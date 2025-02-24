Pokémon Go Tour Pass, including how to get Tour Points, ranks, milestones, rewards and Tour Pass Deluxe price
Everything you need to know about Pokémon Go's battle pass.
Tour Pass is Pokémon Go's first battle pass and is divided into two tracks - free and pay-to-play, entitled Tour Pass Deluxe.
Released as part of the Go Tour: Unova Global celebrations, Tour Pass allows you to earn rewards in Pokémon Go by reaching certain ranks and milestones. These rewards can be anything from a Pokémon encounter to a new avatar item. Paying for Tour Pass Deluxe is, of course, how you get the fancier rewards.
Below you'll find everything you need to know about Tour Pass in Pokémon Go - from how to get Tour Points to the milestone rewards to the Tour Pass Deluxe price.
Tour Pass and Tour Pass Deluxe explained: Tour Pass dates in Pokémon Go
Tour Pass is the name of Pokémon Go's first ever battle pass. (We knew it would come eventually). It's divided into two tracks - free and pay-to-play, which is called Tour Pass Deluxe. The difference between the two? Well Tour Pass Deluxe has better rewards of course!
You progress through Tour Pass by collecting Tour Points to reach the next rank, with the best rewards being dished out at either Minor or Major Milestones. We've covered all of the details surrounding how Tour Pass works in the following sections, so read on to learn more.
For now, there are two important dates you need to keep in mind when it comes to Tour Pass. The first is Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time) - this is the deadline for collecting Tour Points. Once this time has passed, you won't be able to progress any further in Tour Pass ranks.
The second date is Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time) - this is the expiry date for collecting Tour Pass rewards. If you have not collected all of the rewards you've unlocked from Tour Pass at this point, they will vanish forever. This does give you some leeway when it comes to collecting your rewards - great if your phone breaks or you want to free up some space in your inventory - but, remember, the rewards will vanish after this date.
How to get Tour Points in Pokémon Go
Tour Points are what you need in Pokémon Go if you want to earn rewards from Tour Pass - whether you're playing the free version or the pay-to-play Tour Pass Deluxe. There are two ways you can get Tour Points in Pokémon Go and you'll want to know them if you plan on climbing the Tour Pass ranks.
The first being completing your everyday Pokémon Go activities and, through these, you can earn up to 150 extra points per day.
Here's the tasks you can complete and the amount of points they offer:
- Catch a Legendary Pokémon - 50 Points
- Hatch an Egg - 10 Points
- Catch a Pokémon - 5 Points
The second is through completing Daily Tasks. This is a new type of research task, which will reward you with 50 Tour Points upon completion. Daily Tasks do have a time limit though - refreshing daily between Monday 24th February to Friday 28th February at 11:59pm (local time). This will change during Go Tour: Unova Global where Pass Track will refresh every hour between 10am to 5pm (local time) on both event days. Make sure you complete your Pass Tasks in time!
Remember - you're able to collect Tour Points up until Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time).
So now we know about Tour Points, what are the Tour Pass ranks and milestones?
Tour Pass ranks and milestones in Pokémon Go explained
Tour Pass ranks and milestones are different progress levels you can reach in the Tour Pass. Each one offers you a reward in Pokémon Go, but what are the differences between them?
Let's start with the milestones of which there are two varieties - Minor Milestones and Major Milestones. These mark your major progression goals in the Tour Pass and are what you'll most likely be aiming for when collecting Tour Points. Minor Milestones do have rewards, but they're not as good as those offered by Major Milestone. When you reach a Major Milestone, you'll either receive a big reward or unlock a bonus which will last throughout the duration of Tour Pass.
Ranks refers to the levels you'll need to progress through to reach either a Minor or a Major Milestone. These still offer rewards, but they're not as 'big' compared to the ones you'll receive from reaching a milestone. You'll be moving up the ranks by collecting Tour Points, with the required amount not being as large as the gap between individual milestones. They're the small rewards to keep you motivated for those larger prizes essentially.
You'll progress through the ranks and milestones at the same rate whether you're playing the free or pay-to-play (Deluxe) version of Tour Pass.
Right, now you understand the differences between the different reward rankings - what are the actual rewards and bonuses you receive?
Tour Pass rewards and bonuses in Pokémon Go explained
There's a variety of rewards and bonuses you can earn by progressing through Pokémon Go's Tour Pass. What you'll actually receive depends on two things: firstly, whether you're on the free or pay-to-play track (known as Tour Pass Deluxe) and, secondly, whether you've reached a new rank or milestone. We covered the differences between the two in the section above!
First, however, it's important to note that players who purchase the Tour Pass Deluxe will have access to both the free and pay-to-play track rewards. Don't worry if you decide to purchase Deluxe after having already started your Tour Pass journey - you'll be able to gather up all of the rewards you've already unlocked on the pay-to-play track without any issues.
