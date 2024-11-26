Pokémon Go's next season has a Black and White theme, leading into next year's Go Tour

Pokémon Go's next season is named Dual Destiny, and will kick off next week on Tuesday 3rd December.

Its logo features obvious black and white-themed branding, which should perhaps not be a surprise considering Pokémon Black and White region Unova is next on the docket to be featured in the game's Go Tour event series. Dual Destiny finishes on 4th March, around the time we'd expected Go Tour Unova to be held.

So, why "Dual Destiny"? In a press briefing, Niantic said the name was designed to reflect "opposites coming together to strengthen one another and celebrate two sides of a whole", which is nice.

In terms of content, much of what is to come will be announced over the coming days, but perhaps the headline for now is the early introduction of teacup Pokémon Sinistea. This fits the Dual Destiny branding as it has two different types - Antique and Phony - depending on whether it comes with a stamp of authenticity. (Maybe it should have been called Authencitea?)

If you're unfamiliar with Sinistea - a Ghost-type Pokémon that debuted in Pokémon Sword and Shield - it looks like a small chipped teacup. Its Pokédex entry describes it thus: "The soul of someone who died alone possessed some leftover tea." It evolves into Polteageist: "The tea that composes Polteageist's body has a distinct and enjoyable flavor. Drinking too much, however, can be fatal."

From the start of the season, Red and Blue-striped Basculin will now be Shiny-possible and available in 7km eggs. Oddly, though, the form you obtain will relate to where the gift is hatched, not from where it was sent. (Here in the UK, you'll obtain Blue Basculin while on the West side of the Prime Meridian line, and Red Basculin on the East.)

Gigantamax Lapras will also make its debut in Max Battles, while Go Battle League will feature avatar items based on Unova Elite Four member Grimsley. Dragalge, Bibarel, Glliscor, Starmie and others will receive additional moves.