Pokémon Go Tour Unova event times, schedule, rewards and free activities

Go Tour: Unova Global is the fifth in the series of worldwide Go Tour events in Pokémon Go and this year it's all about Gen 5 Pokémon.

Coming after the Go Tour: Unova events in New Taipei City and Los Angeles, the Global version offers Pokémon Go players the chance to celebrate Gen 5 and enjoy new additions to the Fusion mechanic. If you're planning on partaking, then it's a good idea to know what time Go Tour: Unova starts and its habitat hour schedule.

While you're at it, take a look at what the paid and free-to-play activities for Go Tour: Unova are (cos there's quite a lot), along with its bonuses and rewards.

On this page:

Pokémon Go Tour Unova schedule: What time does Go Tour Unova start? The Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global event is running on Saturday 1st March and Sunday 2nd March between 10am to 6pm (local time) on both days. Image credit: Niantic In keeping with past Go Tour events, Unova Global has four rotating habitats running throughout it. This year the habitat hours are called Winter Caverns, Spring Soirée, Summer Vacation and Autumn Masquerade. Each habitat has a list of Pokémon who will spawn more frequently during them, along with seeing a selection of Unown make an appearance if you use an Incense. Below lies the schedule for both days of the Go Tour: Unova Global event. It's important to note that this schedule follows your region's local time, so, no matter where you live, Go Tour: Unova begins with Winter Caverns. 10am to 11am - Winter Caverns

Winter Caverns 11am to 12pm - Spring Soirée

Spring Soirée 12pm to 1pm - Summer Vacation

Summer Vacation 1pm to 2pm - Autumn Masquerade

Autumn Masquerade 2pm to 3pm - Winter Caverns

Winter Caverns 3pm to 4pm - Spring Soirée

Spring Soirée 4pm to 5pm - Summer Vacation

Summer Vacation 5pm to 6pm - Autumn Masquerade

Pokémon Go Tour Unova bonuses explained There are two sets of bonuses running throughout Go Tour: Unova Global in Pokémon Go. The first is available to everyone, while the second depends on whether you pick the Black or White version of the event. Here are the bonuses available to every player: Halved hatch distance for eggs placed in Incubators during event hours (10am to 6pm local time)

No Remote Raid limit from Saturday 1st March at 12am (local time) to Sunday 2nd March at 11:59pm (local time)

Ability to conduct six Special Trades each day, so 12 in total

Stardust cost for trades halved If you choose the Black (Reshiram) version of Go Tour: Unova Global, you'll have the following bonuses: Earn Reshiram-themed Special Research rewards

All Kyurem encountered after defeating Black Kyurem in five-star raids will know the Ice-type Charged Attack, Glaciate

Reshiram-themed badge. If you instead choose the White (Zekrom) version, you'll receive these bonuses: Earn Zekrom-themed Special Research rewards

All Kyruem encountered after defeating White Kyurem in five-stars will know the Ice-type Charged Attack, Glaciate

Zekrom-themed badge While attendees of either the Go Tour: Unova event in New Taipei City or Los Angeles won't select a badge for the Global event, all the Kyurem encountered after defeating Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in five-star raids will know Glaciate - an Ice-type Charged Attack. Image credit: Niantic

Free-play and paid Pokémon Go Tour Unova features explained There's a range of activities and features you can enjoy during Go Tour: Unova Global with the majority of them being free. While there are a couple of pay-to-play events, it's important to note that the majority of Go Tour: Unova Global is a free event. Here's a quick breakdown of the features on offer, which we cover in more details after the lists: Paid Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research quest

Road to Unova: Raids - Timed Research quest and bonuses from the beginning of the Road to Unova event

Road to Unova: Hatch - Timed Research quest and bonuses from the beginning of the Road to Unova event

Tour Pass Deluxe - Pay-to-play battle pass track

New avatar items in in-game shop Free-to-play Range of bonuses, including Black and White exclusive bonuses - Covered in the section above

'It's Not Over Yet' Special Research quest

Pick between the Black and White Version - Done during the It's Not Over Yet Special Research quest

Three Timed Research quests for Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus individually accessed via Pokémon Go promo codes

Worldwide release of Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in five-star raids

Worldwide release of Fusion ability for Kyurem, Zekrom and Reshiram to create Black Kyurem and White Kyurem involving Volt and Blaze Fusion Energy

Tour Pass - free track of battle pass, including free Go Tour 2025 Tee as first award

Worldwide release of shiny Deerling and Sawsbuck, including shiny versions of their Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter forms

Shiny Maractus, Sigilyph and Bofflant released

Four new costume Pikachus with shiny forms

Four rotating habitat hours

Five Unown forms attracted to Incense during event

Gen 5 specific egg pools

Regionally exclusive Pokémon - Maractus, Sigilyph, Boufflant - hatching from 10km eggs

Event-exclusive field research tasks where Basculin has a higher chance of being XXS and XXL

Raids, with new costume Pikachus appearing in one-star raids

Special backgrounds for Go Tour: Unova Global

Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin appearing more frequently when following Routes

Party Play challenges for Throh, Sawk, Heatmor and Durant encounters

Background music inspired by Pokémon Black, White, Black 2 and White 2 composed by Junichi Masuda

