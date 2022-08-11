Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, including every returning Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex confirmed so far

The Paldea Pokédex is slowly taking shape as the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws near.

While the full Paldea Pokédex is yet to be revealed, we do know it will feature at least 164 Pokémon. This number includes the 10 confirmed Gen 9 Pokémon and 154 Pokémon returning from past generations.

Since we don’t currently know the order in which these Pokémon will appear in the Paldea Pokédex, we’ve divided this page into two sections - the first covers the confirmed Gen 9 Pokémon, while the second lists all of the returning Pokémon from past generations.

We’ll update this page whenever more Pokémon are revealed and, when the time comes, it will transform into the Paldea Pokédex.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Welcome to the Paldea region! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet