Pokémon Go Tour Pass, including how to get Tour Points, ranks, milestones, rewards and Tour Pass Deluxe price

Tour Pass is Pokémon Go's first battle pass and is divided into two tracks - free and pay-to-play, entitled Tour Pass Deluxe.

Released as part of the Go Tour: Unova Global celebrations, Tour Pass allows you to earn rewards in Pokémon Go by reaching certain ranks and milestones. These rewards can be anything from a Pokémon encounter to a new avatar item. Paying for Tour Pass Deluxe is, of course, how you get the fancier rewards.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about Tour Pass in Pokémon Go - from how to get Tour Points to the milestone rewards to the Tour Pass Deluxe price.

Tour Pass and Tour Pass Deluxe explained: Tour Pass dates in Pokémon Go Tour Pass is the name of Pokémon Go's first ever battle pass. (We knew it would come eventually). It's divided into two tracks - free and pay-to-play, which is called Tour Pass Deluxe. The difference between the two? Well Tour Pass Deluxe has better rewards of course! You progress through Tour Pass by collecting Tour Points to reach the next rank, with the best rewards being dished out at either Minor or Major Milestones. We've covered all of the details surrounding how Tour Pass works in the following sections, so read on to learn more. For now, there are two important dates you need to keep in mind when it comes to Tour Pass. The first is Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time) - this is the deadline for collecting Tour Points. Once this time has passed, you won't be able to progress any further in Tour Pass ranks. The second date is Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time) - this is the expiry date for collecting Tour Pass rewards. If you have not collected all of the rewards you've unlocked from Tour Pass at this point, they will vanish forever. This does give you some leeway when it comes to collecting your rewards - great if your phone breaks or you want to free up some space in your inventory - but, remember, the rewards will vanish after this date. Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic

How to get Tour Points in Pokémon Go Tour Points are what you need in Pokémon Go if you want to earn rewards from Tour Pass - whether you're playing the free version or the pay-to-play Tour Pass Deluxe. There are two ways you can get Tour Points in Pokémon Go and you'll want to know them if you plan on climbing the Tour Pass ranks. The first being completing your everyday Pokémon Go activities and, through these, you can earn up to 150 extra points per day. Here's the tasks you can complete and the amount of points they offer: Catch a Legendary Pokémon - 50 Points

Hatch an Egg - 10 Points

Catch a Pokémon - 5 Points Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic The second is through completing Daily Tasks. This is a new type of research task, which will reward you with 50 Tour Points upon completion. Daily Tasks do have a time limit though - refreshing daily between Monday 24th February to Friday 28th February at 11:59pm (local time). This will change during Go Tour: Unova Global where Pass Track will refresh every hour between 10am to 5pm (local time) on both event days. Make sure you complete your Pass Tasks in time! Remember - you're able to collect Tour Points up until Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time). So now we know about Tour Points, what are the Tour Pass ranks and milestones?