New stickers Paid Since Go Tour: Unova Global is a free-to-play event, there's no need to purchase a ticket for it. Niantic has, however, come up with other ways you can spend your money. The first, and probably the most enticing, is the pay-to-play shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research quest. This quest will be on sale within the in-game shop from Monday 24th February at 10am (local time) to Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time) for $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, so you don't have long to decide whether you want this new quest. While it will allow you to expand your mythical shiny collection, getting that Meoletta will take some work as Masterwork Research quests are purposely designed to take some time. (You'll also get a Shiny Meloetta Tee for your avatar!) Image credit: Niantic Pokémon Go is also getting its first battle pass in the form of Tour Pass and I'm sure we all have opinions about this. Tour Pass will be running from Monday 24th February at 10am (local time) to Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time), with both a free-to-play and paid tracks available. Purchasing the Tour Pass Deluxe track will allow you to immediately earn a Victini, a Gen 5 mythical Pokémon encounter, and, if you complete the pass, get a Lucky Trinket. This is a new item which allows you to instantly become Lucky Friends with another player. (Though watch out for that expiry date!) You will also be able to unlock the Kyurem Helmet for your avatar. Tour Pass Deluxe costs $14.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. You can also purchase Tour Pass Deluxe with 10 ranks already completed for $19.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. Keep in mind that, like all Pokémon Go purchases, it is nonrefundable and can't be completed using PokéCoin. You must also claim all of your rewards by Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time) or else they will vanish forever. Image credit: Niantic When the Road to Unova events starts at 10am (local time) on Monday 24th February, you'll also be able to purchase two additional Road to Unova Timed Research quests for $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency each. One will focus around raids, the other hatching eggs. Both will provide you with additional bonuses for your chosen mechanic, a Timed Research quest and additional items related to either raids or eggs. The Road to Unova: Hatch Timed Research also includes the Black and White Hoodie avatar item, while Road to Unova: Raids Timed Research offers the Black and White Joggers. Image credit: Niantic Finally, there's a selection of new avatar items you can purchase from the in-game shop from Monday 24th February onwards. This includes the Black Kyurem Wings and the White Kyurem Backpack. Image credit: Niantic Free-to-play Your first challenge during Go Tour: Unova Global is completing its free Special Research quest - 'It's Not Over Yet'. This quest will become available when the event starts at 10am (local time) on Saturday 1st March in your region. During it, you'll need to choose between the Black (Reshriam) and White (Zekrom) versions of the event. Your choice will also decide some of the bonuses you receive during event hours, which I've listed in the previous section. The quest is connected to the worldwide release of Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in five-star raids - rotating on the hour, every hour. Thanks to the Fusion mechanic, you'll also be able to create your own Black and White Kyurem for the first time! If you want a Black Kyurem, you'll need a Kyurem, a Zekrom, candy from both Pokémon and Volt Fusion Energy. Meanwhile, a White Kyurem requires a Reshriam, a Kyurem, candy from both Pokémon and Blaze Fusion Energy. If you Fuse a Kyurem who knows the Ice-type Charged attack, Glaciate, your resulting Fusion will also gain a new attack. For Black Kyurem this is Freeze Shock, while White Kyurem will learn Ice Burn - both of these are Ice-type Charged Attacks. Image credit: Niantic Alongside Black Kyurem and White Kyurem, you'll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids during Go Tour: Unova Global: One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Hilbert's Hat Pikachu Druddigon 10am to 11am / 12pm to 1pm / 2pm to 3pm / 4pm to 5pm: Reshiram

Black Kyurem Mega Garchomp Hilda's Hat Pikachu 11am to 12pm / 1pm to 2pm / 3pm to 4pm / 5pm to 6pm: Zekrom

Pokémon Go Tour Unova rewards explained At the time of writing, we know Go Tour: Unova Global will include five new research quests - three Timed Research, one paid Masterwork Research, one free-to-play Special Research. There's also the Tour Pass, Pokémon Go's version of the battle pass, which will offer a selection of rewards on both a free and paid tiers. Through this you'll be able to unlock additional rewards, such as Pokémon encounters and Incense, and bonuses. The shirt can be earned from the free tier, the Kyurem helmet from the paid tier. | Image credit: Niantic When it comes to research quests, let's begin with the three Timed Research quests as they've already been released. How do you get them? Well you need to use three new Pokémon Go codes to unlock the quests. Visit our Pokémon Go codes to find said codes and learn how to redeem them. Each quest is tied to one of the Forces of Nature trio - Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus. You'll need to complete these quests before 6pm (local time) on Sunday 2nd March if you want to earn these encounters though. 'It's Not Over Yet' Special Research quest will be released during Go Tour: Unova itself. This quest will be available to all Pokémon Go players for free - just make sure you log into the game during event hours (10am to 6pm local time) on either Saturday 1st March or Sunday 2nd March to claim it. 'Its Not Over Yet' will be themed around the new Kyurem Fusion mechanic as you investigate what's going on with these Pokémon. During this quest, you'll also have to pick between either the Black (Reshiram) or White (Zekrom) versions of the event. Your choice will affect the rewards you receive from the quest, some of your Go Tour: Unova Global bonuses and the badge you receive for your Trainer profile. This quest will also be available to players who attended either the New Taipei City or Los Angeles Go Tour: Unova events. Left: Black Kyurem | Right: White Kyurem There's also the shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research quest. A pay-to-play quest, this will allow you to add a shiny Meoletta to your collection. Though be prepared to put in the work if you do purchase it - Masterwork Research quests are designed to take a while to complete on purpose. (I may still be working on last years… Thankfully, Masterwork Research quests don't have a deadline.) It will cost $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. It's also important to note that purchasing this quest is nonrefundable and can not be done using PokéCoin. The last thing you have to remember is this quest will only be on sale from Monday 24th February at 10am (local time) to Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time). Miss this deadline and you'll have to wait a while (maybe forever, who knows) for it to return. You can earn the shiny Meloetta shirt by completing this quest. | Image credit: Niantic Finally, there are two pay-to-play Timed Research quests available at the beginning of the Road to Unova event - one focused around raids, the other hatching eggs. Both offer a selection of bonuses alongside the quest itself, but must be completed by Sunday 2nd March 2025. Each quest will cost $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. These are nonrefundable purchases and can not be completed using PokéCoin.