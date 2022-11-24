Pokémon Scarlet and Violet history answers and Ms Raifort explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet history answers and Ms Raifort explainedHow to pass all of the history lessons and exams in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Knowing the history answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will help you pass the Academy’s history course.
Taking history classes will also allow you to grow closer to Ms Raifort and, in doing so, place the Firescourge Shrine, Grasswither Shrine, Groundblight Shrine and Icerend Shrine on your overworld map.
Below you’ll find the history midterm and final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
History midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Below you’ll find all of the answers for the history midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
You need to answer three questions correctly to pass the exam and will receive 5 Exp. Candies S for doing so. You’ll also be able to continue studying history at the Academy and Raifort’s storyline.
Here are the history midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
- What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea region? - The Great Crater of Paldea
- What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero? - Treasure
- How many years ago did the Paldea Empire begin to rule this region? - Approximately 2,000 years ago
- How many years ago was this academy built? - 805 years ago
- Those seeking _____ need look no further than the oranges / grapes of Paldea. - Knowledge
History final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Below you’ll find all of the answers for the history final in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
You need to answer four questions correctly to pass the exam and will receive 5 Exp. Candies M for doing so.
Like the midterm, all of these questions are multiple choice, so we’ve only listed the correct answer:
- What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called? - Area Zero
- How many years ago was the academy founded? - 805 years ago
- Which of these did not appear in the Paldea fairy tale about the four treasures? - A folding fan
- Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities? - Heath
- How many years ago did Professor Sada / Turo invent Tera Orbs? - 10 years ago
History lesson answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Below you’ll find all of the answers to the questions Raifort will ask you during the history lessons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
You don’t need to answer these questions correctly to unlock a new history lesson or continue Raifort’s storyline, but you will get a small amount of praise from her.
While these questions are multiple choice, we’ve only listed the correct answer:
Lesson 1:
- What exactly was believed to rest in the depths of the Great Crater - inside Area Zero? - Treasure
Lesson 2:
- Approximately how many years ago was it that the Paldean Empire began to rule this region? - About two thousand years ago
Lesson 3:
- Approximately how many years ago was this academy of ours established? - About eight hundred years ago
Lesson 4:
- What do you think these tablets were? - Wooden plans for writing on
Lesson 5:
- What was the name of the team that first made it to the deepest reaches of the Great Crater? - The Area Zero Expedition
Lesson 6:
- What is the name of the famous professor who unraveled the Terastal phenomenon mystery? - Professor Sada in Pokémon Scarlet and Professor Turo in Pokémon Violet
Ms Raifort’s storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained
Ms Raifort is the history teacher in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet who has a fascination with an old Paldean fairy tale about four mysterious Pokémon.
If you follow her storyline, she will place the locations of the Firescourge Shrine, Grasswither Shrine, Groundblight Shrine and Icerend Shrine on your overworld map. Not only does this make the shrines easier to find, but will allow you to fast-travel to their locations.
Once you’ve caught all of the Ruinous Pokémon, she will also reward with a TM140 Nasty Plot. This TM and her mentioning she needed to send someone pure of heart to catch the Pokémon makes me wonder if she had unsettling plans for these legendary creatures…
First, however, you need to follow a number of steps to grow closer with Raifort. This includes collecting of the Paldea Gym Badges in the Victory Road storyline, so that you have access to all of the lessons at the Academy. Doing this first will ensure you can complete all of the history lessons, including the midterm and final exams, in one go, rather than having to return to the Academy multiple times.
Next, you need to complete the first history lesson and, afterwards, talk to Raifort in the staff room.
After this, continue studying history until you’ve completed the fourth lesson. After this lesson, Raifort will appear in the Lobby by a bookshelf on the left-hand side of the ground floor. Now all you have to do is talk to her and make sure you say that you don’t believe the story is make-believe.
Now, it’s time to start studying history again until you’ve passed the history final exam. With that exam passed talk to Raifort in the lobby again and she’ll place the shrine locations on your map, along with explaining the stakes!
With that done, go out and catch Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu and Chi-Yu! Once you’ve caught all four, return to Raifort to learn some more about the Pokémon and receive your final reward.
