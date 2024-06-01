Pokémon Go Stadium Sights field research tasks and rewards
Everything you need to know about the Stadium Sights event.
Stadium Sights is the first event during the Shared Skies season in Pokémon Go.
You can collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout this short Pokémon Go event, and can benefit from bonuses like x1.5 hatching Candy and Stardust.
A selection of some of the Fighting and Flying-type Pokémon appearing during the GO Fest 2024 Sendai event will appear during Stadium Sights, and Shiny Emolga makes its debut! You can get Emolga lots of different ways, like hatching eggs, completing field research tasks, finding in the wild, and paying for the Stadium Sights paid timed research.
On this page:
Stadium Sights field research tasks in Pokémon Go
The Stadium Sights event starts on Saturday, 1st June at 10am (local time) and ends on Tuesday, 4th June at 8pm (local time). The event may be small, but you can still collect some event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go during it.
These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends.
Here are the Stadium Sights field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Flying-type Pokémon - Pidgey, Zubat, Doduo Encounter
- Explore 1km - 5 Poké Balls, 2 Razz Berries
- Explore 2km - Emolga Encounter
- Spin 5 Pokéstops - 2 Great Balls
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about the Stadium Sights event in Pokémon Go
You can enjoy two bonuses throughout the Stadium Sights event in Pokémon Go: x1.5 egg hatching Candy, and x1.5 Stardust for hatching eggs.
Stadium Sights also marks the debut of shiny Emolga in Pokémon Go! Emolga can be found in the wild, from hatching 7km eggs, and by completing the Explore 2km field research task. You can also pay for the event's exclusive timed research to unlock more encounters with Emolga.
That timed research costs £1.99/$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency), and it also gives you x1 Super Incubator and x20 Emolga Candy. You don't need to worry too much about stocking up on Emolga Candy, however, as the little Gen 5 Pokémon doesn't evolve, as of writing.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Stadium Sights event:
- Pidgey
- Zubat
- Doduo
- Gligar
- Hitmontop
- Meditite
- Staravia
- Emolga
- Mienfoo
- Noibat
- Cutiefly
During Stadium Sights you can also hatch the following Pokémon from 7km eggs:
- Galarian Farfetch'd
- Riolu
- Emolga
Hope you enjoy the Stadium Sights event in Pokémon Go!