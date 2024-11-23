Pokémon Go Throw Wild research quest steps and rewards

Throw Wild is short, free timed research available during the Wild Area event in Pokémon Go.

As it's free, you don't need to pay for the Wild Area event ticket to unlock it. Simply login to Pokémon Go during the event hours and you'll get Throw Wild automatically!

To help you get more Safari Balls, we've detailed all of the Throw Wild quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go below.

On this page: