Pokémon Go Toxtricity counters, weaknesses and moveset for Amped and Low Key Forms

Toxtricity is making an appearance in four-star raids throughout the Wild Area 2024: Global event in Pokémon Go. Not only can you battle both the Amped and Low Key Toxtricity, but you can also fight these Dynamax Toxtricity Forms in Max Battles too!

For this reason, it's a good idea to know the Toxtricity counters and weaknesses so you're prepared for both its traditional raid battle and any fights you have with it in Max Battles. Just keep in mind that Gigantamax Toxtricity is a completely different, far more dangerous, beast in Pokémon Go.

Alongside the counters and weaknesses for both regular and Dynamax Toxtricity in Pokémon Go, you'll find our recommendation for the best Toxtricity moveset and a shiny preview for Amped and Low Key Toxtricity down below.

Dynamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go When it comes to battling Dynamax Toxtricity in Pokémon Go, your options are far more limited compared to its four-star raid battles. This is because only Pokémon with the ability to Dynamax can partake in Max Battles. Due to this, you may find the fight quite difficult if you haven't previously defeated and caught the right Pokémon in Max Battles. Even if you do have the right Pokémon, then you'll want to enter this fight alongside other trainers as it might be quite difficult without them. Keep in that both Amped and Low Key Dynamax Toxtricity are essentially the same Pokémon, just with a different appearance. If you're looking for advice on Gigantamax Toxtricity, then check out our dedicated Gigantamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses guide. With that in mind, here's a quick run down of the Dynamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go: Dynamax Toxtricity type - Electric and Poison

Electric and Poison Dynamax Toxtricity is weak against - Ground and Psychic

Ground and Psychic Dynamax Toxtricity counters - Driblur (ideally Excadrill) and Beldum (ideally Metagross)

Driblur (ideally Excadrill) and Beldum (ideally Metagross) Tactics - Ideally you should enter this battle with either three Dynamax Drilburs or Excadrill as their Ground-type attacks will hit Toxtricity's major weakness. Just make sure that their Max Strike move is a Ground-type one before entering the backup. If you don't have another Drilburs / Excadrills to fill all three slots, then a Dynamax Pokémon from the Beldum evolution line is a choice. As part Psychic-types, they can also focus on one of Toxtricity's weaknesses - just, again, make sure their Max Strike move is the right type before entering the battle. Image credit: Niantic

Toxtricity moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Toxtricity's best moveset in Pokémon Go is Poison Jab (Fast Move) and Wild Charge (Charged Move). These attacks allow you to utilise Toxtricity's unique Electric and Poison-typing and, in doing so, increase the amount of Pokémon Toxtricity has an advantage over. If you fancy unlocking a second Charged Move for Toxtricity, then it's worth ensuring it knows Power-Up Punch. Since this is a Fighting-type attack, its inclusion will increase the number of Pokémon types Toxtricity has an advantage over. Finally, it's important to note that Amped and Low Key Toxtricity share a moveset. This means our recommendations will work for whatever Toxtricity form you might have. Low Key Toxtricity. Here's Toxtricity's full moveset in Pokémon Go: Toxtricity Fast Moves: Acid (Poison)

Poison Jab (Poison)

Spark (Electric) Toxtricity Charged Moves: Acid Spray (Poison)

Discharge (Electric)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Wild Charge (Electric)

Differences between Amped and Low Key Toxtricity Forms in Pokémon Go Appearance is the only difference between Amped and Low Key Toxtricity in Pokémon Go. There are no stat or moveset differences unlike in the mainline Pokémon games. Thanks to this, both Amped and Low Key Toxtricity will work in exactly the same fashion in the Pokémon Go meta, so you don't have to worry about one form having an advantage over the other. It also means that you only need to obtain Toxtricity forms if you want to fully complete this Pokémon's entry in the Pokémon Go Pokédex. If you only have one form, there will be a little shadow next to the form you don't have, so completionists will want to nab that second form when they can. Keep in that, no matter what form it might be, Toxtricity will only have the ability to Dynamax if you caught it after defeating this Pokémon in a Max Battle. If you fancy having a Gigantamax Toxtricity then you need to specifically defeat that Pokémon in a Max Battle (and have some friends to help you do so). Gigantamax Toxtricity's appearance is a combination of both Amped and Low Key Toxtricity. | Image credit: Niantic