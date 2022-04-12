Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge and field research tasks explained

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge and field research tasks explainedPokémon Go’s Easter event returns!
The Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go celebrates both the arrival of spring and Easter.
Throughout this event, you can complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and event exclusive field research tasks. There’s also a variety of bonuses for you to enjoy, including a reduced hatch distance on any egg placed into an incubator during the event.
There are also three new Flower Crown Pokémon to add to your costume Pokémon collection. Yay?
On this page:
Spring into Spring Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Spring into Spring Collection Challenge is part of the current Pokémon Go event and is available until Monday, 18th April at 8pm (local time). By successfully completing the Collection Challenge by then, you’ll both earn its rewards and add progress to your Elite Collectors Medal.
Here are the Pokémon in the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Bunnelby - In the wild
- Nidoran (Male) - In the wild
- Nidoran (Female) - In the wild
- Jigglypuff - In the wild
- Whismur - In the wild
- Flower Crown Pikachu - In the wild and field research task (Hatch an egg)
- Flower Crown Eevee - In the wild and field research task (Hatch an egg)
- Flower Crown Bunneary - In the wild and field research task (Hatch 2 eggs)
- Flower Crown Chansey - In the wild and field research task (Hatch 4 eggs)
Completing this challenge will reward you with 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust and an encounter with a Flower Crown Togetic. This Collection Challenge will also be added to your Elite Collector’s medal.
Spring into Spring field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops throughout the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go may lead to you collecting an event-exclusive field research task.
While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing some during the event itself. This is because some of the Pokémon you’ll receive as rewards for completing the field research tasks are required for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge.
Here are the Spring into Spring field research tasks:
- Hatch an egg reward - Flower Crown Pikachu or Flower Crown Eevee encounter
- Hatch 2 eggs reward - Flower Crown Buneary encounter
- Hatch 4 eggs reward - Flower Crown Chansey encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything else you need to know about the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go
Throughout the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go, everyone can enjoy double hatch candy and lucky egg duration, along with the hatch distance for any egg added to an incubator during the event being halved.
Team Go Rocket Grunts will also have more Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute in their parties to ensure they’re keeping to the egg theme.
Aside from the bonuses, there are three new costume Pokémon to collect - Flower Crown Togetic, Flower Crown Togekiss and Flower Crown Lopunny.
Tapu Bulu - a Gen 7 legendary Pokémon - is also making its debut in five-star raids during the event.
Meanwhile, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:
- Flower Crown Pikachu
- Nidoran (Female)
- Nidoran (Male)
- Jigglypuff
- Flower Crown Chansey
- Flower Crown Eevee
- Flower Crown Togetic
- Whismur
- Flower Crown Buneary
- Bunnelby
Any 7km egg collected during the event will have the following egg pool:
Tier One
- Flower Crown Pichu
- Igglybuff
- Azurill
- Munchlax
Tier Two
- Exeggcute
- Flower Crown Togepi
- Flower Crown Happiny
Tier Three
- Chingling
- Riolu
Finally, a limited research event will be running from 11am to 2pm (local time) on Saturday, 16th April.
During this event, Exeggcute will be appearing more frequently in the wild and you’ll have the ability to evolve any Exeggcute into an Alolan Exeggcutor. Doing so will also teach your new Alolan Exeggcutor Draco Meteor - a dragon-type charged move.
Alongside these Exeggcute bonuses, there will be a double catch XP bonuses running throughout this mini-event and the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:
- Bulbasaur
- Oddish
- Paras
- Bellsprout
- Tangela
- Chikorita
- Sunkern
- Treecko
- Seedot
Hope you enjoy this year’s Spring into Spring event!
