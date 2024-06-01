Pokémon Go Stadium Sights field research tasks and rewards

Stadium Sights is the first event during the Shared Skies season in Pokémon Go.

You can collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout this short Pokémon Go event, and can benefit from bonuses like x1.5 hatching Candy and Stardust.

A selection of some of the Fighting and Flying-type Pokémon appearing during the GO Fest 2024 Sendai event will appear during Stadium Sights, and Shiny Emolga makes its debut! You can get Emolga lots of different ways, like hatching eggs, completing field research tasks, finding in the wild, and paying for the Stadium Sights paid timed research.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Stadium Sights field research tasks in Pokémon Go The Stadium Sights event starts on Saturday, 1st June at 10am (local time) and ends on Tuesday, 4th June at 8pm (local time). The event may be small, but you can still collect some event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go during it. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends. Here are the Stadium Sights field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Flying-type Pokémon - Pidgey, Zubat, Doduo Encounter

- Pidgey, Zubat, Doduo Encounter Explore 1km - 5 Poké Balls, 2 Razz Berries

- 5 Poké Balls, 2 Razz Berries Explore 2km - Emolga Encounter

- Emolga Encounter Spin 5 Pokéstops - 2 Great Balls Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Doduo and Emolga can be caught via event-exclusive field research tasks.

The Shared Skies Season is coming soon! So hurry and complete the final stage of World of Wonders, so you can evolve Poipole into Naganadel! You can also work on the Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders quest for a Master Ball and Glitz and Glam quest for a Diancie. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.