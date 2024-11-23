There are two themed research hours rotating throughout the Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global event, and the Electric hour is one of them you'll be able to experience in Pokémon Go between 10am and 6:15pm on both Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November.

You can visit any PokéStop during the Electric hour to obtain more themed field research tasks throughout this event in Pokémon Go. Just remember that if you visit one in a Poison hour then you'll only get Poison field research tasks instead.

Without further ado, here are all Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global Electric Hour Field Research Tasks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Pokémon Go Wild Area Global Electric Hour Field Research Tasks

Here are all the Field Research tasks you'll have to complete during an Electric Hour in Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global over Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November.

Catch 10 Electric-type Pokémon - 300 XP, 10 Poké Ball and 100 Stardust.

- 300 XP, 10 Poké Ball and 100 Stardust. Catch two Pokémon in Go Safari Balls - Hisuian Voltorb encounter or Blitzle Encounter.

- Hisuian Voltorb encounter or Blitzle Encounter. Catch two mighty Pokémon - Hisuian Voltorb encounter or Blitzle encounter.

- Hisuian Voltorb encounter or Blitzle encounter. Catch three Electric-type Pokémon with Nice Throws - Joltik encounter or Tynamo encounter.

- Joltik encounter or Tynamo encounter. Catch either different species of Electric-type Pokémon - Joltik encounter or Tynamo encounter

- Joltik encounter or Tynamo encounter Power up five Electric-type Pokémon - 3 Ultra Balls, 1 Golden Razz Berry and 200 Stardust.

- 3 Ultra Balls, 1 Golden Razz Berry and 200 Stardust. Take snapshots of three different wild Electric-type Pokémon - Joltik encounter or Tynamo encounter.

- Joltik encounter or Tynamo encounter. Transfer 10 Electric-type Pokémon - 300 XP, 10 Poké Ball and 100 Stardust

You've got multiple chances to encounter Hisuian Voltorb and a Joltik during Electric hour. | Image credit: Niantic

That's it for now! If you're looking for more to do, check out our page showing you how to get Toxel and evolution Toxtricity as well as our page showing you how to get Studded Jacket Snorlax.