|Electric / Steel
|1
|82
|Magneton
|Electric / Steel
|1
|92
|Gastly
|Ghost / Poison
|1
|93
|Haunter
|Ghost / Poison
|1
|94
|Gengar
|Ghost / Poison
|1
|113
|Chansey
|Normal
|1
|123
|Scyther
|Bug / Flying
|1
|129
|Magikarp
|Water
|1
|130
|Gyarados
|Water / Flying
|1
|133
|Eevee
|Normal
|1
|134
|Vaporeon
|Water
|1
|135
|Jolteon
|Electric
|1
|136
|Flareon
|Fire
|1
|147
|Dratini
|Dragon
|1
|148
|Dragonair
|Dragon
|1
|149
|Dragonite
|Dragon / Flying
|1
|172
|Pichu
|Electric
|2
|179
|Mareep
|Electric
|2
|180
|Flaaffy
|Electric
|2
|181
|Ampharos
|Electric
|2
|183
|Marill
|Water / Fairy
|2
|184
|Azumarill
|Water / Fairy
|2
|187
|Hoppip
|Grass / Flying
|2
|188
|Skiploom
|Grass / Flying
|2
|189
|Jumpluff
|Grass / Flying
|2
|194
|Wooper
Paldean Regional Form
|Poison / Ground
|2
|195
|Quagsire
Paldean Regional Form unknown
|Paldean typing unknown
Possibly Poison / Ground
|2
|196
|Espeon
|Psychic
|2
|197
|Umbreon
|Dark
|2
|198
|Murkrow
|Dark / Flying
|2
|199
|Slowking
|Water / Psychic
|2
|200
|Misdreavus
|Ghost
|2
|203
|Girafarig
|Normal / Psychic
|2
|204
|Pineco
|Bug
|2
|205
|Forretress
|Bug / Steel
|2
|212
|Scizor
|Bug / Steel
|2
|228
|Houndour
|Dark / Fire
|2
|229
|Houndoom
|Dark / Fire
|2
|231
|Phanpy
|Ground
|2
|232
|Donphan
|Ground
|2
|242
|Blissey
|Normal
|2
|246
|Larvitar
|Rock / Ground
|2
|247
|Pupitar
|Rock / Ground
|2
|248
|Tyranitar
|Rock / Dark
|2
|278
|Wingull
|Water / Flying
|3
|279
|Pelipper
|Water / Flying
|3
|280
|Ralts
|Psychic / Fairy
|3
|281
|Kirlia
|Psychic / Fairy
|3
|282
|Gardevoir
|Psychic / Fairy
|3
|287
|Slakoth
|Normal
|3
|288
|Vigoroth
|Normal
|3
|289
|Slaking
|Normal
|3
|296
|Makuhita
|Fighting
|3
|297
|Hariyama
|Fighting
|3
|298
|Azurill
|Normal / Fairy
|3
|331
|Cacnea
|Grass
|3
|332
|Cacturne
|Grass / Dark
|3
|333
|Swablu
|Normal / Flying
|3
|334
|Altaria
|Dragon / Flying
|3
|336
|Seviper
|Poison
|3
|361
|Snorunt
|Ice
|3
|362
|Glalie
|Ice
|3
|371
|Bagon
|Dragon
|3
|372
|Shelgon
|Dragon
|3
|373
|Salamence
|Dragon / Flying
|3
|396
|Starly
|Normal / Flying
|4
|397
|Staravia
|Normal / Flying
|4
|398
|Staraptor
|Normal / Flying
|4
|403
|Shinx
|Electric
|4
|404
|Luxio
|Electric
|4
|405
|Luxray
|Electric
|4
|415
|Combee
|Bug / Flying
|4
|416
|Vespiquen
|Bug / Flying
|4
|417
|Pachirisu
|Electric
|4
|425
|Drifloon
|Ghost / Flying
|4
|426
|Drifblim
|Ghost / Flying
|4
|429
|Mismagius
|Ghost
|4
|430
|Honchkrow
|Dark / Flying
|4
|440
|Happiny
|Normal
|4
|447
|Riolu
|Fighting
|4
|448
|Lucario
|Fighting / Steel
|4
|449
|Hippopotas
|Ground
|4
|450
|Hippowdon
|Ground
|4
|456
|Finneon
|Water
|4
|457
|Lumineon
|Water
|4
|462
|Magnezone
|Electric / Steel
|4
|470
|Leafeon
|Grass
|4
|471
|Glaceon
|Ice
|4
|475
|Gallade
|Psychic / Fighting
|4
|478
|Froslass
|Ice / Ghost
|4
|479
|Rotom
|Electric / Ghost
|4
|548
|Petilil
|Grass
|5
|549
|Lilligant
|Grass
|5
|585
|Deerling
|Normal / Grass
|5
|586
|Sawsbuck
|Normal / Grass
|5
|602
|Tynamo
|Electric
|5
|603
|Eelektrik
|Electric
|5
|604
|Eelektross
|Electric
|5
|613
|Cubchoo
|Ice
|5
|614
|Beartic
|Ice
|5
|615
|Cryogonal
|Ice
|5
|633
|Deino
|Dark / Dragon
|5
|634
|Zweilous
|Dark / Dragon
|5
|635
|Hydreigon
|Dark / Dragon
|5
|661
|Fletchling
|Normal / Flying
|6
|662
|Fletchinder
|Fire / Flying
|6
|663
|Talonflame
|Fire / Flying
|6
|672
|Skiddo
|Grass
|6
|673
|Gogoat
|Grass
|6
|692
|Clauncher
|Water
|6
|693
|Clawitzer
|Water
|6
|700
|Sylveon
|Fairy
|6
|714
|Noibat
|Flying / Dragon
|6
|715
|Noivern
|Flying / Dragon
|6
|744
|Rockruff
|Rock
|7
|745
|Lycanroc
|Rock
|7
|747
|Mareanie
|Poison / Water
|7
|748
|Toxapex
|Posion / Water
|7
|749
|Mudbray
|Ground
|7
|750
|Mudsdale
|Ground
|7
|753
|Fomantis
|Grass
|7
|754
|Lurantis
|Grass
|7
|761
|Bounsweet
|Grass
|7
|762
|Steenee
|Grass
|7
|763
|Tsareena
|Grass
|7
|819
|Skwovet
|Normal
|8
|820
|Greedent
|Normal
|8
|833
|Chewtle
|Water
|8
|834
|Drednaw
|Water / Rock
|8
|837
|Rolycoly
|Rock
|8
|838
|Carkol
|Rock / Fire
|8
|839
|Coalossal
|Rock / Fire
|8
|854
|Sinistea
|Ghost
|8
|855
|Polteageist
|Ghost
|8
|856
|Hatenna
|Psychic
|8
|857
|Hattrem
|Psychic
|8
|858
|Hatterene
|Psychic / Fairy
|8
|871
|Pincurchin
|Electric
|8
|874
|Stonjourner
|Rock
|8
|875
|Eiscue
|Ice
|8
|878
|Cufant
|Steel
|8
|879
|Copperajah
|Steel
|8
