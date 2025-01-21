Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest steps, best Choose Path choice and Go Battle Week Dual Destiny
Should you pick 'Train with Blanche' or 'Train with Cliff' path?
Steeled Resolve is themed around Steel-type Pokémon to celebrate the release of Rookidee, along with its evolutions Corvisquire and Corviknight, in Pokémon Go!
Alongside hunting down these new Gen 8 Pokémon, you can complete the Steeled Resolve field research tasks and Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest. Though it's a good idea to know the best Choose Path choice between 'Train with Blanche' and 'Train with Cliff' before you make a start on this quest. There's also some Pokémon Go bonuses to enjoy and a selection of featured attacks for a special selection of Pokémon.
Steeled Resolve, however, isn't the only Pokémon Go event running this week - you can also partake in Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny. Bringing a host of bonuses, including an increase of the daily battle set limit, now is the time to enjoy the Go Battle League.
On this page:
'Steeled Resolve Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
The Steeled Resolve Timed Research is the Pokémon Go quest released during the event sharing its name. As you can tell, it's a Timed Research quest and that means you must complete it before Sunday 26th January at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of its rewards.
Steeled Resolve is also a branching quest where, after completing its first quest step, you need to pick one of two paths - Train with Blanche or Train with Cliff. This decision changes two of the rewards you receive from this quest, so it's a good idea to know what these rewards are before you make your decision. Especially since you can not change your path choice after it's made. To help you out in this regard, we've outlined the quest steps for each path and taken a look at which Choose Path is best further along in this guide.
For now, let's take a look at the Steeled Resolve quest steps which occur before you select a path. Watch out for spoilers!
Thank you to TwitchSpencxr from reddit for the help with this information.
'Steeled Resolve' Step 1 of 3
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Ultra Balls
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - Bunnelby encounter
- Explore 2km - Paldean Wooper encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust
'Train with Blanche' path quest steps in Steeled Resolve Timed Research
Here you'll find the challenges and rewards you'll receive for selecting the 'Train with Blanche' path through the Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go. Since you can't change your path choice after it's made, it's a good idea to take a look at these steps and rewards before making your choice. Just watch out for spoilers!
'Train with Blanche' Step 2 of 3
- Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks - 500 Stardust
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 2 Fast TMs
- Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - 2 Charged TMs
Rewards: 2000 XP and Marill encounter.
'Train with Blanche' Step 3 of 3
- Catch 25 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 1 Silver Pinap Berry
- Win in the Go Battle League - Steelix encounter
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Magnetic Lure Module.
'Train with Cliff' path quest steps in Steeled Resolve Timed Research
Below lie the 'Train with Cliff' path challenges and rewards for the Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember - you can't change your path choice after it's made, so, if you're having trouble making your mind up, take a look at our best Choose Path choice section. Spoilers also lie below.
'Train with Cliff' Step 2 of 3
- Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks - 500 Stardust
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 2 Fast TMs
- Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - 2 Charged TMs
Rewards: 2000 XP and Shadow Machop encounter.
'Train with Cliff' Step 3 of 3
- Catch 25 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 1 Silver Pinap Berry
- Win in the Go Battle League - Marowak encounter
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Magnetic Lure Module.
Train with Blanche or Train with Cliff: Best Choose Path choice for Steeled Resolve
When it comes to picking between the 'Train with Blanche' or 'Train with Cliff' paths for the Steeled Resolve Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go, which path for you is, and I know this is annoying, subjective. There is a way, however, to easily decide which path you want to take and that's down to the Pokémon encounters you receive.
All of the challenges and the majority of the rewards remain the same between the two paths aside from the two Pokémon you can earn. 'Train with Blanche' offers a Marill and Steelix, while 'Train with Cliff' lets you catch a Shadow Machop and Marowak.
For this reason, you can make your decision based on either what Pokémon you need for the Pokédex, for a Go Battle League team or whether you want to add some small progress to one of your catch medals.
The Marill 'Train with Blanche' rewards you with can be evolved into a Azumarill, which remains to be one of the best Pokémon you can use in the Great League. Since Pokémon earned from research quests tend to have better IV stats, this is a great way to add a strong Azumarill to your team. Meanwhile, if you're missing Steelix from your Pokédex, then this path lets you fill in this entry without having to find a Metal Coat nor the required Onix Candy.
On the other hand, the Shadow Machop offered by 'Train with Cliff' should not be purified since Shadow Machamp is one of the best Fighting-type Pokémon in the game. Whether you want it for raids or the Master League, Shadow Machamp will have your back. Admittedly the Marowak encounter is less useful since it is not a Shadow Pokémon. You'll be getting a regular Kanto Marowak here, but it can still come in handy.
Personally, I'll be going with the 'Train with Cliff' path since I really want a powerful Shadow Machamp for my team. (And I have more than enough Machop Candy to properly power it up.) The advantage of being able to use it in both raids and the Master League makes it a good addition to multiple teams I have running in Pokémon Go.
Steeled Resolve field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Steeled Resolve event-exclusive research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStop during this Pokémon Go event. As always these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
Here are the Steeled Resolve field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Clefairy, Jigglypuff or Togetic encounter
- Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Hoppip, Dunsparce or Barboach encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League reward - Cubone, Marill or Inkay encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 5 Poké Balls, 3 Super Potions or 2 Revives
Thank you raggedy10 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything we know about Steeled Resolve in Pokémon Go
Steeled Resolve is running until Sunday 26th January at 8pm (local time). The Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny event is running alongside Steeled Resolve, which we've covered in the next section.
