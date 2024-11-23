Pokémon Go Throw Wild research quest steps and rewards
Our guide to the Throw Wild research quest.
Throw Wild is short, free timed research available during the Wild Area event in Pokémon Go.
As it's free, you don't need to pay for the Wild Area event ticket to unlock it. Simply login to Pokémon Go during the event hours and you'll get Throw Wild automatically!
To help you get more Safari Balls, we've detailed all of the Throw Wild quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go below.
'Throw Wild' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Throw Wild was released for free in Pokémon Go on Saturday 23rd November 2024 as part of the new Wild Area event, which also celebrates the release of Toxel and Toxtricity.
As it's a timed research quest, you have to complete it while the Wild Area event is running, or you miss out on its rewards during the event. You'll want to complete it as soon as you can anyway, as its Safari Ball rewards are only useful during the hours of Wild Area.
Below, you'll find all of the Throw Wild quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.
'Throw Wild' Step 1 of 2
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 300 XP
Rewards: 1 Safari Ball, 3 Razz Berries, and 3 Potions.
'Throw Wild' Step 2 of 2
- Catch 1 Pokémon in Safari Balls - 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - 300 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Safari Ball, x3 Golden Razz Berries, 3 XP.
How Throw Wild works in Pokémon Go
Throw Wild is a timed research quest that is free for all players during the Wild Area event in Pokémon Go. This means Throw Wild started during the Wild Area's start date of Saturday 23rd November, 2024.
As it's a free quest, all you have to do to get Throw Wild is login to the game while the Wild Area event is active, and as it's a timed quest, you must complete it before the Wild Area event ends. It's a good idea to complete the quest as soon as possible anyway, as it rewards Safari Balls, which are only useful during Wild Area anyway.
Outside of these time restrictions, Throw Wild works exactly the same as any other research quest in Pokémon Go where you must complete a series of challenges, collecting rewards as you go, until you've completed a quest step. At this point, you can earn the rewards for the overall step and move on to the next one (if there is a next step), repeating this cycle until the quest is complete.
Good luck completing the Throw Wild quest!