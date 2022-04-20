Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2022 Collection Challenge and field research tasks

Sustainability Week 2022 has arrived in Pokémon Go!

Not only are there event-exclusive field research tasks for you to find, but there’s a Sustainability Week Collection Challenge for you to complete.

Sustainability Week 2022 also celebrates the release of Oranguru - a Gen 7 Pokémon - into Pokémon Go, so make sure you take the time to catch one.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary.

Sustainability Week 2022 field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event exclusive field research tasks for Sustainability Week 2022 by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. While these field research tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing them during the event, because some of the Pokémon encounters you’re rewarded with will help you complete the Sustainability Week 2022 Collection Challenge. Here are the Sustainability Week 2022 field research tasks: Catch 3 Grimer reward - Trubbish encounter

reward - Trubbish encounter Catch 3 Trubbish reward - 1 Silver Pinap

reward - 1 Silver Pinap Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon reward - Turtwig, Snivy or Chespin encounter

reward - Turtwig, Snivy or Chespin encounter Walk 1km reward - Cherubi encounter

reward - Cherubi encounter Walk 3km reward - Phantump encounter

reward - Phantump encounter Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - 50 Mega Venusaur Energy or 50 Abomasnow Energy Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! These starter Pokémon can be found by completing event-exclusive field research tasks.