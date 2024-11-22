Pokémon Go Toxtricity counters, weaknesses and moveset for Amped and Low Key Forms
Including Dynamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses.
Toxtricity is making an appearance in four-star raids throughout the Wild Area 2024: Global event in Pokémon Go. Not only can you battle both the Amped and Low Key Toxtricity, but you can also fight these Dynamax Toxtricity Forms in Max Battles too!
For this reason, it's a good idea to know the Toxtricity counters and weaknesses so you're prepared for both its traditional raid battle and any fights you have with it in Max Battles. Just keep in mind that Gigantamax Toxtricity is a completely different, far more dangerous, beast in Pokémon Go.
Alongside the counters and weaknesses for both regular and Dynamax Toxtricity in Pokémon Go, you'll find our recommendation for the best Toxtricity moveset and a shiny preview for Amped and Low Key Toxtricity down below.
On this page:
Toxtricity counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find Toxtricity weaknesses and counter ideas for defeating it in Pokémon Go - these will be useful for whether you're fighting Amped or Low Key Toxtricity:
- Toxtricity type - Electric and Poison
- Toxtricity is weak against - Ground and Psychic
- Toxtricity Mega counters - Mega Alakazam, Mega Steelix, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Medicham, Mega Latias, Mega Latios and Mega Garchomp.
- Toxtricity non-Mega counters - For Ground-types, Rhyhorn, Groudon (ideally Primal), Garchomp, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Mamoswine and Therian Forme Landorus. For Psychic-types, Alakazam, Mewtwo, Espeon, Metagross, Latios, Lunala, Dusk Mane / Dawn Wings Necrozma and Hoopa (Confined or Unbound).
- Tactics - Firstly, it's important to note that Amped and Low Key Toxtricity are fundamentally the same in Pokémon Go so you can reuse the same team if you plan on battling them both. They are both four-star raid bosses, so it's unlikely you'll be able to solo these Pokémon though. We recommend starting the battle with your strongest Ground-type Pokémon to cause the maximum amount of damage possible, with your Psychic-types working as backup if you run out of Ground-types.
Dynamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
When it comes to battling Dynamax Toxtricity in Pokémon Go, your options are far more limited compared to its four-star raid battles. This is because only Pokémon with the ability to Dynamax can partake in Max Battles. Due to this, you may find the fight quite difficult if you haven't previously defeated and caught the right Pokémon in Max Battles. Even if you do have the right Pokémon, then you'll want to enter this fight alongside other trainers as it might be quite difficult without them.
Keep in that both Amped and Low Key Dynamax Toxtricity are essentially the same Pokémon, just with a different appearance. If you're looking for advice on Gigantamax Toxtricity, then check out our dedicated Gigantamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses guide.
With that in mind, here's a quick run down of the Dynamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go:
- Dynamax Toxtricity type - Electric and Poison
- Dynamax Toxtricity is weak against - Ground and Psychic
- Dynamax Toxtricity counters - Driblur (ideally Excadrill) and Beldum (ideally Metagross)
- Tactics - Ideally you should enter this battle with either three Dynamax Drilburs or Excadrill as their Ground-type attacks will hit Toxtricity's major weakness. Just make sure that their Max Strike move is a Ground-type one before entering the backup. If you don't have another Drilburs / Excadrills to fill all three slots, then a Dynamax Pokémon from the Beldum evolution line is a choice. As part Psychic-types, they can also focus on one of Toxtricity's weaknesses - just, again, make sure their Max Strike move is the right type before entering the battle.
Toxtricity CP in Pokémon Go
Here are the CP ranges you can expect to see when battling and attempting to catch either Amped or Low Key Form Toxtricity in four-star raids:
- Raid Boss CP - 28,228 CP
- CP when being caught - 1413 to 1486 CP
- Weather boosted CP (Cloudy / Overcast or Rain) when being caught - 1767 to 1858 CP
Toxtricity moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Toxtricity's best moveset in Pokémon Go is Poison Jab (Fast Move) and Wild Charge (Charged Move). These attacks allow you to utilise Toxtricity's unique Electric and Poison-typing and, in doing so, increase the amount of Pokémon Toxtricity has an advantage over.
If you fancy unlocking a second Charged Move for Toxtricity, then it's worth ensuring it knows Power-Up Punch. Since this is a Fighting-type attack, its inclusion will increase the number of Pokémon types Toxtricity has an advantage over.
Finally, it's important to note that Amped and Low Key Toxtricity share a moveset. This means our recommendations will work for whatever Toxtricity form you might have.
Here's Toxtricity's full moveset in Pokémon Go:
Toxtricity Fast Moves:
- Acid (Poison)
- Poison Jab (Poison)
- Spark (Electric)
Toxtricity Charged Moves:
- Acid Spray (Poison)
- Discharge (Electric)
- Power-Up Punch (Fighting)
- Wild Charge (Electric)
Differences between Amped and Low Key Toxtricity Forms in Pokémon Go
Appearance is the only difference between Amped and Low Key Toxtricity in Pokémon Go. There are no stat or moveset differences unlike in the mainline Pokémon games. Thanks to this, both Amped and Low Key Toxtricity will work in exactly the same fashion in the Pokémon Go meta, so you don't have to worry about one form having an advantage over the other.
It also means that you only need to obtain Toxtricity forms if you want to fully complete this Pokémon's entry in the Pokémon Go Pokédex. If you only have one form, there will be a little shadow next to the form you don't have, so completionists will want to nab that second form when they can.
Keep in that, no matter what form it might be, Toxtricity will only have the ability to Dynamax if you caught it after defeating this Pokémon in a Max Battle. If you fancy having a Gigantamax Toxtricity then you need to specifically defeat that Pokémon in a Max Battle (and have some friends to help you do so).
Everything we know about Toxtricity: Shiny Toxtricity preview
Toxtricity is the evolved version of Toxel and both hail from the Galar region, making them part of Gen 8. Not only do these Pokémon have a unique typing - being, at the time of writing, the only Electric and Poison-types in the Pokémon universe - but Toxtricity can evolve into two forms: Amped and Low Key.
In the mainline Pokémon games, which form Toxel evolves into depends on the Pokémon's nature; with more energetic natures, like Impish or Quirky, resulting in an Amped Toxtricity, while calmer natures, like Gentle and Calm (unsurprisingly), causing it to become a Low Key Toxtricity. Since the natures mechanic doesn't currently exist in Pokémon Go, which form you receive upon evolution is selected at random after you've paid a weighty 400 Toxel Candy evolution cost.
Toxtricity's design takes clear inspiration from the British punk subculture, with both forms proudly sporting mohawks. (Fitting since the Galar region is based upon the UK.) The names of its two forms - Amped and Low Key - also refers to how music, typically guitars, can be played with or without electrical amplification. While I can't find any proof, I also personally believe that the overall name, Toxtricity, might be a reference to the song Toxicity by System of Down.
Still, the connection to British punk music runs deeper and is best shown in how the colours for shiny Amped Toxtricity are incredibly similar to those used on the debut album for the Sex Pistols - Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols.
Shiny Toxel Family Comparison from r/The Silph Road
Thank you GabeBit08 from reddit for the above preview of shiny Toxel and Toxtricity.
Best of luck catching Toxtricity - whether it's simply one of the regular forms, Dynamax or even Gigantamaxed - in Pokémon Go!