Tour Pass rewards and bonuses in Pokémon Go explained There's a variety of rewards and bonuses you can earn by progressing through Pokémon Go's Tour Pass. What you'll actually receive depends on two things: firstly, whether you're on the free or pay-to-play track (known as Tour Pass Deluxe) and, secondly, whether you've reached a new rank or milestone. We covered the differences between the two in the section above! First, however, it's important to note that players who purchase the Tour Pass Deluxe will have access to both the free and pay-to-play track rewards. Don't worry if you decide to purchase Deluxe after having already started your Tour Pass journey - you'll be able to gather up all of the rewards you've already unlocked on the pay-to-play track without any issues. No matter which track you're following, however, make sure you claim all of your rewards before Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time). This isn't when Tour Pass ends (that's earlier), but it is when the rewards will vanish. Image credit: Niantic Ranks are meat between your milestones, so, while they do offer rewards, they're not as exciting as a milestone. This doesn't mean rank rewards aren't useful though. You'll receive Pokémon encounters, candy, Poké Balls and other useful items as you progress through the Tour Pass ranks. Once you've reached the final Major Milestone, you'll enter the 'Bonus Ranks' where you'll earn Stardust for every new rank you reach - 50 for the free track and 100 for Deluxe. It's the milestones, however, where you'll find the true prizes. Reaching either a Minor or a Major Milestone can see you earning rewards like new stickers, avatar items and special Pokémon encounters. The first reward you'll unlock on the free track is the Go Tour 2025 Tee for your avatar. Reaching the final Milestone of the free version of Tour Pass will see you earning an encounter with a Zorua who has a special background. If you're super lucky this Zorua will be shiny. If you're playing through the Tour Pass Deluxe, then your final reward will be a new item called the Lucky Trinket. Purchasing Tour Pass Deluxe will also immediately unlock an encounter with the Gen 5 mythical Victini even if you already have one in your collection. Finally, among other rewards, players on the Deluxe Track will earn the Kyurem Helmet for their avatar. Image credit: Niantic Best of all, however, reaching specific Major Milestones will see you unlocking a new reward for the duration of Tour Pass. These bonuses, and the Major Milestones they unlock at, according to official Pokémon Go X (formally Twitter) account are: Tier 1 - Free - Go Tour 2025 Tee / Deluxe - Victini encounter

- Go Tour 2025 Tee / Victini encounter Tier 2 - x1.5 Catch XP and x1.5 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection)

- x1.5 Catch XP and x1.5 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection) Tier 3 - Free - 10 Stickers / Deluxe - Kyurem Helmet

- 10 Stickers / Kyurem Helmet Tier 4 - x2 Catch XP and x2 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection)

- x2 Catch XP and x2 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection) Tier 5 - x3 Catch XP and x3 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection)

- x3 Catch XP and x3 Freeze Shock or Ice Burn duration during Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Global (based on badge selection) Tier 6 - Free - Zorua with a Special Background / Deluxe - Lucky Trinket Remember - you have until Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time) to collect all of the rewards you earn from Tour Pass no matter which track you're on. Here's a quick run down of the all the rewards, in total, you can earn from the free track: Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Go Tour 2025 Tee

10 Go Tour Unova Sticker

Zorua with a special background encounter

100 Volt Fusion Energy

100 Blaze Fusion Energy

13,000 XP

11,000 Stardust

20 Ultra Balls

20 Great Balls

5 Poké Balls

1 Lure Module

1 Star Piece

1 Lucky Egg

1 Incense

13 Pokémon encounter

10 Snivy Candy

10 Tepig Candy

10 Oshawott Candy

11 Reshiram Candy

11 Zekrom Candy

11 Kyurem Candy

15 Sandile Candy

15 Mienfoo Candy

15 Pawniard Candy

15 Vullaby Candy

5 Cobalion Candy

5 Terrakion Candy

5 Virizion Candy

5 Tornadus Candy

5 Thundurus Candy

5 Landorus Candy Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Here's a quick run down of all the rewards, in total, you can earn from the Deluxe track (remember you'll earn the above free rewards as well): Victini encounter

Kyurem Helmet

Lucky Trinket

200 Volt Fusion Energy

200 Blaze Fusion Energy

40,000 XP

85,000 Stardust

50 Ultra Balls

100 Great Balls

25 Poké Balls

2 Lure Modules

4 Star Pieces

4 Lucky Eggs

5 Incense

23 Pokémon encounter

50 Snivy Candy XL

50 Tepig Candy XL

50 Oshawott Candy XL

25 Reshiram Candy

25 Zekrom Candy

25 Kyurem Candy

15 Reshiram Candy XL

15 Zekrom Candy XL

15 Kyurem Candy XL

5 Cobalion Candy XL

5 Terrakion Candy XL

5 Virizion Candy XL

5 Tornadus Candy XL

5 Thundurus Candy XL

5 Landorus Candy XL