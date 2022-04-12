Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge and field research tasks explained

The Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go celebrates both the arrival of spring and Easter.

Throughout this event, you can complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and event exclusive field research tasks. There’s also a variety of bonuses for you to enjoy, including a reduced hatch distance on any egg placed into an incubator during the event.

There are also three new Flower Crown Pokémon to add to your costume Pokémon collection. Yay?

Spring into Spring field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops throughout the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go may lead to you collecting an event-exclusive field research task. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing some during the event itself. This is because some of the Pokémon you’ll receive as rewards for completing the field research tasks are required for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge. Here are the Spring into Spring field research tasks: Hatch an egg reward - Flower Crown Pikachu or Flower Crown Eevee encounter

reward - Flower Crown Pikachu or Flower Crown Eevee encounter Hatch 2 eggs reward - Flower Crown Buneary encounter

reward - Flower Crown Buneary encounter Hatch 4 eggs reward - Flower Crown Chansey encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.