Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The Sustainability Week 2023 event brings a brand new Pokémon to the world of Pokémon Go along with a selection of Timed Research tasks, a new egg pool and a chance to find sustainability themed Pokémon. If you want to earn your chance to catch Bounsweet in Pokémon Go, we’ve got you covered.

While you’re completing this Pokémon Go Timed Research, you may also want to keep your eye open for other sustainability-themed Pokémon, like Trubbish, which grants a clean 750 Stardust per catch!

Below you’ll find the Sustainability Week quest steps in Pokémon Go to help you complete it before the Sustainability Week event ends.

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon reward - 4 Nanab Berries

Catch 3 Ground-type Pokémon reward – Drilbur encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokémon reward –2 Pinap Berries

Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon reward - 3 Razz Berries

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon reward – Drilbur encounter

Feed your buddy 3 candies reward – Drilbur encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Bounsweet makes its Pokémon Go debut during Sustainability Week. (Image credit: pokemongolive.com).

Everything else we know about Sustainability Week in Pokémon Go Sustainability Week brings a new wild spawn and egg pool, along with a selection of other bonuses. Wild encounters The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during Sustainability Week: Squirtle, Shellder, Wailmer, Drilbur, Cottonee, Petilil, Dwebble, Foongus, Froakie

Shellder

Wailmer

Drilbur

Cottonee

Petilil

Dwebble

Foongus

Froakie Drilbur and Excadrill's shiny forms have also debuted in Pokémon Go as part of Sustainability Week. The following Pokémon will also appear as rare spawns during the event, so keep your eyes open for these: Larvitar

Binacle

Bounsweet Of the above Pokémon, everything except Petilil, Froakie and Bounsweet can be shiny. This is the first opportunity to catch a shiny Drilbur in Pokémon Go, and evolve it into a shiny Excadrill! Egg pool The following Pokémon will be available in 7km eggs during the Sustainability Week event. Everything except Bounsweet can be shiny: Bounsweet. Cherubi

Drilbur

Bounsweet This is going to be the most reliable way to get hold of Bounsweet, which makes its Pokémon Go debut as part of this event. Other event bonuses There are a few other bonuses that run alongside this event, and they all focus on the Pokémon you select as your Buddy Pokémon. First and foremost, your Buddy Pokémon will accompany you on the map longer after being fed. That’s nice, we suppose? It should be noted, however, that there was a mistake on the official Pokémon Go infographic for this event, which incorrectly stated that you'd only have to walk half the distance to earn Candy with your buddy as explained in the tweet below. Trainers, we’d like to clarify that there is an error with our infographic for the Sustainability Week event bonuses. The stated “1/2 distance to earn Candy with your Buddy Pokémon” will not be available as a bonus for this event. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 20, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings On top of that, you only have to walk half the distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon. Note: this does not affect the distance you have to walk to get candy; if you have a Kyogre as a Buddy, for example, you still have to walk 20km to get a candy, but you get a heart after 1km of walking with it on the map, rather than the standard 2km. If your Buddy Pokémon is a Great Buddy or higher (at least two hearts in the four-heart gauge in the top left of the Buddy screen), it will bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more frequently. These will contain Berries more often, and may contain Silver Pinap Berries. But wait, there’s more! If your Buddy Pokémon is an Ultra Buddy or higher, it will bring you souvenirs more frequently. With the exception of additional Silver Pinap Berries, there are virtually no gameplay ramifications here, so don’t worry about if you completely forget about these. Lastly, for those who fancy a slightly more regal outfit, there will be new avatar items available for purchase in the in-game shop. These include the Bounsweet Hat, Steenee Shirt and Tsareena Boots outfits. As always, you can dress for the occasion. (Image credit: pokemongolive.com).