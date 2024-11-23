There are two themed research hours rotating throughout the Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global event, and the Poison hour is one of them you'll be able to experience in Pokémon Go between 10am and 6:15pm on both Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November.

You can visit any PokéStop during the Poison hour to obtain more themed field research tasks throughout this event in Pokémon Go. Just remember that if you visit one in an Electric hour then you'll only get Electric field research tasks instead.

Without further ado, here are all Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global Poison Hour Field Research Tasks.

All Pokémon Go Wild Area Global Poison Hour Field Research Tasks

Here are all the Field Research tasks you'll have to complete during an Poison Hour in Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global over Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November.

Catch 10 Poison-type Pokémon - 300 XP, 10 Poké Ball and 100 Stardust.

- 300 XP, 10 Poké Ball and 100 Stardust. Catch two mighty Pokémon - Hisuian Qwilfish encounter or Skorupi encounter.

- Hisuian Qwilfish encounter or Skorupi encounter. Catch two Pokémon in Go Safari Balls - Hisuian Qwilfish encounter or Skorupi encounter.

- Hisuian Qwilfish encounter or Skorupi encounter. Catch three Poison-type Pokémon with Nice Throws - Paldean Wooper encounter or Mareanie encounter.

- Paldean Wooper encounter or Mareanie encounter. Catch eight different species of Poison-type Pokémon - Paldean Wooper encounter or Mareanie encounter.

- Paldean Wooper encounter or Mareanie encounter. Power up Poison-type Pokémon five times - 3 Ultra Ball, 1 Golden Razz Berry and 200 Stardust.

- 3 Ultra Ball, 1 Golden Razz Berry and 200 Stardust. Take snapshots of three different wild Poison-type Pokémon - Paldean Wooper encounter or Mareanie encounter.

- Paldean Wooper encounter or Mareanie encounter. Transfer 10 Poison-type Pokémon - 300 XP, 10 Poké Ball and 100 Stardust.

You've got multiple chances to encounter Hisuian Qwilfish and a Mareanie during Poison hour. | Image credit: Niantic

