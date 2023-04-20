Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research quest steps, rewards and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about the Sustainability Week 2023 event!
The Sustainability Week 2023 event brings a brand new Pokémon to the world of Pokémon Go along with a selection of Timed Research tasks, a new egg pool and a chance to find sustainability themed Pokémon. If you want to earn your chance to catch Bounsweet in Pokémon Go, we’ve got you covered.
While you’re completing this Pokémon Go Timed Research, you may also want to keep your eye open for other sustainability-themed Pokémon, like Trubbish, which grants a clean 750 Stardust per catch!
Below you’ll find the Sustainability Week quest steps in Pokémon Go to help you complete it before the Sustainability Week event ends.
On this page:
Sustainability Week quest steps in Pokémon Go
Sustainability Week is a quest you can complete during the Sustainability Week event in Pokémon Go.
Since this is a Timed Research quest, you’ll only have until Wednesday, 26th April at 8pm (local time) to complete it. If you don’t complete the Sustainability Week quest by this deadline, then it, and its rewards, will vanish forever.
Below you’ll find all of the Sustainability Week quest steps and rewards - be warned, there are spoilers.
'Sustainability Week' Step 1 of 4
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Drilbur encounter
- Feed your buddy 5 times - 5 Pinap Berries
- Take 5 snapshots of your buddy - Trubbish encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Star Piece
'Sustainability Week' Step 2 of 4
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Trubbish encounter
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - 10 Nanab Berries
- Play with your buddy - Bounsweet encounter
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Incense
'Sustainability Week' Step 3 of 4
- Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Drilbur encounter
- Earn 2 Candies exploring with your buddy - Grimer encounter
- Use an Incense - Bounsweet encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 10 Razz Berries
'Sustainability Week' Step 4 of 4
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Binacle encounter
- Earn 3 Candies exploring with your buddy - Drilbur encounter
- Recieve a Souvenir from your buddy - Bounsweet encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 15 Ultra Balls
Thanks to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
Sustainability Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You may find yourself earning an event-exclusive field research task by spinning PokéStops during the Sustainability Week event in Pokémon Go. You can save these tasks in your Field Research collection and complete them after the event ends if you choose.
Here are the Sustainability Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon reward - 4 Nanab Berries
- Catch 3 Ground-type Pokémon reward – Drilbur encounter
- Catch 5 Rock-type Pokémon reward –2 Pinap Berries
- Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon reward - 3 Razz Berries
- Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon reward – Drilbur encounter
- Feed your buddy 3 candies reward – Drilbur encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else we know about Sustainability Week in Pokémon Go
Sustainability Week brings a new wild spawn and egg pool, along with a selection of other bonuses.
Wild encounters
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during Sustainability Week:
- Squirtle
- Shellder
- Wailmer
- Drilbur
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Dwebble
- Foongus
- Froakie
Drilbur and Excadrill's shiny forms have also debuted in Pokémon Go as part of Sustainability Week.
The following Pokémon will also appear as rare spawns during the event, so keep your eyes open for these:
- Larvitar
- Binacle
- Bounsweet
Of the above Pokémon, everything except Petilil, Froakie and Bounsweet can be shiny. This is the first opportunity to catch a shiny Drilbur in Pokémon Go, and evolve it into a shiny Excadrill!
Egg pool
The following Pokémon will be available in 7km eggs during the Sustainability Week event. Everything except Bounsweet can be shiny:
- Cherubi
- Drilbur
- Bounsweet
This is going to be the most reliable way to get hold of Bounsweet, which makes its Pokémon Go debut as part of this event.
Other event bonuses
There are a few other bonuses that run alongside this event, and they all focus on the Pokémon you select as your Buddy Pokémon.
First and foremost, your Buddy Pokémon will accompany you on the map longer after being fed. That’s nice, we suppose?
It should be noted, however, that there was a mistake on the official Pokémon Go infographic for this event, which incorrectly stated that you'd only have to walk half the distance to earn Candy with your buddy as explained in the tweet below.
Trainers, we’d like to clarify that there is an error with our infographic for the Sustainability Week event bonuses. The stated “1/2 distance to earn Candy with your Buddy Pokémon” will not be available as a bonus for this event.— Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 20, 2023
On top of that, you only have to walk half the distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon. Note: this does not affect the distance you have to walk to get candy; if you have a Kyogre as a Buddy, for example, you still have to walk 20km to get a candy, but you get a heart after 1km of walking with it on the map, rather than the standard 2km.
If your Buddy Pokémon is a Great Buddy or higher (at least two hearts in the four-heart gauge in the top left of the Buddy screen), it will bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more frequently. These will contain Berries more often, and may contain Silver Pinap Berries.
But wait, there’s more! If your Buddy Pokémon is an Ultra Buddy or higher, it will bring you souvenirs more frequently.
With the exception of additional Silver Pinap Berries, there are virtually no gameplay ramifications here, so don’t worry about if you completely forget about these.
Lastly, for those who fancy a slightly more regal outfit, there will be new avatar items available for purchase in the in-game shop. These include the Bounsweet Hat, Steenee Shirt and Tsareena Boots outfits.
Hope you enjoy the Sustainability Week event!