Pokémon Go Stakataka counters, weaknesses and moveset explained
How to defeat the Rampart Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Stakataka, the Rampart Pokémon, is available in Pokémon Go.
Released as part of Ultra Space Wonders, in May 2024, this Rock and Steel-type Pokémon is a member of the Ultra Beasts and can only be caught in raids in Pokémon Go. This means that you'll need to know the best Pokémon to use in order to take it down and attempt to catch it.
Below you’ll find Stakataka’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go, along with Stakataka’s best moveset for when you add it to your team.
On this page:
Stakataka counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
In order to catch a Stakataka you’ll first need to take it down in a raid battle. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Stakataka to help you achieve this:
- Stakataka type - Rock/Steel-type
- Stakataka is double-against - Fighting and Ground-type attacks
- Stakataka is weak against - Water-type attacks
- Stakataka is resistant to - Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Psychic and Rock-type attacks
- Stakataka is super-resistant to - Poison, Flying and Normal-type attacks
- Stakataka Mega counters - Primal Groudon is your strongest option, followed by Mega Garchomp. If you don’t have them, Mega Heracross and Mega Blaziken are decent options, too.
- Stakataka non-Mega counters - The Shadow version of Groudon, Garchomp and Excadrill are the top three options. Beyond that, anything with Sacred Sword (Terrakion, ideally), Therian Landorus, Groudon and Lucario bring up the rear in terms of your top counters.
- Number of players to beat Stakataka - You’re looking at three-six Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier.
- Tactics - As always, if there's a double-weakness you need to make the most of it. Pack as any Groudon as you can; failing that, any of the other Pokémon listed above and you should be fine.
Stakataka CP in Pokémon Go
- Stakataka Raid CP - 49,402 CP
- CP range for catching Necrozma - 1799 to 1882 CP
- Weather (Partly Cloudy/Snow) when being caught - 2249 to 2353 CP
Best Stakataka moveset in Pokémon Go
Stakataka is the Rampart Pokémon because it looks just like one. Despite its actual name, it's built for defence, not attack.
This is generally a good thing in PVP - and when you realise it’s the Ultra Beast equivalent of Bastiodon, which is one of the OG top-tier PVP Pokémon, it looks like it will be pretty epic in competitive play. However, Stakataka’s moveset is currently a little lacklustre, meaning you probably won’t be seeing it in Go Battle League any time soon.
If you’re desperate to run this tank, you’ll need to know that best Stakataka moves in Pokémon Go are Rock Throw (Fast), Stone Edge (Charged) and Bulldoze (Charged). Sure, that offers some decent Fast Move pressure, but it is too slow to be decent.
Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Stakataka can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Rock Throw (Rock)
- Take Down (Normal)
Charged Moves:
- Stone Edge (Rock)
- Bulldoze (Ground)
- Flash Cannon (Steel)
Everything we know about Stakataka
Stakataka, or UB Assembly, is one of the second-wave of Ultra Beasts, released in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.
It is clearly based on Mokumokuren (pronounced 'moku-moku-ren'), a species of yokai (supernatural being in Japanese) that typically exist as living walls with a bunch of creepy eyes on them. If that was the brief, we must say they nailed the design...
If you want to learn more about the Rampart Pokémon, you can read its official Pokédex entry below:
- Stakataka: 'It appeared from an Ultra Wormhole. Each one appears to be made up of many life-forms stacked one on top of each other. When stone walls started moving and attacking, the brute’s true identity was this mysterious life-form, which brings to mind an Ultra Beast.'
Sadly, shiny Stakataka has not been released in Pokémon Go, meaning you won’t be catching it in raids any time soon.
As you can see below, shiny Stakataka takes on a cool golden design. When it is released, you know it’s going to be popular!
Good luck defeating Stakataka in Pokémon Go!