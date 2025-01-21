Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest steps, best Choose Path choice and Go Battle Week Dual Destiny

Steeled Resolve is themed around Steel-type Pokémon to celebrate the release of Rookidee, along with its evolutions Corvisquire and Corviknight, in Pokémon Go!

Alongside hunting down these new Gen 8 Pokémon, you can complete the Steeled Resolve field research tasks and Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest. Though it's a good idea to know the best Choose Path choice between 'Train with Blanche' and 'Train with Cliff' before you make a start on this quest. There's also some Pokémon Go bonuses to enjoy and a selection of featured attacks for a special selection of Pokémon.

Steeled Resolve, however, isn't the only Pokémon Go event running this week - you can also partake in Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny. Bringing a host of bonuses, including an increase of the daily battle set limit, now is the time to enjoy the Go Battle League.

'Steeled Resolve Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go The Steeled Resolve Timed Research is the Pokémon Go quest released during the event sharing its name. As you can tell, it's a Timed Research quest and that means you must complete it before Sunday 26th January at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of its rewards. Steeled Resolve is also a branching quest where, after completing its first quest step, you need to pick one of two paths - Train with Blanche or Train with Cliff. This decision changes two of the rewards you receive from this quest, so it's a good idea to know what these rewards are before you make your decision. Especially since you can not change your path choice after it's made. To help you out in this regard, we've outlined the quest steps for each path and taken a look at which Choose Path is best further along in this guide. For now, let's take a look at the Steeled Resolve quest steps which occur before you select a path. Watch out for spoilers! Thank you to TwitchSpencxr from reddit for the help with this information. 'Steeled Resolve' Step 1 of 3 Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Ultra Balls

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - Bunnelby encounter

Explore 2km - Paldean Wooper encounter Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust

'Train with Blanche' path quest steps in Steeled Resolve Timed Research Here you'll find the challenges and rewards you'll receive for selecting the 'Train with Blanche' path through the Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go. Since you can't change your path choice after it's made, it's a good idea to take a look at these steps and rewards before making your choice. Just watch out for spoilers! 'Train with Blanche' Step 2 of 3 Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks - 500 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 5 times - 2 Fast TMs

Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - 2 Charged TMs Rewards: 2000 XP and Marill encounter. 'Train with Blanche' Step 3 of 3 Catch 25 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times - 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Win in the Go Battle League - Steelix encounter Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Magnetic Lure Module.

'Train with Cliff' path quest steps in Steeled Resolve Timed Research Below lie the 'Train with Cliff' path challenges and rewards for the Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember - you can't change your path choice after it's made, so, if you're having trouble making your mind up, take a look at our best Choose Path choice section. Spoilers also lie below. 'Train with Cliff' Step 2 of 3 Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks - 500 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 5 times - 2 Fast TMs

Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - 2 Charged TMs Rewards: 2000 XP and Shadow Machop encounter. 'Train with Cliff' Step 3 of 3 Catch 25 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times - 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Win in the Go Battle League - Marowak encounter Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Magnetic Lure Module.

Train with Blanche or Train with Cliff: Best Choose Path choice for Steeled Resolve When it comes to picking between the 'Train with Blanche' or 'Train with Cliff' paths for the Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go, which path for you is, and I know this is annoying, subjective. There is a way, however, to easily decide which path you want to take and that's down to the Pokémon encounters you receive. All of the challenges and the majority of the rewards remain the same between the two paths aside from the two Pokémon you can earn. 'Train with Blanche' offers a Marill and Steelix, while 'Train with Cliff' lets you catch a Shadow Machop and Marowak. Steelix is earned from the 'Train with Blanche' path, Marowak from 'Train with Cliff'. For this reason, you can make your decision based on either what Pokémon you need for the Pokédex, for a Go Battle League team or whether you want to add some small progress to one of your catch medals. Marill evolves into Azumarill. The Marill 'Train with Blanche' rewards you with can be evolved into a Azumarill, which remains to be one of the best Pokémon you can use in the Great League. Since Pokémon earned from research quests tend to have better IV stats, this is a great way to add a strong Azumarill to your team. Meanwhile, if you're missing Steelix from your Pokédex, then this path lets you fill in this entry without having to find a Metal Coat nor the required Onix Candy. On the other hand, the Shadow Machop offered by 'Train with Cliff' should not be purified since Shadow Machamp is one of the best Fighting-type Pokémon in the game. Whether you want it for raids or the Master League, Shadow Machamp will have your back. Admittedly the Marowak encounter is less useful since it is not a Shadow Pokémon. You'll be getting a regular Kanto Marowak here, but it can still come in handy. Personally, I'll be going with the 'Train with Cliff' path since I really want a powerful Shadow Machamp for my team. (And I have more than enough Machop Candy to properly power it up.) The advantage of being able to use it in both raids and the Master League makes it a good addition to multiple teams I have running in Pokémon Go.

Steeled Resolve field research tasks in Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve event-exclusive research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStop during this Pokémon Go event. As always these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Here are the Steeled Resolve field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Clefairy, Jigglypuff or Togetic encounter

reward - Clefairy, Jigglypuff or Togetic encounter Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Hoppip, Dunsparce or Barboach encounter

reward - Hoppip, Dunsparce or Barboach encounter Battle in the Go Battle League reward - Cubone, Marill or Inkay encounter

reward - Cubone, Marill or Inkay encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 5 Poké Balls, 3 Super Potions or 2 Revives Thank you raggedy10 from reddit for the help with this information. Cubone and Hoppip encounters can be earned through Steeled Resolve event-exclusive research tasks.