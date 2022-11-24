Pokémon Scarlet and Violet history answers and Ms Raifort explained

Knowing the history answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will help you pass the Academy’s history course.

Taking history classes will also allow you to grow closer to Ms Raifort and, in doing so, place the Firescourge Shrine, Grasswither Shrine, Groundblight Shrine and Icerend Shrine on your overworld map.

Below you’ll find the history midterm and final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

History midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Below you’ll find all of the answers for the history midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You need to answer three questions correctly to pass the exam and will receive 5 Exp. Candies S for doing so. You’ll also be able to continue studying history at the Academy and Raifort’s storyline. Here are the history midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea region? - The Great Crater of Paldea

What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero? - Treasure

How many years ago did the Paldea Empire begin to rule this region? - Approximately 2,000 years ago

How many years ago was this academy built? - 805 years ago

Those seeking _____ need look no further than the oranges / grapes of Paldea. - Knowledge

History final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Below you’ll find all of the answers for the history final in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You need to answer four questions correctly to pass the exam and will receive 5 Exp. Candies M for doing so. Like the midterm, all of these questions are multiple choice, so we’ve only listed the correct answer: What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called? - Area Zero

How many years ago was the academy founded? - 805 years ago

Which of these did not appear in the Paldea fairy tale about the four treasures? - A folding fan

Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities? - Heath

How many years ago did Professor Sada / Turo invent Tera Orbs? - 10 years ago