No matter which track you're following, however, make sure you claim all of your rewards before Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time). This isn't when Tour Pass ends (that's earlier), but it is when the rewards will vanish.
Ranks are meat between your milestones, so, while they do offer rewards, they're not as exciting as a milestone. This doesn't mean rank rewards aren't useful though. You'll receive Pokémon encounters, candy, Poké Balls and other useful items as you progress through the Tour Pass ranks. Once you've reached the final Major Milestone, you'll enter the 'Bonus Ranks' where you'll earn Stardust for every new rank you reach - 50 for the free track and 100 for Deluxe.
It's the milestones, however, where you'll find the true prizes. Reaching either a Minor or a Major Milestone can see you earning rewards like new stickers, avatar items and special Pokémon encounters.
The first reward you'll unlock on the free track is the Go Tour 2025 Tee for your avatar. Reaching the final Milestone of the free version of Tour Pass will see you earning an encounter with a Zorua who has a special background. If you're super lucky this Zorua will be shiny.
If you're playing through the Tour Pass Deluxe, then your final reward will be a new item called the Lucky Trinket. Purchasing Tour Pass Deluxe will also immediately unlock an encounter with the Gen 5 mythical Victini even if you already have one in your collection. Finally, among other rewards, players on the Deluxe Track will earn the Kyurem Helmet for their avatar.
Best of all, however, reaching specific Major Milestones will see you unlocking a new reward for the duration of Tour Pass.
These bonuses, and the Major Milestones they unlock at, according to official Pokémon Go X (formally Twitter) account are:
- Tier 1 - Free - Go Tour 2025 Tee / Deluxe - Victini encounter
- Tier 2 - x1.5 Catch XP and x1.5 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection)
- Tier 3 - Free - 10 Stickers / Deluxe - Kyurem Helmet
- Tier 4 - x2 Catch XP and x2 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection)
- Tier 5 - x3 Catch XP and x3 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection)
- Tier 6 - Free - Zorua with a Special Background / Deluxe - Lucky Trinket
Remember - you have until Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time) to collect all of the rewards you earn from Tour Pass no matter which track you're on.
Here's a quick run down of the all the rewards, in total, you can earn from the free track:
- Go Tour 2025 Tee
- 10 Go Tour Unova Sticker
- Zorua with a special background encounter
- 100 Volt Fusion Energy
- 100 Blaze Fusion Energy
- 13,000 XP
- 11,000 Stardust
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Great Balls
- 5 Poké Balls
- 1 Lure Module
- 1 Star Piece
- 1 Lucky Egg
- 1 Incense
- 13 Pokémon encounter
- 10 Snivy Candy
- 10 Tepig Candy
- 10 Oshawott Candy
- 11 Reshiram Candy
- 11 Zekrom Candy
- 11 Kyurem Candy
- 15 Sandile Candy
- 15 Mienfoo Candy
- 15 Pawniard Candy
- 15 Vullaby Candy
- 5 Cobalion Candy
- 5 Terrakion Candy
- 5 Virizion Candy
- 5 Tornadus Candy
- 5 Thundurus Candy
- 5 Landorus Candy
Here's a quick run down of all the rewards, in total, you can earn from the Deluxe track (remember you'll earn the above free rewards as well):
- Victini encounter
- Kyurem Helmet
- Lucky Trinket
- 200 Volt Fusion Energy
- 200 Blaze Fusion Energy
- 40,000 XP
- 85,000 Stardust
- 50 Ultra Balls
- 100 Great Balls
- 25 Poké Balls
- 2 Lure Modules
- 4 Star Pieces
- 4 Lucky Eggs
- 5 Incense
- 23 Pokémon encounter
- 50 Snivy Candy XL
- 50 Tepig Candy XL
- 50 Oshawott Candy XL
- 25 Reshiram Candy
- 25 Zekrom Candy
- 25 Kyurem Candy
- 15 Reshiram Candy XL
- 15 Zekrom Candy XL
- 15 Kyurem Candy XL
- 5 Cobalion Candy XL
- 5 Terrakion Candy XL
- 5 Virizion Candy XL
- 5 Tornadus Candy XL
- 5 Thundurus Candy XL
- 5 Landorus Candy XL
Tour Pass Deluxe price: How to purchase Tour Pass Deluxe in Pokémon Go
If you're planning on buying the Tour Pass Deluxe in Pokémon Go, it's important to note that there are two purchase options available to you. First, however, please keep in mind that both are nonrefundable and can not be bought using PokéCoins.
The first option is access to Tour Pass Deluxe, which costs £14.99, $14.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. Purchasing this will ensure you have access to the Deluxe track, a Victini encounter, the Kyurem Helmet, additional Pokémon encounters and the Lucky Trinket among other rewards.
The second option costs £19.99, $19.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. This includes all of the Tour Pass Deluxe rewards and having 10 ranks automatically completed for you.
Hope you find some joy in Tour Pass.