Pokémon Presents livestream looks set for next month

The Pokémon Company will once again hold a Pokémon Presents livestream next month, according to leak of data from Pokémon Go.

Datamined references to a Pokémon Presents 2025 event tied to the franchise's annual Pokémon Day were spotted today by prolific code sniffers The Pokemod Group.

The existence of a Pokémon Presents livestream on or around Pokémon Day (27th February, the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Green's original Japanese debut) is not a huge surprise. Pokémon Presents livestreams have often (but not always) been held on the date.

Like a Pokémon-focused version of a Nintendo Direct, at least one Pokémon Presents broadcast has been held each year since 2015, and sometimes multiple times a year. Typically, these contain details on all Pokémon projects to be released over the coming months, including console and mobile games, plus other updates on the franchise.

To date, we hadn't heard anything official about 2025's first Pokémon Presents, and this year bringing with it Switch 2 had potentially added another wrinkle, in that presumably the livestream will also feature whatever may be in the works for Nintendo's still currently unannounced console.

This could include a Switch 2 version of the already-announced Switch game Pokémon: Legends Z-A (which was conspicuously revealed last year without showing any actual gameplay, as if a better-looking version was also in the works).

All of this begs the question - will Switch 2 be unveiled before 27th February? That date is a month before Nintendo's own deadline to announce the new console (31st March), but judging by the pace of Switch 2 leaks now, it seems very likely.