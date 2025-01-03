Pokémon Go's monthly Community Day ticket doubles in price

Pokémon Go begins 2025 with a January Community Day for grass cat creature Sprigatito, and a price hike for the monthly event's regular optional ticket.

Previously priced at 99p, $0.99 or €0.99, the ticket will now cost £1.99, $1.99 or €2.19.

Off-setting the ticket now doubling in price is the addition of a single Premium Battle Pass to its included rewards. Individually these in-game items do cost £1, making up the difference, but Battle Passes are also always available at better prices, discounted in bundles, and two passes are being offered for free each day anyway during the game's current season.

The full list of other rewards available in the revamped ticket is yet to be determined, and will only be discovered after the first players buy the ticket and find out for themselves when the January Community Day event begins in Australia Pacific timezones.

Pokémon Go's Community Day is a monthly event where one creature is spotlighted, and made widely available to catch - typically for the first time - in its coveted Shiny form. It's a hugely popular recurring in-game event, and is seen by players as the regular day each month to meet up with others who play.

But recent months have also seen an end to the Community Day ticket's usual mini stories, where Pokémon Go's hunky Professor Willow previously popped up to tell players about each featured Pokémon. Fans have lamented the removal of these stories as a further loss of value to the ticket price overall.

Lastly, it's worth noting that the monthly ticket is no longer granted free to players who check-in at local events via a Niantic-approved community ambassador.

Other changes to Community Day gameplay have also taken place. Monthly events no longer feature raids after the event's three-hour window expires to extend the event for longer - a compromise added after Community Day's lockdown-era six-hour extended duration reverted back to its original three-hour length, something that sparked something of a backlash among fans.

One new Community Day feature has been added, though - a timed research that rewards a week of further encounters with the Community Day Pokémon with a seasonal background, if you continue to log in and play each day over the following week.

Community Day events first began back in January 2018, and have run every month (except for March 2020) ever since. Eurogamer's Community Day guide has the full list if you're ever looking to see what you missed.