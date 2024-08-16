Pokémon launches adorable Japan plane safety video

Japanese airline ANA has revealed a new plane safety video starring a variety of Pokémon.

The Pokémon brand has a long-standing relationship with ANA, and has adorned several of its jets with Pokémon characters over the past few decades. But this safety video is the first of its kind - and it's worth a watch to see numerous Pokémon getting to grips with good airline etiquette.

While Pikachu and Pichu are the stars, of course, you'll also see a mildly disturbing Jigglypuff scold a man for vaping, Mr Mime appear to mime safety instructions, and Floatzle turn up to demonstrate its own in-built life vest.

Meanwhile, Machoke not fastening his seatbelt over his 'pants' is likely going to open up the debate about whether he's wearing clothes or not again...

You'll only see the video if you're travelling on ANA's specially-decorated Pikachu and Eevee jets, which fly from Tokyo's Narita and Haneda airports to a range of around two dozen destinations, mainly in Australia, North America and Asia. There's just one European route - to and from London's Heathrow. Or you can watch via YouTube above.