Returning to Steeled Resolve, this event has two bonuses. The first is a Shadow Pokémon related bonus where, once again, you can use a Charged TM to make these Pokémon forget the Frustration Charged Attack. The second bonus sees Magnetic Lure Modules attract different Pokémon during this event, including Onix, Beldum, Sheildon and Rookidee.
More exciting than the bonuses (and that's not hard in my opinion) is the release of three new Pokémon - Rookidee, Corvisquire and Corviknight. These three Pokémon make up the Rookidee evolution line of Gen 8 and, while the first two Pokémon are simply Flying-types, Corviknight adds Steel to become a dual type. If you want to learn more about these new Pokémon, check out our how to get Rookidee in Pokémon Go page.
Steeled Resolve is also meant to mark the arrival of a new set of quest steps for the Dual Destiny seasonal Special Research quest. Yet, at the time of writing, we're still waiting for those quest steps to be released. When they are made available, both this and the Dual Destiny Special Research quest page will be updated.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently during Steeled Resolve:
- Clefairy
- Machop
- Totodile
- Marill
- Hoppip
- Paldean Wooper
- Shieldon
- Bunnelby
- Carbink
- Mareanie
You can battle these Pokémon in raids during Steeled Resolve:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Lickitung
|Muk
|Deoxys Attack Form (until 10am local time on Friday 24th January)
|Mega Gallade (until 10am local time on Friday 24th January)
|Skorupi
|Delcatty
|Deoxys Defense Form (until 10am local time on Friday 24th January)
|Mega Medicham (from 10am local time on Friday 24th January)
|Pancham
|Skuntank
|Dialga (from 10am local time on Friday 24th January)
|Amura
|Lumineon
Spinning a PokéStop during Steeled Resolve may result in you receiving an event-exclusive 2km egg, which can hatch:
- Shieldon
- Carbink
- Mareanie
- Rookidee
If you fancy giving a Pokémon a featured attack, then the Steeled Resolve event is the time to do so. Just keep in mind that these featured attacks are earned via evolution, so you will need the previous Pokémon in the evolutionary line to grab the new attack.
The Steeled Resolve featured attacks are:
Machamp - Karate Chop (Fighting-type Fast Attack)
- Evolve a Machoke into Machamp
- Gyms and Raid Power - 10
- Trainer Battles Power - 5
Feraligatr - Hydro Cannon (Water-type Charged Attack)
- Evolve a Croconaw into Feraligatr
- Gyms and Raid Power - 90
- Trainer Battles Power - 80
Quagsire - Aqua Tail (Water-type Charged Attack)
- Evolve a Wooper into Quagsire
- Gyms and Raid Power - 50
- Trainer Battles Power - 55
Lickilicky - Body Slam (Normal-type Charged Attack)
- Evolve a Lickitung into Lickilicky
- Gyms and Raid Power - 50
- Trainer Battles Power - 50
Corviknight - Iron Head (Steel-type Charged Attack)
- Evolve a Corvisquire into Corviknight
- Gyms and Raid Power - 60
- Trainer Battles Power - 70
Clodsire - Megahorn (Bug-type Charged Attack)
- Evolve a Paldean Wooper into Clodsire
- Gyms and Raid Power - 105
- Trainer Battles Power - 110
There are, of course, PokéStop Showcases running throughout Steeled Resolve!
Finally, as with the majority of Pokémon Go events now, there's a pay-to-play Timed Research quest available during Steeled Resolve. Costing $5, or the equivalent in your local currency, this purchase unlocks a double hatch Stardust bonus alongside the quest itself. The purchase is nonrefundable, can't be done using PokéCoin and can be given to players you're Great Friends or higher with. Just make sure you complete the quest before 11:59pm (local time) on Sunday 26th January or else it will vanish forever,
Go Battle Week Dual Destiny in Pokémon Go
The Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny event is running alongside Steeled Resolve, ending at 11:59pm (local time) on Sunday 26th January, in Pokémon Go. Thanks to its bonuses, this event is perfect for anyone who partakes in the Go Battle League or needs to do some work towards a level up challenge.
Firstly, the number of battle sets you can complete every day has been increased to 20. This means you can compete in 100 battles each day - coming to a total of 600 battles if you max out every day!
The win rewards have also seen some changes for this event. The Pokémon you earn from win rewards will have a wider variance when it comes to their Attack, Defense and HP stats. Meanwhile, you'll earn quadruple Stardust from win rewards. (This Stardust bonus does not affect end-of-set rewards.)
Finally, there's a free Timed Research quest focused around battling and, if you complete it, you'll earn the Grimsely Shoes avatar item. (Though players who've already earned this item will not receive the shoes for a second time.)
When it comes to which leagues will be active during Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny, it's important to note that both the Master League and Color Cup: Great League Edition will be running until 4am (GMT) in the UK, 5am (CET) in Europe, 11pm (EST) on the eastern US coast and 8pm (PST) on the western US coast.
Once this time passes, the Great League, Ultra League and Master League will all be live until Tuesday 28th January. So whether it's to earn medal progress or to use your preferred team, pick which league you want to focus on and get battling.
Hope you enjoy both Steeled Resolve and Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny!