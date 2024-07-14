Go Fest 2024 The Dawn of a New Discovery quest steps and rewards for catching Cosmog in Pokémon Go

The Dawn of a New Discovery is a Special Research quest available to all Pokémon Go players as part of Go Fest 2024: Global.

Released on Day Two - Sunday 14th July - of Go Fest 2024, Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery offers you the chance to catch a Cosmog. A perfect reward really for players who don't want to buy a Go Fest 2024 ticket, but do want to try out Pokémon Go's new Fusion mechanic since Cosmog eventually evolves into either Solgaleo or Lunala. Both of these Pokémon can be fused with Necrozma, giving you the chance to experiment with Fusion even if this is the first Cosmog in your collection.

Completing Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery is still worth your time though even if you already have Solgaleo and Lunala in your collection as, thanks to there being no limit on how many Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozmas you can have, you can still transform it into a Fusion form if you so wish.

The Dawn of a New Discovery is also a branching quest where you have to select one of three Paths - Radar Tuning: Crabrawler, Ducklett or Emolga. While your choice will only have a small effect on the quest, it does provide a small bonus so it's a good idea to know the best The Dawn of a New Discovery Choose Path choice. Go Fest 2024 ticket holders will also have to complete this quest to unlock The Dust Settles.

So let's take a look at all of the Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go, so you can catch that Cosmog.

'Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery' quest steps in Pokémon Go Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery is a free Special Research quest released into Pokémon Go as part of Go Fest 2024: Global on Sunday 14th June. Since this quest is free, you don't have to purchase a Go Fest 2024: Global ticket to complete it. You also don't have to worry about completing before a deadline since, due to being a Special Research quest, it doesn't have one. Instead, you can finish Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery whenever you like. If you've purchased a Go Fest 2024 ticket though, we highly recommend completing The Dawn of a New Discovery straight away as doing so will unlock the Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles Special Research quest - a second branching quest focused around Fusion and exclusive to ticket holders. You don't want to miss out on this quest if you're planning on using either Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma. I say second branching quest above, because The Dawn of a New Discovery is also a branching quest. Here you'll be tasked with choosing one of three Paths after completing the first quest step. The Paths in question are Radar Tuning: Crabrawler, Ducklett or Emolga. Unlike other branching quests, this choice doesn't actually change much - just one challenge, one reward and a wild encounter priority. Still, we've included the Paths as separate sections and takes a look at which Path is best as is tradition. Remember - you can not change your Path choice after its made! Here you'll find all of the Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery quest steps which occur before you choose a Path. Be warned - spoilers lie ahead. 'Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery' Step 1 of 3 Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon - 3 Nanab Berries

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 100 XP Rewards: 100 Stardust, 3 Potions and a Sun Crown Pikachu encounter.

'Radar Tuning: Crabrawler for Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery' quest steps Below you'll find all of the challenges and rewards from quest step 2 onwards for the Radar Tuning: Crabrawler of Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery in Pokémon Go. Alongside changing a challenge and reward, selecting this Path will cause Crabrawler to be prioritised over the other two options when spawning in the wild. Remember - you can't change your mind after selecting a Path, so you will have to complete all of the challenges below to complete the quest. Be careful of spoilers! 'Radar Tuning: Crabrawler for Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery' Step 2 of 3 Catch 7 Crabrawler - Crabrawler encounter

Power up Pokémon 8 times - 20 Poké Balls

Evolve 9 Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 1 Golden Razz Berry and a Cosmog encounter. 'Radar Tuning: Crabrawler for Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery' Step 3 of 3 Explore 1km - 3 Revive

Battle in a raid - 3 Super Potion

Earn 2,000 XP - 3 Max Revive Rewards: 10 Cosmog Candy, 5 Necrozma Stickers and a Moon Crown Pikachu encounter.

'Radar Tuning: Ducklett for Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery' quest steps Here you'll find aloof the challenges and rewards from quest step 2 onwards for the Radar Tuning: Ducklett of Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery in Pokémon Go. Alongside changing a challenge and reward, selecting this Path will cause Ducklett to be prioritised over the other two options when spawning in the wild. Keep in mind that you can't change your mind after selecting a Path, which means you have to complete all of the below challenges to finish the quest. Watch out for spoilers! 'Radar Tuning: Ducklett for Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery' Step 2 of 3 Catch 7 Ducklett - Ducklett encounter

Power up Pokémon 8 times - 20 Poké Balls

Evolve 9 Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 1 Golden Razz Berry and a Cosmog encounter. 'Radar Tuning: Ducklett for Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery' Step 3 of 3 Explore 1km - 3 Revive

Battle in a raid - 3 Super Potion

Earn 2,000 XP - 3 Max Revive Rewards: 10 Cosmog Candy, 5 Necrozma Stickers and a Moon Crown Pikachu encounter.

Crabrawler, Ducklett or Emolga: Best Choose Path choice for Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery So what Path should you take through Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery? Well the answer to that is based upon which out of the three Pokémon you prefer - Crabrawler, Ducklett or Emolga. Especially since the Path choice here only changes one challenge and reward, with the challenge itself being pretty darn easy, it's better instead to look at the spawning bonus your Path choice offers. Whichever Pokémon you select will become prioritised on your nearby Pokémon list and, in doing so, makes them easier to find in the wild. If you select Ducklett, for example, then it will appear more often on the little Pokémon radar in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. Due to this, you can simply select which Pokémon out of the three you like best. Though there are two other factors you may want to consider. Image credit: Niantic Firstly, the shiny forms for all three Pokémon are available in Pokémon Go. Thanks to your choice priortising the selected Pokémon in the wild, there's an increased chance you'll encounter this Pokémon. Though, keep in mind this does not guarantee you'll encounter this shiny Pokémon. Still, shiny hunters can use this Special Research quest to hunt down a missing shiny form! Secondly, if you're a newcomer to Pokémon Go, or simply missed one of these Pokémon, now is an excellent time to fill in a missing Pokédex entry. If you are a newcomer, however, we recommend selecting either Crabrawler or Ducklett, because, unlike Emolga, both of these Pokémon have evolutions. The increased number of spawns you'll receive will help you quickly gather up the required candy for these evolutions and you'll be able to add their evolutions to your Dex as well. Personally, I've gone with Crabrawler as I don't have the shiny and, with it being a Fighting-type Pokémon, I'll also be able to add some progress to my Fighting-type Catch Bonus medal.