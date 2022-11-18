Armarouge is a new dual Fire and Psychic-type who debuted in the Pladea region of Gen 9 that is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, with Pokémon Violet getting Ceruledge instead.

To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet, you need to complete a special collection challenge first.

Below, we’ve detailed exactly how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge, along with where to find Charcadet and Bronzor Fragments.

Where to find Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet

While the Pokédex entry says it can be found in 'many parts of Paldea', Charcadet is actually a very rare find.

You might be able to locate it somewhere else, but the earliest we were able to find Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet was in the West Province (Area One) location, just north of Cortondo.

Follow the main path northwest from Cortondo and you’ll see its black-and-red icon pop up on your mini-map when you get close enough to a Charcadet.

The exact location might differ for you, but we found a Charcadet in a dead end corner near the river running through the middle of West Province (Area One).

So if you’re struggling to spot one even though you can see it on the mini-map, you might want to search for Charcadet around this area.

How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet

To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet, you need to collect 10 Bronzor Fragments then take them to the town of Zapapico to trade for an 'auspicious curio'.

Once you have 10 Bronzor Fragments, take them to the man wearing a pink shirt by a fountain in Zapapico, who will then give you the curio, which is actually a set of 'Auspicious Armor'.

Once you have the Auspicious Armor, go to the 'Others' tab in your inventory and use it on Charcadet, who will then evolve into Armarouge.

You have to use the Auspicious Armor item on Charcadet to get Armarouge.

Remember, as Armarouge is a Scarlet-exclusive Pokémon, you can’t get it in Pokémon Violet, but you can evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge instead.

Where to get Bronzor Fragments in Pokémon Scarlet

To get the 10 Bronzor Fragments required to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge, you need to find Bronzors in the wild first, then either fight them or use the 'Let’s Go' feature to auto-battle them. Once they've fainted, you'll get a Bronzor Fragment.

You might be able to find them elsewhere in your travels through Paldea, but we found a large cluster of Level 10 Bronzors northeast of Cortondo.

Search northeast of Cortondo to locate Bronzor and Bronzor Fragments.

As these Bronzor are pretty low-levelled, we recommend using the Let’s Go feature to have a Fire-type - like Charcadet - auto-battle the Bronzor for you. Even if you aren’t auto-battling, using Fire-type moves should defeat these Bronzors in no time.